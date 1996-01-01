Mole Concept quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many particles are in one mole of a substance? 6.022×10^23 particles.

What is the mole fraction of Ne in the atmosphere at sea level? The mole fraction of Ne is approximately 1.8×10^-5.

What is the mole fraction of Kr in the atmosphere at sea level? The mole fraction of Kr is approximately 1.1×10^-6.

What is the mass of 1 mole of pennies? Multiply the mass of one penny by Avogadro's number to get the mass of 1 mole of pennies.

How many molecules are in a mole? 6.022×10^23 molecules.

How many moles of oxygen gas are in a balloon containing 20.0 grams of pure oxygen gas? 20.0 g ÷ 32.00 g/mol = 0.625 moles.