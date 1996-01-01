Molarity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many grams of CaCl2 are in 250 mL of 2.0 M CaCl2 solution? First, calculate moles: 2.0 mol/L × 0.250 L = 0.5 mol. Molar mass of CaCl2 = 111 g/mol. 0.5 mol × 111 g/mol = 55.5 g.

Which solution is the most concentrated? The most concentrated solution is the one with the highest molarity (M), meaning the greatest number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

What are the units of molarity? Moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L).

Why was it necessary to convert the concentration from mg/L to molarity? Because molarity (mol/L) is the standard unit for expressing solution concentration in chemistry, allowing for stoichiometric calculations.

What is the difference between molarity and molality? Molarity is moles of solute per liter of solution; molality is moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.