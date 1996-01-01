Mole Concept quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many moles of pyridine (C5H5N) are contained in 3.13 g of pyridine? 3.13 g ÷ 79.10 g/mol ≈ 0.0396 moles.

How many atoms are in 14 moles of cadmium? 14 × 6.022×10^23 = 8.43×10^24 atoms.

How many moles are in 15 grams of lithium? 15 g ÷ 6.94 g/mol ≈ 2.16 moles.

How many moles are in 22 grams of argon? 22 g ÷ 39.95 g/mol ≈ 0.551 moles.

Which statement best describes a mole? A mole is a counting unit equal to 6.022×10^23 particles.

The number of carbon atoms in exactly 12 g of pure carbon-12 is called a Mole (Avogadro's number).