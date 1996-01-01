Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which diagram correctly represents the electron dot diagram for a magnesium atom? The correct electron dot diagram for magnesium (Mg), a Group 2 element, shows the symbol 'Mg' with two dots representing its two valence electrons.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻)? The Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻) is 'N' surrounded by eight dots (a full octet) and a superscript 3− to indicate the charge.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of aluminum (Al)? A neutral aluminum atom (Al), in Group 3A, has three valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Al' with three dots.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the calcium ion (Ca²⁺)? The Lewis symbol for Ca²⁺ is 'Ca' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of oxygen (O)? A neutral oxygen atom (O), in Group 6A, has six valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'O' with six dots.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of magnesium (Mg)? A neutral magnesium atom (Mg), in Group 2A, has two valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Mg' with two dots.