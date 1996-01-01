Molarity quiz #3 Flashcards
What is the molarity of a 0.20 L solution containing 8.0 g CaO?
Moles CaO = 8.0 g / 56.08 g/mol = 0.143 mol. M = 0.143 mol / 0.20 L = 0.715 M.How many grams of LiF would be present in 575 mL of 0.750 M LiF solution?
Moles = 0.750 mol/L × 0.575 L = 0.431 mol. Molar mass LiF = 25.94 g/mol. Mass = 0.431 mol × 25.94 g/mol = 11.18 g.What is the concentration of K+ ions in a 0.025 M K2CO3 solution assuming complete dissociation?
K2CO3 gives 2 K+ per formula unit. [K+] = 0.025 M × 2 = 0.050 M.What is the concentration of nitrate ions in 40.0 mL of a 0.25 M solution of copper(II) nitrate?
Cu(NO3)2 gives 2 NO3− per formula unit. [NO3−] = 0.25 M × 2 = 0.50 M.A 0.5 M solution contains 0.1 mol of AgCl. What is the volume of the solution?
Volume = 0.1 mol / 0.5 M = 0.2 L.What is the molarity of a solution made of 16.4 g of CaSO4 dissolved in 500.0 mL of solution?
Moles CaSO4 = 16.4 g / 136.14 g/mol = 0.1205 mol. M = 0.1205 mol / 0.500 L = 0.241 M.What is the mass in grams required to prepare 500 mL of a 0.01 M EDTA solution?
Moles = 0.01 mol/L × 0.5 L = 0.005 mol. Multiply by molar mass of EDTA to get grams.What is true of a solution of 2.0 M NaCl(aq)?
It contains 2.0 moles of NaCl per liter of solution.What is the molarity of a solution containing 4.2 moles of NaCl and a volume of 2.3 L?
M = 4.2 mol / 2.3 L = 1.83 M.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 0.180 moles KOH in 0.350 L of solution?
M = 0.180 mol / 0.350 L = 0.514 M.What molarity HCl solution forms from 52.9 g HCl in 250 mL of solution?
Moles HCl = 52.9 g / 36.46 g/mol = 1.45 mol. M = 1.45 mol / 0.250 L = 5.8 M.How many moles of NaCl are present in a solution with a molarity of 8.59 M and a volume of 125 mL?
Moles = 8.59 mol/L × 0.125 L = 1.07 mol.A 0.20 M solution contains 6.4 g of SO2. What is the volume of the solution?
Moles SO2 = 6.4 g / 64.07 g/mol = 0.1 mol. Volume = 0.1 mol / 0.20 M = 0.5 L.How many liters of solution are needed to make a 1.66 M solution containing 2.11 moles of KMnO4?
Volume = 2.11 mol / 1.66 M = 1.27 L.What is the molarity of a solution containing 7.0 moles of solute in 569 mL of solution?
M = 7.0 mol / 0.569 L = 12.3 M.What is the molarity of a 0.30 L solution with 43 g H2SO4?
Moles H2SO4 = 43 g / 98.08 g/mol = 0.4385 mol. M = 0.4385 mol / 0.30 L = 1.46 M.What volume (mL) of a 15% (m/v) NaOH solution contains 120 g NaOH?
15% (m/v) = 15 g/100 mL. Volume = 120 g × (100 mL / 15 g) = 800 mL.Which unit listed below is used to measure solution concentration in chemistry?
Molarity (mol/L).What is the molarity of 5.60 mol of sodium carbonate in 1500 mL of solution?
M = 5.60 mol / 1.5 L = 3.73 M.What is the concentration of Cl− ions in a 0.1 M solution of calcium chloride?
CaCl2 gives 2 Cl− per formula unit. [Cl−] = 0.1 M × 2 = 0.2 M.What volume of 2.5 M NaOH solution contains 3.25 mol of NaOH?
Volume = 3.25 mol / 2.5 M = 1.3 L.What was the original concentration of the HCl solution? 0.040 M, 0.25 M, 1.50 M, 2.50 M
The original concentration is the value given in the problem or determined by calculation.What is the molarity of a solution containing 1.54 moles of NaOH and a volume of 2.5 × 10^2 mL?
2.5 × 10^2 mL = 0.250 L. M = 1.54 mol / 0.250 L = 6.16 M.How many L are required to make 3.5 M hydrochloric acid using 1.1 moles?
2.5 × 10^2 mL = 0.250 L. M = 1.54 mol / 0.250 L = 6.16 M.What is the molarity of a solution prepared by dissolving 10.7 g NaI in 0.250 L?
Moles NaI = 10.7 g / 149.89 g/mol = 0.0714 mol. M = 0.0714 mol / 0.250 L = 0.286 M.What are the ion concentrations in a 0.12 M solution of AlCl3?
AlCl3 gives 1 Al3+ and 3 Cl− per formula unit. [Al3+] = 0.12 M, [Cl−] = 0.36 M.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 5.80 grams of nickel (II) nitrate in 500 mL?
Molar mass Ni(NO3)2 = 182.7 g/mol. Moles = 5.80 g / 182.7 g/mol = 0.0318 mol. M = 0.0318 mol / 0.500 L = 0.0636 M.What is the concentration of lithium ions in 0.350 M Li3PO4?
Li3PO4 gives 3 Li+ per formula unit. [Li+] = 0.350 M × 3 = 1.05 M.What is the molarity of a solution containing 2.8 mol of LiCl and a volume of 5.00 × 10^2 mL?
5.00 × 10^2 mL = 0.500 L. M = 2.8 mol / 0.500 L = 5.6 M.What is the molarity when 8.4 grams of NaF (molar mass = 42 grams/mol) is placed in 100 mL of water?
Moles = 8.4 g / 42 g/mol = 0.20 mol. M = 0.20 mol / 0.100 L = 2.0 M.What is the molar concentration of 1.0 mol of KCl dissolved in 2000 mL of solution?
2000 mL = 2.0 L. M = 1.0 mol / 2.0 L = 0.50 M.If 25.0 mL of a 2.00 M CaCl2 solution is used, how many moles of CaCl2 are present?
Moles = 2.00 mol/L × 0.025 L = 0.050 mol.What is the molarity of 600 mL of solution in which 3.0 moles of sodium bromide is dissolved?
600 mL = 0.600 L. M = 3.0 mol / 0.600 L = 5.0 M.What is the molarity of a solution that contains 20 grams of CaBr2 in 0.50 liter of solution?
Molar mass CaBr2 = 199.89 g/mol. Moles = 20 g / 199.89 g/mol = 0.100 mol. M = 0.100 mol / 0.50 L = 0.20 M.What does a molarity graph show?
A molarity graph typically shows the relationship between concentration (M) and another variable, such as volume or amount of solute.Calculate the molarity of a solution made from 3.0 mol of KCl in 2000 mL of solution.
2000 mL = 2.0 L. M = 3.0 mol / 2.0 L = 1.5 M.Convert the concentration of 0.700 M Na2SO4 to g/mL.
Moles/L = 0.700. Molar mass Na2SO4 = 142.04 g/mol. 0.700 mol/L × 142.04 g/mol = 99.43 g/L = 0.0994 g/mL.What volume in L of a 0.724 M NaI solution contains 0.405 mol of NaI?
Volume = 0.405 mol / 0.724 M = 0.560 L.