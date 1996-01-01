Molarity quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the molarity of a 0.20 L solution containing 8.0 g CaO? Moles CaO = 8.0 g / 56.08 g/mol = 0.143 mol. M = 0.143 mol / 0.20 L = 0.715 M.

How many grams of LiF would be present in 575 mL of 0.750 M LiF solution? Moles = 0.750 mol/L × 0.575 L = 0.431 mol. Molar mass LiF = 25.94 g/mol. Mass = 0.431 mol × 25.94 g/mol = 11.18 g.

What is the concentration of K+ ions in a 0.025 M K2CO3 solution assuming complete dissociation? K2CO3 gives 2 K+ per formula unit. [K+] = 0.025 M × 2 = 0.050 M.

What is the concentration of nitrate ions in 40.0 mL of a 0.25 M solution of copper(II) nitrate? Cu(NO3)2 gives 2 NO3− per formula unit. [NO3−] = 0.25 M × 2 = 0.50 M.

A 0.5 M solution contains 0.1 mol of AgCl. What is the volume of the solution? Volume = 0.1 mol / 0.5 M = 0.2 L.

What is the molarity of a solution made of 16.4 g of CaSO4 dissolved in 500.0 mL of solution? Moles CaSO4 = 16.4 g / 136.14 g/mol = 0.1205 mol. M = 0.1205 mol / 0.500 L = 0.241 M.