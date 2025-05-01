What is the definition of molality? Molality is the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.

Why is molality considered temperature independent? Molality is temperature independent because it is based on mass, not volume, which does not change with temperature.

What is the formula for calculating molality? Molality (m) = moles of solute / kilograms of solvent.

What does the lowercase 'm' symbolize in solution chemistry? The lowercase 'm' symbolizes molality.

How does molality differ from molarity in terms of temperature dependence? Molality does not change with temperature, while molarity can change because it depends on volume, which expands or contracts with temperature.

What is osmolality also known as? Osmolality is also known as ionic molality.