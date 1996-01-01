Mole Concept quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many silicon atoms are there in 4 molecules of SiH4? 4 molecules × 1 Si per molecule = 4 Si atoms.

How many atoms are in one mole of gold? 6.022×10^23 atoms.

Which of these is about 2 moles? A sample containing approximately 1.2×10^24 particles.

How many moles of each element are in one mole of Be(OH)2? 1 mole Be, 2 moles O, 2 moles H.

How many atoms are in 1 mole of silver? 6.022×10^23 atoms.

How many moles are in a micromole? 1 micromole = 1×10^-6 moles.