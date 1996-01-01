Mole Concept quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the total number of molecules of hydrogen in 0.25 mole of hydrogen? 0.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^23 molecules.

How many silver atoms are in a 33.0 g bar of silver? 33.0 g ÷ 107.87 g/mol ≈ 0.306 mol; 0.306 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.84×10^23 atoms.

Which of the following is equal to one mole of calcium atoms? 40.08 grams of calcium.

How many moles of beryllium are in 1.00 g? 1.00 g ÷ 9.01 g/mol ≈ 0.111 moles.

How many moles are in 35 g of H2O? 35 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 1.94 moles.

Which contains more atoms: a mole of carbon or a mole of sulfur? They contain the same number of atoms (6.022×10^23).