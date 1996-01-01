Molarity quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the molarity of Cl− in each solution?
For NaCl, [Cl−] = molarity of NaCl. For CaCl2, [Cl−] = 2 × molarity of CaCl2.Which expression defines molarity?
Molarity = moles of solute / liters of solution.What is the molarity of a solution containing 5.0 moles of KCl in 2.0 L of solution?
M = 5.0 mol / 2.0 L = 2.5 M.How do you calculate the concentration of a solution in units of molarity?
Divide moles of solute by liters of solution.Which solution is more concentrated? 10% NaOH or 1 M NaOH?
Compare the actual molarity; 10% (w/v) NaOH is 10 g/100 mL = 100 g/L. 100 g/L ÷ 40 g/mol = 2.5 M, so 10% NaOH is more concentrated.How do you calculate the molarity of a solution?
Molarity = moles of solute / liters of solution.What is the number of moles of a solute that is dissolved in 1 liter of solution?
It is the molarity (M) of the solution.What does molarity measure?
Molarity measures the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.What is the molarity of a 0.30 liter solution containing 0.50 moles of NaCl?
M = 0.50 mol / 0.30 L = 1.67 M.What is the concentration of nitrate ions in a 0.125 M Mg(NO3)2 solution?
Mg(NO3)2 gives 2 NO3− per formula unit. [NO3−] = 0.125 M × 2 = 0.250 M.Which of the following will have the highest concentration of potassium ion?
The solution with the highest molarity of a potassium salt, or with more K+ per formula unit.What is the molarity?
Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L).What is the concentration of sodium ions in 0.300 M NaCl?
NaCl gives 1 Na+ per formula unit. [Na+] = 0.300 M.What volume of 0.25 M hydrochloric acid (HCl) solution contains 0.15 mol HCl?
Volume = 0.15 mol / 0.25 M = 0.60 L.What was the molarity of the magnesium sulfate solution that was formed?
It is the number of moles of MgSO4 divided by the total volume of solution in liters.Which beaker contains the solution with the highest concentration?
The beaker with the highest molarity (M) contains the most concentrated solution.Which is the number of moles of solute dissolved per liter of solution?
Molarity.Which of these would produce a 0.100 M KI (molar mass = 166.0 g/mol) solution?
Dissolve 0.100 mol KI (16.6 g) in enough water to make 1.00 L of solution.What is the molarity of an 18 L solution with 64 grams of sodium chloride dissolved in it?
Moles NaCl = 64 g / 58.44 g/mol = 1.095 mol. M = 1.095 mol / 18 L = 0.061 M.How many moles of HCl are in the 20.0 mL sample of 0.10 M HCl(aq)?
Moles = 0.10 mol/L × 0.020 L = 0.0020 mol.Which beaker has the highest molarity?
The beaker with the greatest number of moles of solute per liter of solution.What volume of a 6.67 M NaCl solution contains 3.12 mol NaCl?
Volume = 3.12 mol / 6.67 M = 0.468 L.Which would be the best way to represent the concentration of a 1.75 M K2CrO4 solution?
As 1.75 mol K2CrO4 per 1 L of solution.What is the molarity when 24 grams of LiOH is added to 200 mL of water?
Moles LiOH = 24 g / 23.95 g/mol = 1.002 mol. M = 1.002 mol / 0.200 L = 5.01 M.What is the mass in grams of a solution?
The mass of a solution is the sum of the mass of solute and solvent.Which preparations would give a glucose solution with this concentration?
Dissolve the required moles of glucose in enough water to make the desired volume for the target molarity.How many mmol of HBr are in 17.6 mL of 0.0200 M HBr?
Moles = 0.0200 mol/L × 0.0176 L = 0.000352 mol = 0.352 mmol.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 17 g of NH3 in 0.50 L of solution?
Moles NH3 = 17 g / 17.03 g/mol = 1.0 mol. M = 1.0 mol / 0.50 L = 2.0 M.How many grams of LiOH are needed to make 100 mL of a 0.1 M solution?
Moles = 0.1 mol/L × 0.1 L = 0.01 mol. Mass = 0.01 mol × 23.95 g/mol = 0.24 g.Which solution contains the largest number of chloride ions?
The solution with the highest total moles of Cl− ions, considering both molarity and volume.What is the molarity of CaCl2 when 1.92 mol of CaCl2 is dissolved in water to form 515 mL of solution?
M = 1.92 mol / 0.515 L = 3.73 M.95 g ClO2 is dissolved in water to generate a 0.25 M solution. What is the volume of this solution?
Moles ClO2 = 95 g / 67.45 g/mol = 1.409 mol. Volume = 1.409 mol / 0.25 M = 5.64 L.How much water should 2.5 moles of MgSO4 be dissolved in to prepare a 0.750 M solution?
Volume = 2.5 mol / 0.750 M = 3.33 L.How many grams (g) of NaCl are required to make 250 mL of 0.8 M NaCl? Answer to 2 decimal places.
Moles = 0.8 mol/L × 0.25 L = 0.20 mol. Mass = 0.20 mol × 58.44 g/mol = 11.69 g.What is the molarity when 4.2 grams of NaF (molar mass = 42 grams/mol) is placed in 200 mL of water?
Moles = 4.2 g / 42 g/mol = 0.10 mol. M = 0.10 mol / 0.200 L = 0.50 M.How many mmol of KOH are in 33.4 mL of 0.500 M KOH?
Moles = 0.500 mol/L × 0.0334 L = 0.0167 mol = 16.7 mmol.How many molecules of sucrose are contained in 14.3 mL of 0.140 M sucrose solution?
Moles = 0.140 mol/L × 0.0143 L = 0.002002 mol. Molecules = 0.002002 mol × 6.022×10^23 = 1.21×10^21 molecules.How many moles of solute are present in 300 mL of a 0.60 M solution of NaOH?
Moles = 0.60 mol/L × 0.300 L = 0.18 mol.How many grams of FeSO4 are present in a 20.0 mL sample of a 0.500 M solution?
Moles = 0.500 mol/L × 0.020 L = 0.010 mol. Molar mass FeSO4 = 151.91 g/mol. Mass = 0.010 mol × 151.91 g/mol = 1.52 g.What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 3.09 moles of NaCl in 1.50 L of solution?
M = 3.09 mol / 1.50 L = 2.06 M.