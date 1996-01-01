Mass Percent quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of the following solutions has the highest percent mass/volume (% m/v)?
The solution with the highest mass of solute per volume of solution has the highest % (m/v).What is the mass percent of chlorine in hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
Divide the mass of chlorine in HCl by the molar mass of HCl and multiply by 100.What is the mass percent of oxygen in sodium carbonate (Na2CO3)?
Divide the mass of oxygen in Na2CO3 by the molar mass of Na2CO3 and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of oxygen in water (H2O)?
Divide the mass of oxygen in H2O by the molar mass of H2O and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of sodium in a compound? Use the given options.
Calculate the mass percent of sodium by dividing its mass by the compound's molar mass and multiplying by 100; then select the correct value from the options.What is the percent lithium in lithium nitride (Li3N)?
Divide the total mass of lithium in Li3N by the molar mass of Li3N and multiply by 100.How do you calculate the percent by mass of an element in a compound?
Divide the mass of the element by the total mass of the compound and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of magnesium sulfate in MgSO4 · 7H2O?
Divide the mass of MgSO4 by the molar mass of MgSO4 · 7H2O and multiply by 100.You have 40 parts bleach in 100 parts water. How is this expressed as a percent?
Divide 40 by the total parts (40 + 100 = 140), then multiply by 100 to get the percent by mass.What is the percent composition of chromium in BaCrO4?
Divide the mass of chromium in BaCrO4 by the molar mass of BaCrO4 and multiply by 100.What is the approximate percent composition for nitrogen and oxygen in nitrogen dioxide (NO2)?
Divide the mass of nitrogen and oxygen in NO2 by the molar mass of NO2 and multiply by 100 for each element.What is the percent hydrogen in methane (CH4)?
Divide the mass of hydrogen in CH4 by the molar mass of CH4 and multiply by 100.What is the percent by mass of sodium in a compound? Use 16.18%, 22.58%, 32.37%, 45.98%.
Calculate the mass percent of sodium and select the correct value from the given options.What is the mass percentage of oxygen in C2H4O2? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of oxygen in C2H4O2 by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.What is the mass percentage of carbon in C2H2? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of carbon in C2H2 by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.What is the mass percentage of carbon in caffeine?
Divide the mass of carbon in caffeine by the molar mass of caffeine and multiply by 100.What is the mass percentage of sodium in NaF? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of sodium in NaF by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.29.0 g of calcium sulfate in 103 mL of solution has what mass-volume percentage?
Divide 29.0 g by 103 mL and multiply by 100 to get the % (m/v).How many grams of glucose are needed to prepare 400.0 mL of a 2.0% (m/v) glucose solution?
Multiply 2.0 g/100 mL by 400.0 mL to get the required grams of glucose.What volume of a 10.00% (w/v) solution of sugar is needed to provide 2.00 g of sugar?
Divide 2.00 g by 10.00 g/100 mL and multiply by 100 to find the required volume.A solution made by adding 29.0 L of KNO3 to 512 L of water has what percent volume of KNO3?
Divide 29.0 L by the total volume (29.0 + 512 L), then multiply by 100.What does mass measure in chemistry?
Mass measures the amount of matter in a substance.What is the percent by mass of potassium in K3Fe(CN)6? Use the given options: 16.96%, 21.88%, 25.53%, 35.62%.
Calculate the mass percent of potassium and select the correct value from the options.Which element has a mass percent composition of 21.49% in borax?
Identify the element in borax whose mass percent is 21.49% by calculation.What is the percent by mass of water in Na2SO4 · 10H2O? Use the given options: 5.59%, 11.26%, 44.08%, 55.92%.
Calculate the mass percent of water and select the correct value from the options.What is the percent by mass of a solution that contains 25 g KNO3 in 400.0 g H2O?
Divide 25 g by the total mass (25 + 400 g), then multiply by 100.We dissolve 2.45 g of sugar in 200.0 g water. What is the mass percent of sugar in the solution?
Divide 2.45 g by the total mass (2.45 + 200.0 g), then multiply by 100.What is the mass percent of a solution prepared from 17.5 g MgCl2 in 85.0 g H2O?
Divide 17.5 g by the total mass (17.5 + 85.0 g), then multiply by 100.What is the mass percentage of carbon in C2H4O? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of carbon in C2H4O by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.What is the mass percent of water in Ca(NO3)2 · 4H2O? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of water in Ca(NO3)2 · 4H2O by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.What is the percent by mass of carbon in acetone (C3H6O)?
Divide the mass of carbon in acetone by the molar mass of acetone and multiply by 100.What is the percent composition of silicon in silicon carbide (SiC)?
Divide the mass of silicon in SiC by the molar mass of SiC and multiply by 100.Which statement best describes the mass of an apple?
The mass of an apple is the amount of matter it contains, measured in grams or kilograms.What is the mass percent of fluorine in the binary compound KrF2?
Divide the total mass of fluorine in KrF2 by the molar mass of KrF2 and multiply by 100.How do you determine the mass percent when massing out 120 g of sodium chloride?
Divide 120 g by the total mass of the mixture and multiply by 100 to get the mass percent.A piece of paper has a mass of 4.4 grams. What does this represent?
It represents the amount of matter in the paper, measured in grams.What is the mass percent of each element in aluminum sulfate, Al2(SO4)3?
Divide the mass of each element by the molar mass of Al2(SO4)3 and multiply by 100.What is the mass percentage of carbon in morphine, C17H19NO3? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of carbon in C17H19NO3 by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.What is the mass percentage of oxygen in CO2? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Divide the mass of oxygen in CO2 by the molar mass and multiply by 100; round to two decimal places.The mass percent of acetic acid in a bottle of vinegar is 5.45%. What does this mean?
It means that 5.45% of the mass of the vinegar is acetic acid.