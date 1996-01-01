Molarity quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the molarity of Cl− in each solution? For NaCl, [Cl−] = molarity of NaCl. For CaCl2, [Cl−] = 2 × molarity of CaCl2.

Which expression defines molarity? Molarity = moles of solute / liters of solution.

What is the molarity of a solution containing 5.0 moles of KCl in 2.0 L of solution? M = 5.0 mol / 2.0 L = 2.5 M.

Which solution is more concentrated? 10% NaOH or 1 M NaOH? Compare the actual molarity; 10% (w/v) NaOH is 10 g/100 mL = 100 g/L. 100 g/L ÷ 40 g/mol = 2.5 M, so 10% NaOH is more concentrated.

