Mole Concept quiz #5 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many particles are in one mole of a substance?
6.022×10^23 particles.What is the mole fraction of Ne in the atmosphere at sea level?
The mole fraction of Ne is approximately 1.8×10^-5.What is the mole fraction of Kr in the atmosphere at sea level?
The mole fraction of Kr is approximately 1.1×10^-6.What is the mass of 1 mole of pennies?
Multiply the mass of one penny by Avogadro's number to get the mass of 1 mole of pennies.How many molecules are in a mole?
6.022×10^23 molecules.How many moles of oxygen gas are in a balloon containing 20.0 grams of pure oxygen gas?
20.0 g ÷ 32.00 g/mol = 0.625 moles.How many water molecules are in 5.2 moles of water?
5.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.13×10^24 molecules.How many atoms are in 3.2 moles of Fe?
3.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.93×10^24 atoms.How many atoms of carbon are in 0.68 moles of carbon?
0.68 × 6.022×10^23 = 4.09×10^23 atoms.How many atoms are in one mole of any element?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many atoms/particles/molecules are in one mole?
6.022×10^23.How many particles are in each mole of an element or compound?
6.022×10^23 particles.How many moles of each element are in one mole of Sr(HCO3)2?
1 mole Sr, 2 moles C, 4 moles O, 2 moles H.How many atoms of neon are present in 1.30 moles of neon?
1.30 × 6.022×10^23 = 7.83×10^23 atoms.Which term is also known as a mole?
Avogadro's number.What quantity in moles of KBr are there in 60.0 mL of 0.150 M KBr?
0.060 L × 0.150 mol/L = 0.0090 mol.How many moles of calcium are in a 351 kg sample?
351,000 g ÷ 40.08 g/mol ≈ 8,760 moles.Which sample contains the same number of atoms as 1 gram of He?
A sample containing 0.250 moles of any element (1 g He ÷ 4.00 g/mol = 0.25 mol).One mole of which of these compounds contains two moles of hydrogen atoms?
One mole of H2O.How many atoms are present in 3 moles of chromium?
3 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.Which of the following masses represent 0.500 mol of the indicated substance?
0.500 × molar mass of the substance.How many atoms are in a sample containing 4.000 moles of carbon?
4.000 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 atoms.How many atoms are in 2.0 moles of carbon?
2.0 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.How many molecules are present in 4.25 mol of CCl4?
4.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.56×10^24 molecules.How many atoms of carbon are in 0.68 moles of carbon?
0.68 × 6.022×10^23 = 4.09×10^23 atoms.How many moles of copper atoms have a mass equal to the mass of a penny?
Divide the mass of the penny by 63.55 g/mol to find moles.How many moles of oxygen atoms are in one mole of CO2?
2 moles of oxygen atoms.Which sample contains the same number of atoms as 24 grams of carbon?
A sample containing 2 moles of any element (24 g C ÷ 12.01 g/mol = 2 mol).How many moles of hydrogen atoms are there in 120 g of C6H12O6?
120 g ÷ 180.16 g/mol ≈ 0.666 mol; 0.666 × 12 = 8.00 mol H atoms.How many moles of HCl were present in the original 25.00 mL of acid?
Multiply the volume in liters by the molarity to get moles.Which does 12.0 grams represent?
12.0 grams of carbon-12 represents 1 mole.How many moles of solute are in 500 mL of a 1 M solution?
0.500 L × 1 mol/L = 0.500 mol.What is the total number of moles of solute contained in 0.50 liter of 3.0 M HCl?
0.50 L × 3.0 mol/L = 1.5 mol.How many hydrogen atoms are in 1.00 mole of NH3?
1.00 × 3 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.Which statement based on the mole concept is not correct?
Any statement that does not equate 1 mole to 6.022×10^23 particles is incorrect.How many moles are there in 4.00 g of ethanol?
4.00 g ÷ 46.07 g/mol ≈ 0.0868 moles.How many atoms of chlorine are in 1.00 mol of chlorine gas?
1.00 mol Cl2 × 2 = 2.00 mol Cl atoms = 1.20×10^24 atoms.How many particles are in 2 moles of mercury?
2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.If you have 2 moles of Li, how many atoms do you have?
2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.How many carbon atoms are there in 1.00 mol of C2H6?
1.00 mol × 2 = 2.00 mol C atoms = 1.20×10^24 atoms.