Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mole Concept quiz #4 Flashcards

Mole Concept quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many silicon atoms are there in 4 molecules of SiH4?
    4 molecules × 1 Si per molecule = 4 Si atoms.
  • How many atoms are in one mole of gold?
    6.022×10^23 atoms.
  • Which of these is about 2 moles?
    A sample containing approximately 1.2×10^24 particles.
  • How many moles of each element are in one mole of Be(OH)2?
    1 mole Be, 2 moles O, 2 moles H.
  • How many atoms are in 1 mole of silver?
    6.022×10^23 atoms.
  • How many moles are in a micromole?
    1 micromole = 1×10^-6 moles.
  • Why do we use the mole to measure things like atoms?
    Because atoms are extremely small and numerous, the mole provides a practical counting unit.
  • How many moles of hydrochloric acid are in 500. mL of a 0.300 M solution?
    0.500 L × 0.300 mol/L = 0.150 mol.
  • How many grams of aluminum would be in 3.0 moles of aluminum?
    3.0 × 26.98 g/mol = 80.94 g.
  • How many atoms of hydrogen are contained in 2.00 moles of methane (CH4)?
    2.00 moles × 4 H per molecule × 6.022×10^23 = 4.82×10^24 atoms.
  • How many moles of carbon atoms are in 18 g?
    18 g ÷ 12.01 g/mol ≈ 1.50 moles.
  • How many moles of HNO3 are needed to prepare 5.0 liters of a 2.0 M solution of HNO3?
    5.0 L × 2.0 mol/L = 10.0 mol.
  • What is the mass in grams of one mole of any pure substance?
    The mass in grams is equal to the substance's molar mass.
  • How many oxygen atoms are there in 52.06 g of carbon dioxide?
    52.06 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 1.183 mol CO2; 1.183 × 2 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.43×10^24 atoms.
  • How many silver atoms are contained in 3.75 moles of silver?
    3.75 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.26×10^24 atoms.
  • How many carbon atoms are in 1 mole of carbon?
    6.022×10^23 atoms.
  • How many moles of H are in 135 mg of H2O?
    135 mg = 0.135 g; 0.135 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 0.00749 mol H2O; 0.00749 × 2 = 0.0150 mol H.
  • How many molecules are present in 4 moles of ammonia?
    4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 molecules.
  • How many atoms are in 6.25 moles of chromium?
    6.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.76×10^24 atoms.
  • How many moles of CaBr2 are in 5.0 grams of CaBr2?
    5.0 g ÷ 199.89 g/mol ≈ 0.0250 moles.
  • What is the number of moles in 500 L of He gas at STP?
    500 L ÷ 22.4 L/mol ≈ 22.3 moles.
  • How many OH– ions are present in 3.00 mol of Ca(OH)2?
    3.00 mol × 2 = 6.00 mol OH– ions.
  • How many moles are there in 3.00 g of ethanol?
    3.00 g ÷ 46.07 g/mol ≈ 0.0651 moles.
  • How many moles is 55 g of NaCl?
    55 g ÷ 58.44 g/mol ≈ 0.941 moles.
  • What is the total number of atoms contained in 2.00 moles of nickel?
    2.00 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.
  • How many molecules are there in 345 grams of carbon dioxide?
    345 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 7.84 mol; 7.84 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 4.72×10^24 molecules.
  • How many atoms are in a 12.0 g sample of lithium?
    12.0 g ÷ 6.94 g/mol ≈ 1.73 mol; 1.73 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.04×10^24 atoms.
  • How many atoms are in a mole of Al2O3?
    1 mole Al2O3 contains 2 Al + 3 O = 5 atoms per formula unit; 1 mole × 5 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.01×10^24 atoms.
  • What is the relationship between the moles of solute and the mass of solute?
    Moles = mass (g) ÷ molar mass (g/mol).
  • How many moles of carbon are in a given sample?
    Divide the sample's mass by 12.01 g/mol to find moles.
  • How many atoms of zinc are in 0.60 mol of zinc?
    0.60 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.61×10^23 atoms.
  • How many silicon atoms are there in 1.00 g of silicon?
    1.00 g ÷ 28.09 g/mol ≈ 0.0356 mol; 0.0356 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.14×10^22 atoms.
  • How many moles (of molecules or formula units) are in each sample?
    Divide the sample's mass by its molar mass to find moles.
  • One mol of particles of any substance contains how many particles?
    6.022×10^23 particles.
  • How many hydrogen are in 4H2O?
    4 × 2 = 8 hydrogen atoms.
  • How many molecules are in 23 moles of oxygen?
    23 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.39×10^25 molecules.
  • How many moles of carbon are in 4.1 × 10^24 atoms of carbon?
    4.1×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 6.81 moles.
  • One half of a mole of atoms would contain how many atoms?
    0.5 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.011×10^23 atoms.
  • Which of the following is equal to exactly Avogadro's number of atoms?
    One mole of any element.
  • How many moles are in 22 grams of argon?
    22 g ÷ 39.95 g/mol ≈ 0.551 moles.