Molarity quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the concentration of lithium ions in 0.400 M Li2HPO4?
Li2HPO4 gives 2 Li+ per formula unit. [Li+] = 0.400 M × 2 = 0.800 M.An NaOH solution contains 1.90 mol of NaOH, and its concentration is 0.555 M. What is its volume?
Volume = 1.90 mol / 0.555 M = 3.42 L.How many moles of solute is added to a solution?
The number of moles added is calculated by dividing the mass of solute by its molar mass.The molarity (M) of a solution refers to what?
It refers to the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.How is molarity used as a conversion factor in chemical calculations?
Molarity connects moles of solute and liters of solution, allowing you to convert between these units in calculations.What does a solution labeled as 5.8 M NaCl indicate about its composition?
It means there are 5.8 moles of NaCl dissolved in every 1 liter of the solution.Why is it important to understand dimensional analysis when working with molarity problems?
Dimensional analysis helps you use molarity as a conversion factor to solve for unknown quantities in solution calculations.What is the difference between concentration and molarity as described in the lesson?
Concentration is a general term for the amount of solute in solution, while molarity specifically measures moles of solute per liter of solution.What symbol is commonly used to represent molarity in equations?
Molarity is represented by a capital 'M' in equations.How can you express the molarity of a solution as a fraction for use in calculations?
You can write molarity as moles of solute divided by liters of solution, such as 5.8 moles/1 liter for a 5.8 M solution.