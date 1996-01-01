Mole Concept quiz #4 Flashcards
How many silicon atoms are there in 4 molecules of SiH4?
4 molecules × 1 Si per molecule = 4 Si atoms.How many atoms are in one mole of gold?
6.022×10^23 atoms.Which of these is about 2 moles?
A sample containing approximately 1.2×10^24 particles.How many moles of each element are in one mole of Be(OH)2?
1 mole Be, 2 moles O, 2 moles H.How many atoms are in 1 mole of silver?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many moles are in a micromole?
1 micromole = 1×10^-6 moles.Why do we use the mole to measure things like atoms?
Because atoms are extremely small and numerous, the mole provides a practical counting unit.How many moles of hydrochloric acid are in 500. mL of a 0.300 M solution?
0.500 L × 0.300 mol/L = 0.150 mol.How many grams of aluminum would be in 3.0 moles of aluminum?
3.0 × 26.98 g/mol = 80.94 g.How many atoms of hydrogen are contained in 2.00 moles of methane (CH4)?
2.00 moles × 4 H per molecule × 6.022×10^23 = 4.82×10^24 atoms.How many moles of carbon atoms are in 18 g?
18 g ÷ 12.01 g/mol ≈ 1.50 moles.How many moles of HNO3 are needed to prepare 5.0 liters of a 2.0 M solution of HNO3?
5.0 L × 2.0 mol/L = 10.0 mol.What is the mass in grams of one mole of any pure substance?
The mass in grams is equal to the substance's molar mass.How many oxygen atoms are there in 52.06 g of carbon dioxide?
52.06 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 1.183 mol CO2; 1.183 × 2 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.43×10^24 atoms.How many silver atoms are contained in 3.75 moles of silver?
3.75 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.26×10^24 atoms.How many carbon atoms are in 1 mole of carbon?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many moles of H are in 135 mg of H2O?
135 mg = 0.135 g; 0.135 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 0.00749 mol H2O; 0.00749 × 2 = 0.0150 mol H.How many molecules are present in 4 moles of ammonia?
4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 molecules.How many atoms are in 6.25 moles of chromium?
6.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.76×10^24 atoms.How many moles of CaBr2 are in 5.0 grams of CaBr2?
5.0 g ÷ 199.89 g/mol ≈ 0.0250 moles.What is the number of moles in 500 L of He gas at STP?
500 L ÷ 22.4 L/mol ≈ 22.3 moles.How many OH– ions are present in 3.00 mol of Ca(OH)2?
3.00 mol × 2 = 6.00 mol OH– ions.How many moles are there in 3.00 g of ethanol?
3.00 g ÷ 46.07 g/mol ≈ 0.0651 moles.How many moles is 55 g of NaCl?
55 g ÷ 58.44 g/mol ≈ 0.941 moles.What is the total number of atoms contained in 2.00 moles of nickel?
2.00 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.How many molecules are there in 345 grams of carbon dioxide?
345 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 7.84 mol; 7.84 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 4.72×10^24 molecules.How many atoms are in a 12.0 g sample of lithium?
12.0 g ÷ 6.94 g/mol ≈ 1.73 mol; 1.73 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.04×10^24 atoms.How many atoms are in a mole of Al2O3?
1 mole Al2O3 contains 2 Al + 3 O = 5 atoms per formula unit; 1 mole × 5 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.01×10^24 atoms.What is the relationship between the moles of solute and the mass of solute?
Moles = mass (g) ÷ molar mass (g/mol).How many moles of carbon are in a given sample?
Divide the sample's mass by 12.01 g/mol to find moles.How many atoms of zinc are in 0.60 mol of zinc?
0.60 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.61×10^23 atoms.How many silicon atoms are there in 1.00 g of silicon?
1.00 g ÷ 28.09 g/mol ≈ 0.0356 mol; 0.0356 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.14×10^22 atoms.How many moles (of molecules or formula units) are in each sample?
Divide the sample's mass by its molar mass to find moles.One mol of particles of any substance contains how many particles?
6.022×10^23 particles.How many hydrogen are in 4H2O?
4 × 2 = 8 hydrogen atoms.How many molecules are in 23 moles of oxygen?
23 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.39×10^25 molecules.How many moles of carbon are in 4.1 × 10^24 atoms of carbon?
4.1×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 6.81 moles.One half of a mole of atoms would contain how many atoms?
0.5 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.011×10^23 atoms.Which of the following is equal to exactly Avogadro's number of atoms?
One mole of any element.How many moles are in 22 grams of argon?
22 g ÷ 39.95 g/mol ≈ 0.551 moles.