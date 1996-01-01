Mole Concept quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mole Concept quiz #5

Mole Concept quiz #5
  • How many particles are in one mole of a substance?
    6.022×10^23 particles.
  • What is the mole fraction of Ne in the atmosphere at sea level?
    The mole fraction of Ne is approximately 1.8×10^-5.
  • What is the mole fraction of Kr in the atmosphere at sea level?
    The mole fraction of Kr is approximately 1.1×10^-6.
  • What is the mass of 1 mole of pennies?
    Multiply the mass of one penny by Avogadro's number to get the mass of 1 mole of pennies.
  • How many moles of oxygen gas are in a balloon containing 20.0 grams of pure oxygen gas?
    20.0 g ÷ 32.00 g/mol = 0.625 moles.
  • How many water molecules are in 5.2 moles of water?
    5.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.13×10^24 molecules.
  • How many atoms are in 3.2 moles of Fe?
    3.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.93×10^24 atoms.
  • How many atoms of carbon are in 0.68 moles of carbon?
    0.68 × 6.022×10^23 = 4.09×10^23 atoms.
  • How many moles of each element are in one mole of Sr(HCO3)2?
    1 mole Sr, 2 moles C, 4 moles O, 2 moles H.
  • How many atoms of neon are present in 1.30 moles of neon?
    1.30 × 6.022×10^23 = 7.83×10^23 atoms.
  • Which term is also known as a mole?
    Avogadro's number.
  • What quantity in moles of KBr are there in 60.0 mL of 0.150 M KBr?
    0.060 L × 0.150 mol/L = 0.0090 mol.
  • How many moles of calcium are in a 351 kg sample?
    351,000 g ÷ 40.08 g/mol ≈ 8,760 moles.
  • Which sample contains the same number of atoms as 1 gram of He?
    A sample containing 0.250 moles of any element (1 g He ÷ 4.00 g/mol = 0.25 mol).
  • One mole of which of these compounds contains two moles of hydrogen atoms?
    One mole of H2O.
  • How many atoms are present in 3 moles of chromium?
    3 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.
  • Which of the following masses represent 0.500 mol of the indicated substance?
    0.500 × molar mass of the substance.
  • How many atoms are in a sample containing 4.000 moles of carbon?
    4.000 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 atoms.
  • How many atoms are in 2.0 moles of carbon?
    2.0 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.
  • How many molecules are present in 4.25 mol of CCl4?
    4.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.56×10^24 molecules.
  • How many moles of copper atoms have a mass equal to the mass of a penny?
    Divide the mass of the penny by 63.55 g/mol to find moles.
  • How many moles of oxygen atoms are in one mole of CO2?
    2 moles of oxygen atoms.
  • Which sample contains the same number of atoms as 24 grams of carbon?
    A sample containing 2 moles of any element (24 g C ÷ 12.01 g/mol = 2 mol).
  • How many moles of hydrogen atoms are there in 120 g of C6H12O6?
    120 g ÷ 180.16 g/mol ≈ 0.666 mol; 0.666 × 12 = 8.00 mol H atoms.
  • How many moles of HCl were present in the original 25.00 mL of acid?
    Multiply the volume in liters by the molarity to get moles.
  • Which does 12.0 grams represent?
    12.0 grams of carbon-12 represents 1 mole.
  • How many moles of solute are in 500 mL of a 1 M solution?
    0.500 L × 1 mol/L = 0.500 mol.
  • What is the total number of moles of solute contained in 0.50 liter of 3.0 M HCl?
    0.50 L × 3.0 mol/L = 1.5 mol.
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in 1.00 mole of NH3?
    1.00 × 3 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.
  • Which statement based on the mole concept is not correct?
    Any statement that does not equate 1 mole to 6.022×10^23 particles is incorrect.
  • How many moles are there in 4.00 g of ethanol?
    4.00 g ÷ 46.07 g/mol ≈ 0.0868 moles.
  • How many atoms of chlorine are in 1.00 mol of chlorine gas?
    1.00 mol Cl2 × 2 = 2.00 mol Cl atoms = 1.20×10^24 atoms.
  • How many particles are in 2 moles of mercury?
    2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.
  • If you have 2 moles of Li, how many atoms do you have?
    2 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.20×10^24 atoms.
  • How many carbon atoms are there in 1.00 mol of C2H6?
    1.00 mol × 2 = 2.00 mol C atoms = 1.20×10^24 atoms.