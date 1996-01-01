Mass Percent quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following solutions has the highest percent mass/volume (% m/v)? The solution with the highest mass of solute per volume of solution has the highest % (m/v).

What is the mass percent of chlorine in hydrochloric acid (HCl)? Divide the mass of chlorine in HCl by the molar mass of HCl and multiply by 100.

What is the mass percent of oxygen in sodium carbonate (Na2CO3)? Divide the mass of oxygen in Na2CO3 by the molar mass of Na2CO3 and multiply by 100.

What is the percent composition of oxygen in water (H2O)? Divide the mass of oxygen in H2O by the molar mass of H2O and multiply by 100.

What is the percent by mass of sodium in a compound? Use the given options. Calculate the mass percent of sodium by dividing its mass by the compound's molar mass and multiplying by 100; then select the correct value from the options.

What is the percent lithium in lithium nitride (Li3N)? Divide the total mass of lithium in Li3N by the molar mass of Li3N and multiply by 100.