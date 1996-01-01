Molarity quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molarity quiz #2
  • What is the molarity of Cl− in each solution?
    For NaCl, [Cl−] = molarity of NaCl. For CaCl2, [Cl−] = 2 × molarity of CaCl2.
  • Which expression defines molarity?
    Molarity = moles of solute / liters of solution.
  • What is the molarity of a solution containing 5.0 moles of KCl in 2.0 L of solution?
    M = 5.0 mol / 2.0 L = 2.5 M.
  • How do you calculate the concentration of a solution in units of molarity?
    Divide moles of solute by liters of solution.
  • Which solution is more concentrated? 10% NaOH or 1 M NaOH?
    Compare the actual molarity; 10% (w/v) NaOH is 10 g/100 mL = 100 g/L. 100 g/L ÷ 40 g/mol = 2.5 M, so 10% NaOH is more concentrated.
  • How do you calculate the molarity of a solution?
    Molarity = moles of solute / liters of solution.
  • What is the number of moles of a solute that is dissolved in 1 liter of solution?
    It is the molarity (M) of the solution.
  • What does molarity measure?
    Molarity measures the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What is the molarity of a 0.30 liter solution containing 0.50 moles of NaCl?
    M = 0.50 mol / 0.30 L = 1.67 M.
  • What is the concentration of nitrate ions in a 0.125 M Mg(NO3)2 solution?
    Mg(NO3)2 gives 2 NO3− per formula unit. [NO3−] = 0.125 M × 2 = 0.250 M.
  • Which of the following will have the highest concentration of potassium ion?
    The solution with the highest molarity of a potassium salt, or with more K+ per formula unit.
  • What is the molarity?
    Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution (mol/L).
  • What is the concentration of sodium ions in 0.300 M NaCl?
    NaCl gives 1 Na+ per formula unit. [Na+] = 0.300 M.
  • What volume of 0.25 M hydrochloric acid (HCl) solution contains 0.15 mol HCl?
    Volume = 0.15 mol / 0.25 M = 0.60 L.
  • What was the molarity of the magnesium sulfate solution that was formed?
    It is the number of moles of MgSO4 divided by the total volume of solution in liters.
  • Which beaker contains the solution with the highest concentration?
    The beaker with the highest molarity (M) contains the most concentrated solution.
  • Which is the number of moles of solute dissolved per liter of solution?
    Molarity.
  • Which of these would produce a 0.100 M KI (molar mass = 166.0 g/mol) solution?
    Dissolve 0.100 mol KI (16.6 g) in enough water to make 1.00 L of solution.
  • What is the molarity of an 18 L solution with 64 grams of sodium chloride dissolved in it?
    Moles NaCl = 64 g / 58.44 g/mol = 1.095 mol. M = 1.095 mol / 18 L = 0.061 M.
  • How many moles of HCl are in the 20.0 mL sample of 0.10 M HCl(aq)?
    Moles = 0.10 mol/L × 0.020 L = 0.0020 mol.
  • Which beaker has the highest molarity?
    The beaker with the greatest number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What volume of a 6.67 M NaCl solution contains 3.12 mol NaCl?
    Volume = 3.12 mol / 6.67 M = 0.468 L.
  • Which would be the best way to represent the concentration of a 1.75 M K2CrO4 solution?
    As 1.75 mol K2CrO4 per 1 L of solution.
  • What is the molarity when 24 grams of LiOH is added to 200 mL of water?
    Moles LiOH = 24 g / 23.95 g/mol = 1.002 mol. M = 1.002 mol / 0.200 L = 5.01 M.
  • What is the mass in grams of a solution?
    The mass of a solution is the sum of the mass of solute and solvent.
  • Which preparations would give a glucose solution with this concentration?
    Dissolve the required moles of glucose in enough water to make the desired volume for the target molarity.
  • How many mmol of HBr are in 17.6 mL of 0.0200 M HBr?
    Moles = 0.0200 mol/L × 0.0176 L = 0.000352 mol = 0.352 mmol.
  • What is the molarity of a solution that contains 17 g of NH3 in 0.50 L of solution?
    Moles NH3 = 17 g / 17.03 g/mol = 1.0 mol. M = 1.0 mol / 0.50 L = 2.0 M.
  • How many grams of LiOH are needed to make 100 mL of a 0.1 M solution?
    Moles = 0.1 mol/L × 0.1 L = 0.01 mol. Mass = 0.01 mol × 23.95 g/mol = 0.24 g.
  • Which solution contains the largest number of chloride ions?
    The solution with the highest total moles of Cl− ions, considering both molarity and volume.
  • What is the molarity of CaCl2 when 1.92 mol of CaCl2 is dissolved in water to form 515 mL of solution?
    M = 1.92 mol / 0.515 L = 3.73 M.
  • 95 g ClO2 is dissolved in water to generate a 0.25 M solution. What is the volume of this solution?
    Moles ClO2 = 95 g / 67.45 g/mol = 1.409 mol. Volume = 1.409 mol / 0.25 M = 5.64 L.
  • How much water should 2.5 moles of MgSO4 be dissolved in to prepare a 0.750 M solution?
    Volume = 2.5 mol / 0.750 M = 3.33 L.
  • How many grams (g) of NaCl are required to make 250 mL of 0.8 M NaCl? Answer to 2 decimal places.
    Moles = 0.8 mol/L × 0.25 L = 0.20 mol. Mass = 0.20 mol × 58.44 g/mol = 11.69 g.
  • What is the molarity when 4.2 grams of NaF (molar mass = 42 grams/mol) is placed in 200 mL of water?
    Moles = 4.2 g / 42 g/mol = 0.10 mol. M = 0.10 mol / 0.200 L = 0.50 M.
  • How many mmol of KOH are in 33.4 mL of 0.500 M KOH?
    Moles = 0.500 mol/L × 0.0334 L = 0.0167 mol = 16.7 mmol.
  • How many molecules of sucrose are contained in 14.3 mL of 0.140 M sucrose solution?
    Moles = 0.140 mol/L × 0.0143 L = 0.002002 mol. Molecules = 0.002002 mol × 6.022×10^23 = 1.21×10^21 molecules.
  • How many moles of solute are present in 300 mL of a 0.60 M solution of NaOH?
    Moles = 0.60 mol/L × 0.300 L = 0.18 mol.
  • How many grams of FeSO4 are present in a 20.0 mL sample of a 0.500 M solution?
    Moles = 0.500 mol/L × 0.020 L = 0.010 mol. Molar mass FeSO4 = 151.91 g/mol. Mass = 0.010 mol × 151.91 g/mol = 1.52 g.
  • What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 3.09 moles of NaCl in 1.50 L of solution?
    M = 3.09 mol / 1.50 L = 2.06 M.