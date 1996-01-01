Molarity quiz #1 Flashcards
How many grams of CaCl2 are in 250 mL of 2.0 M CaCl2 solution?
First, calculate moles: 2.0 mol/L × 0.250 L = 0.5 mol. Molar mass of CaCl2 = 111 g/mol. 0.5 mol × 111 g/mol = 55.5 g.Which solution is the most concentrated?
The most concentrated solution is the one with the highest molarity (M), meaning the greatest number of moles of solute per liter of solution.What are the units of molarity?
Moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L).What are the units for molarity?
Moles per liter (mol/L).Why was it necessary to convert the concentration from mg/L to molarity?
Because molarity (mol/L) is the standard unit for expressing solution concentration in chemistry, allowing for stoichiometric calculations.What is the difference between molarity and molality?
Molarity is moles of solute per liter of solution; molality is moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.Which is a way to express concentration of a solution?
Molarity (mol/L) is a common way to express solution concentration.Which of the following solutions has the highest concentration?
The solution with the highest molarity (M) has the highest concentration.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 0.50 mole of NaOH in 0.50 liter of solution?
M = 0.50 mol / 0.50 L = 1.0 M.What is the relationship between solute amount and molarity?
Molarity increases as the amount of solute per liter of solution increases.What is the concentration of sodium ions in 0.300 M Na2CO3?
Na2CO3 dissociates to give 2 Na+ per formula unit. [Na+] = 0.300 M × 2 = 0.600 M.Which term is used to express the concentration of an aqueous solution?
Molarity (M) is commonly used.Which term describes a solution having a very well-known concentration of solute?
A standard solution.What is the molarity of 200 mL of solution in which 2.0 moles of sodium bromide is dissolved?
M = 2.0 mol / 0.200 L = 10.0 M.Which unit can be used to express solution concentration?
Molarity (mol/L).An acid has a molarity of 0.01 M. What does the 0.01 M refer to?
It refers to 0.01 moles of acid per liter of solution.What is the concentration of a solution made with 0.150 moles of KOH in 400.0 mL of solution?
M = 0.150 mol / 0.400 L = 0.375 M.What volume of a 1.5 M KOH solution is needed to provide 3.0 moles of KOH?
Volume = 3.0 mol / 1.5 M = 2.0 L.What are the common units for expressing solution concentration?
Molarity (mol/L) is the most common.Which of the following would give you the molarity of a solution?
Dividing moles of solute by liters of solution.What is the concentration of sodium ions in 0.300 M Na2SO4?
Na2SO4 gives 2 Na+ per formula unit. [Na+] = 0.300 M × 2 = 0.600 M.What is the concentration of a solution that contains 6 moles of solute in 2 liters of solution?
M = 6 mol / 2 L = 3.0 M.How many liters would you need to make a 1 M solution if you have 6 mol of sodium hydroxide?
Volume = 6 mol / 1 M = 6 L.What is the unit for molarity?
Moles per liter (mol/L).What is the molarity of a solution containing 28.6 grams of NH3 and a volume of 3.5 L?
Moles NH3 = 28.6 g / 17.03 g/mol = 1.68 mol. M = 1.68 mol / 3.5 L = 0.48 M.What is the molarity of Br− in each solution?
For a solution of NaBr, [Br−] = molarity of NaBr. For CaBr2, [Br−] = 2 × molarity of CaBr2.What is the unit of molarity?
Moles per liter (mol/L).What is the molarity of a solution containing 4 moles of KCl in 2.5 L of solution?
M = 4 mol / 2.5 L = 1.6 M.Which of the two acid solutions is more concentrated?
The one with the higher molarity (M) is more concentrated.What is the concentration of chloride ions in a 2.50 M solution of aluminum chloride?
AlCl3 gives 3 Cl− per formula unit. [Cl−] = 2.50 M × 3 = 7.50 M.What is the molarity of NO3− in each solution?
For NaNO3, [NO3−] = molarity of NaNO3. For Mg(NO3)2, [NO3−] = 2 × molarity of Mg(NO3)2.What is the concentration of sodium ions in 0.200 M Na3PO4?
Na3PO4 gives 3 Na+ per formula unit. [Na+] = 0.200 M × 3 = 0.600 M.How many sodium ions are present in 30.0 mL of 0.600 M Na2CO3 solution?
Moles Na2CO3 = 0.600 mol/L × 0.030 L = 0.018 mol. Each gives 2 Na+: 0.018 mol × 2 = 0.036 mol Na+. Number of ions = 0.036 mol × 6.022×10^23 = 2.17×10^22 ions.Which of the following solutions will have the greatest concentration?
The solution with the highest molarity (M).What is the concentration of H+ in a 0.025 M HCl solution?
HCl dissociates completely, so [H+] = 0.025 M.Which term refers to the number of moles of solute per liter of solution?
Molarity.What is the concentration of NaOH that is used?
It is the molarity (mol/L) of the NaOH solution.What are the units of concentration?
Moles per liter (mol/L) for molarity.What is the molar concentration of sulfate ions in a 0.150 M Na2SO4 solution?
Na2SO4 gives 1 SO4^2− per formula unit. [SO4^2−] = 0.150 M.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 3.25 moles of NaNO3 in 250 mL of solution?
M = 3.25 mol / 0.250 L = 13.0 M.