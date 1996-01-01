Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #1 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which diagram correctly represents the electron dot diagram for a magnesium atom?
The correct electron dot diagram for magnesium (Mg), a Group 2 element, shows the symbol 'Mg' with two dots representing its two valence electrons.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻)?
The Lewis symbol for the nitride ion (N³⁻) is 'N' surrounded by eight dots (a full octet) and a superscript 3− to indicate the charge.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of aluminum (Al)?
A neutral aluminum atom (Al), in Group 3A, has three valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Al' with three dots.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for the calcium ion (Ca²⁺)?
The Lewis symbol for Ca²⁺ is 'Ca' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of oxygen (O)?
A neutral oxygen atom (O), in Group 6A, has six valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'O' with six dots.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of magnesium (Mg)?
A neutral magnesium atom (Mg), in Group 2A, has two valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'Mg' with two dots.Which of the following is the correct Lewis symbol for a neutral atom of fluorine (F)?
A neutral fluorine atom (F), in Group 7A, has seven valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'F' with seven dots.Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for oxygen?
The best Lewis symbol for oxygen (O) is 'O' with six dots, representing its six valence electrons.What information is shown in an atom’s electron dot diagram?
An electron dot diagram shows the element's symbol and the number of valence electrons as dots around it.Which of the following is not a valid Lewis symbol?
A Lewis symbol with more dots than the maximum number of valence electrons for that element is not valid (e.g., carbon with eight dots).Which Lewis dot diagram shows an atom that needs two more electrons to complete its outermost shell?
A Lewis dot diagram with six dots (such as oxygen) shows an atom that needs two more electrons to complete its octet.Which is the correct electron dot structure for the element fluorine (F)?
The correct electron dot structure for fluorine (F) is 'F' with seven dots around it.Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for carbon?
The best Lewis symbol for carbon (C) is 'C' with four dots, representing its four valence electrons.Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for chlorine?
The best Lewis symbol for chlorine (Cl) is 'Cl' with seven dots, representing its seven valence electrons.Which is the correct Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom?
The correct Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom (N) is 'N' with five dots, representing its five valence electrons.The Lewis symbol for the chloride ion (Cl⁻) will have how many dots?
The Lewis symbol for Cl⁻ will have eight dots, representing a full octet.What do the dots in a Lewis structure represent?
The dots in a Lewis structure represent the valence electrons of the atom or ion.What is the correct electron dot diagram for a neutral atom of sulfur (S)?
A neutral sulfur atom (S), in Group 6A, has six valence electrons, so its Lewis symbol is 'S' with six dots.Which of the following is the correct electron-dot structure for carbon?
The correct electron-dot structure for carbon (C) is 'C' with four dots.What is the Lewis symbol for the iodide ion (I⁻)?
The Lewis symbol for I⁻ is 'I' with eight dots and a superscript minus sign to indicate the charge.What is the Lewis symbol for the arsenide ion (As³⁻)?
The Lewis symbol for As³⁻ is 'As' with eight dots and a superscript 3− to indicate the charge.Which of the following is the correct electron-dot diagram?
The correct electron-dot diagram shows the element's symbol with the appropriate number of dots for its valence electrons, placed singly before pairing.Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for bromine?
The best Lewis symbol for bromine (Br), a Group 7A element, is 'Br' with seven dots.Which of the following is the best Lewis symbol for iodine?
The best Lewis symbol for iodine (I), a Group 7A element, is 'I' with seven dots.Which of the following is the correct Lewis valence electron dot structure for chlorine?
The correct Lewis valence electron dot structure for chlorine (Cl) is 'Cl' with seven dots.Which particles are represented by the dots in Lewis valence electron dot structures?
The dots represent valence electrons in Lewis valence electron dot structures.What does the Lewis dot structure of Mg²⁺ look like?
The Lewis dot structure for Mg²⁺ is 'Mg' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.How many dots are there in the Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom?
There are five dots in the Lewis symbol for a nitrogen atom.How many dots will be used in the Lewis structure for calcium?
A neutral calcium atom (Ca), in Group 2A, will have two dots in its Lewis structure.What do the dots represent on a Lewis dot diagram?
The dots represent the valence electrons of the atom.Which of these is the correct Lewis dot structure for the nitrogen atom?
The correct Lewis dot structure for nitrogen (N) is 'N' with five dots.How many dots will an oxygen atom have in a Lewis dot diagram?
An oxygen atom will have six dots in its Lewis dot diagram.Which one of the following is the correct set of Lewis symbols for CaCl₂?
The correct set is 'Ca' with no dots (for Ca²⁺) and each 'Cl' with eight dots (for Cl⁻).How many dots belong in the electron dot diagram of a boron (B) atom?
A boron atom (B), in Group 3A, has three dots in its electron dot diagram.Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents an atom of a Group 13 element in the ground state?
A Group 13 element (e.g., B, Al) in the ground state has three dots around its symbol.Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
A nitrogen atom in the ground state is represented by 'N' with five dots.What is the Lewis symbol for Be²⁺?
The Lewis symbol for Be²⁺ is 'Be' with no dots, since it has lost its two valence electrons.What is the proper electron dot diagram for sulfur?
The proper electron dot diagram for sulfur (S) is 'S' with six dots.Which statement most completely describes a Lewis electron dot diagram?
A Lewis electron dot diagram shows the element's symbol and its valence electrons as dots placed around the symbol.Which of the following is the correct Lewis electron-dot diagram for the sodium atom?
The correct Lewis electron-dot diagram for sodium (Na), a Group 1A element, is 'Na' with one dot.