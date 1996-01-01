Mass Percent quiz #3 Flashcards
What is the percentage of titanium in an alloy used in aerospace?
Divide the mass of titanium in the alloy by the total mass of the alloy and multiply by 100.How do you draw the molecular ion for a molecule formed in the mass spectrometer?
Represent the molecule with its full chemical formula and a positive charge, indicating the loss of one electron.What is another term commonly used for mass percent in chemistry?
Mass percent is also referred to as weight percent.What does mass percent help you determine about a compound?
Mass percent helps determine the percent composition of a specific element within a compound.Which units are used for the masses in the mass percent calculation?
The masses are measured in grams for both the element and the compound.Why is understanding mass percent important in stoichiometry?
It is important because mass percent allows for accurate calculations of reactants and products in chemical reactions.What is the formula for calculating mass percent?
Mass percent = (mass of element in grams / mass of compound in grams) × 100.How does mass percent relate to the molar mass of a compound?
Mass percent uses the molar mass of the selected element and the total molar mass of the compound to find the proportion of the element.In mass percent calculations, what does multiplying by 100 achieve?
Multiplying by 100 converts the ratio into a percentage value.What aspect of a substance's chemical makeup does mass percent quantify?
Mass percent quantifies the proportion of a specific element within a compound.