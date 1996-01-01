Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #1 Flashcards

Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which diagram correctly represents the electron dot diagram for a magnesium atom?
    The correct electron dot diagram for magnesium (Mg), a Group 2 element, shows the symbol 'Mg' with two dots representing its two valence electrons.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻)?
    The Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻) is 'N' surrounded by eight dots (a full octet) and a superscript 3− to indicate the charge.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of aluminum (Al)?
    A neutral aluminum atom (Al), in Group 3A, has three valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Al' with three dots.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the calcium ion (Ca²⁺)?
    The Lewis symbol for Ca²⁺ is 'Ca' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of oxygen (O)?
    A neutral oxygen atom (O), in Group 6A, has six valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'O' with six dots.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of magnesium (Mg)?
    A neutral magnesium atom (Mg), in Group 2A, has two valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Mg' with two dots.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of fluorine (F)?
    A neutral fluorine atom (F), in Group 7A, has seven valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'F' with seven dots.
  • Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for oxygen?
    The best Lewis symbol for oxygen (O) is 'O' with six dots, representing its six valence electrons.
  • What information is shown in an atom’s electron dot diagram?
    An electron dot diagram shows the element's symbol and the number of valence electrons as dots around it.
  • Which of the following is not a valid Lewis symbol?
    A Lewis symbol with more dots than the maximum number of valence electrons for that element is not valid (e.g., carbon with eight dots).
  • Which Lewis dot diagram shows an atom that needs two more electrons to complete its outermost shell?
    A Lewis dot diagram with six dots (such as oxygen) shows an atom that needs two more electrons to complete its octet.
  • Which is the correct electron dot structure for the element fluorine (F)?
    The correct electron dot structure for fluorine (F) is 'F' with seven dots around it.
  • Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for carbon?
    The best Lewis symbol for carbon (C) is 'C' with four dots, representing its four valence electrons.
  • Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for chlorine?
    The best Lewis symbol for chlorine (Cl) is 'Cl' with seven dots, representing its seven valence electrons.
  • Which is the correct Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom?
    The correct Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom (N) is 'N' with five dots, representing its five valence electrons.
  • The Lewis symbol for the chloride ion (Cl⁻) will have how many dots?
    The Lewis symbol for Cl⁻ will have eight dots, representing a full octet.
  • What do the dots in a Lewis structure represent?
    The dots in a Lewis structure represent the valence electrons of the atom or ion.
  • What is the correct electron dot diagram for a neutral atom of sulfur (S)?
    A neutral sulfur atom (S), in Group 6A, has six valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'S' with six dots.
  • Which of the following is the correct electron-dot structure for carbon?
    The correct electron-dot structure for carbon (C) is 'C' with four dots.
  • What is the Lewis symbol for the iodide ion (I⁻)?
    The Lewis symbol for I⁻ is 'I' with eight dots and a superscript minus sign to indicate the charge.
  • What is the Lewis symbol for the arsenide ion (As³⁻)?
    The Lewis symbol for As³⁻ is 'As' with eight dots and a superscript 3− to indicate the charge.
  • Which of the following is the correct electron-dot diagram?
    The correct electron-dot diagram shows the element's symbol with the appropriate number of dots for its valence electrons, placed singly before pairing.
  • Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for bromine?
    The best Lewis symbol for bromine (Br), a Group 7A element, is 'Br' with seven dots.
  • Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for iodine?
    The best Lewis symbol for iodine (I), a Group 7A element, is 'I' with seven dots.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis valence electron dot structure for chlorine?
    The correct Lewis valence electron dot structure for chlorine (Cl) is 'Cl' with seven dots.
  • Which particles are represented by the dots in Lewis valence electron dot structures?
    The dots represent valence electrons in Lewis valence electron dot structures.
  • What does the Lewis dot structure of Mg²⁺ look like?
    The Lewis dot structure for Mg²⁺ is 'Mg' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.
  • How many dots are there in the Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom?
    There are five dots in the Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom.
  • How many dots will be used in the Lewis structure for calcium?
    A neutral calcium atom (Ca), in Group 2A, will have two dots in its Lewis structure.
  • What do the dots represent on a Lewis dot diagram?
    The dots represent the valence electrons of the atom.
  • Which of these is the correct Lewis dot structure for the nitrogen atom?
    The correct Lewis dot structure for nitrogen (N) is 'N' with five dots.
  • How many dots will an oxygen atom have in a Lewis dot diagram?
    An oxygen atom will have six dots in its Lewis dot diagram.
  • Which one of the following is the correct set of Lewis symbols for CaCl₂?
    The correct set is 'Ca' with no dots (for Ca²⁺) and each 'Cl' with eight dots (for Cl⁻).
  • How many dots belong in the electron dot diagram of a boron (B) atom?
    A boron atom (B), in Group 3A, has three dots in its electron dot diagram.
  • Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents an atom of a Group 13 element in the ground state?
    A Group 13 element (e.g., B, Al) in the ground state has three dots around its symbol.
  • Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
    A nitrogen atom in the ground state is represented by 'N' with five dots.
  • What is the Lewis symbol for Be²⁺?
    The Lewis symbol for Be²⁺ is 'Be' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.
  • What is the proper electron dot diagram for sulfur?
    The proper electron dot diagram for sulfur (S) is 'S' with six dots.
  • Which statement most completely describes a Lewis electron dot diagram?
    A Lewis electron dot diagram shows the element's symbol and its valence electrons as dots placed around the symbol.
  • Which of the following is the correct Lewis electron-dot diagram for the sodium atom?
    The correct Lewis electron-dot diagram for sodium (Na), a Group 1A element, is 'Na' with one dot.