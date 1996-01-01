Mole Concept quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why do chemists use the mole? To relate mass, number of particles, and volume in chemical calculations.

Which of the following correctly reflects Avogadro's number? 6.022×10^23.

How many moles are in 5.62 g of water? 5.62 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 0.312 moles.

You have 33.6 L of neon gas at STP. How many moles is this? 33.6 L ÷ 22.4 L/mol = 1.5 moles.

How many moles of chloride ions are there in 2 moles of calcium chloride? 2 moles CaCl2 × 2 Cl^- per formula unit = 4 moles Cl^-.

How many moles are in 100.0 g of water? 100.0 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 5.55 moles.