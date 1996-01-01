Molarity quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molarity quiz #4

Molarity quiz #4
  • What is the concentration of lithium ions in 0.400 M Li2HPO4?
    Li2HPO4 gives 2 Li+ per formula unit. [Li+] = 0.400 M × 2 = 0.800 M.
  • An NaOH solution contains 1.90 mol of NaOH, and its concentration is 0.555 M. What is its volume?
    Volume = 1.90 mol / 0.555 M = 3.42 L.
  • How many moles of solute is added to a solution?
    The number of moles added is calculated by dividing the mass of solute by its molar mass.
  • The molarity (M) of a solution refers to what?
    It refers to the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • How is molarity used as a conversion factor in chemical calculations?
    Molarity connects moles of solute and liters of solution, allowing you to convert between these units in calculations.
  • What does a solution labeled as 5.8 M NaCl indicate about its composition?
    It means there are 5.8 moles of NaCl dissolved in every 1 liter of the solution.
  • Why is it important to understand dimensional analysis when working with molarity problems?
    Dimensional analysis helps you use molarity as a conversion factor to solve for unknown quantities in solution calculations.
  • What is the difference between concentration and molarity as described in the lesson?
    Concentration is a general term for the amount of solute in solution, while molarity specifically measures moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What symbol is commonly used to represent molarity in equations?
    Molarity is represented by a capital 'M' in equations.
  • How can you express the molarity of a solution as a fraction for use in calculations?
    You can write molarity as moles of solute divided by liters of solution, such as 5.8 moles/1 liter for a 5.8 M solution.