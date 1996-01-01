Mole Concept quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many lithium atoms are in a 12.0 g sample? 12.0 g ÷ 6.94 g/mol ≈ 1.73 mol; 1.73 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.04×10^24 atoms.

How many molecules of CH4 are in 48.2 g of this compound? 48.2 g ÷ 16.04 g/mol ≈ 3.01 mol; 3.01 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.81×10^24 molecules.

How many moles of Kr are contained in 398 mg of Kr? 398 mg = 0.398 g; 0.398 g ÷ 83.80 g/mol ≈ 0.00475 moles.

Imagine you have 1 mole of bikes. How many moles of tires do you have? 2 moles of tires (since each bike has 2 tires).

What is the mole fraction of hexane? (Assume ideal behavior.) Mole fraction = moles of hexane ÷ total moles in the mixture.

How many moles of SO2 contain 8.02 × 10^21 atoms of oxygen? 8.02×10^21 ÷ 2 = 4.01×10^21 SO2 molecules; 4.01×10^21 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.00666 moles.