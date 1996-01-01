Molarity quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the concentration of lithium ions in 0.400 M Li2HPO4? Li2HPO4 gives 2 Li+ per formula unit. [Li+] = 0.400 M × 2 = 0.800 M.

An NaOH solution contains 1.90 mol of NaOH, and its concentration is 0.555 M. What is its volume? Volume = 1.90 mol / 0.555 M = 3.42 L.

How many moles of solute is added to a solution? The number of moles added is calculated by dividing the mass of solute by its molar mass.

The molarity (M) of a solution refers to what? It refers to the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

How is molarity used as a conversion factor in chemical calculations? Molarity connects moles of solute and liters of solution, allowing you to convert between these units in calculations.

What does a solution labeled as 5.8 M NaCl indicate about its composition? It means there are 5.8 moles of NaCl dissolved in every 1 liter of the solution.