Mole Concept quiz #7 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many lithium atoms are in a 12.0 g sample?
12.0 g ÷ 6.94 g/mol ≈ 1.73 mol; 1.73 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.04×10^24 atoms.How many molecules of CH4 are in 48.2 g of this compound?
48.2 g ÷ 16.04 g/mol ≈ 3.01 mol; 3.01 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.81×10^24 molecules.How many moles of Kr are contained in 398 mg of Kr?
398 mg = 0.398 g; 0.398 g ÷ 83.80 g/mol ≈ 0.00475 moles.Imagine you have 1 mole of bikes. How many moles of tires do you have?
2 moles of tires (since each bike has 2 tires).What is the mole fraction of hexane? (Assume ideal behavior.)
Mole fraction = moles of hexane ÷ total moles in the mixture.How many moles of SO2 contain 8.02 × 10^21 atoms of oxygen?
8.02×10^21 ÷ 2 = 4.01×10^21 SO2 molecules; 4.01×10^21 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.00666 moles.How many moles of CH3OH are there in 50.0 mL of 0.400 M CH3OH?
0.050 L × 0.400 mol/L = 0.0200 mol.How many atoms are in 5.80 moles of He?
5.80 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.49×10^24 atoms.The molar mass of LiF is 25.94 g/mol. How many moles of LiF are present in 10.37 g?
10.37 g ÷ 25.94 g/mol ≈ 0.400 moles.How many atoms of neon are in 0.378 g of neon?
0.378 g ÷ 20.18 g/mol ≈ 0.0187 mol; 0.0187 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.13×10^22 atoms.How many moles of atoms are in 9.00 g of 13C?
9.00 g ÷ 13.00 g/mol ≈ 0.692 moles.How many moles of sodium atoms are there in 3.60 × 10^26 sodium atoms?
3.60×10^26 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 598 moles.What is the mole fraction of solute in a 3.35% aqueous solution?
Mole fraction = moles of solute ÷ (moles of solute + moles of solvent).What is the mole ratio of butane to carbon dioxide?
The ratio depends on the balanced chemical equation for butane combustion.What quantity in moles of CH3OH are there in 150.0 mL of 0.210 M CH3OH?
0.150 L × 0.210 mol/L = 0.0315 mol.What is the approximate mole fraction of N2 and O2 in the atmosphere combined?
N2 ≈ 0.78, O2 ≈ 0.21; combined ≈ 0.99.Which solution has the same number of moles of KCl as 75.00 mL of 0.250 M solution of KCl?
Any solution with 0.01875 moles of KCl (0.075 L × 0.250 mol/L).How many moles of nitrogen dioxide are in a given sample?
Divide the sample's mass by 46.01 g/mol to find moles.You have 10.0 g each of Na and another element. Which has more moles?
The element with the lower molar mass will have more moles in 10.0 g.How many moles of cyclohexanone (molar mass = 98 g/mol) are in 147 g of cyclohexanone?
147 g ÷ 98 g/mol = 1.50 moles.What is the mass of sodium metal that contains 4.653 × 10^19 Na atoms?
4.653×10^19 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 7.73×10^-5 mol; 7.73×10^-5 × 22.99 g/mol ≈ 0.00178 g.How many moles of aluminum are in 3.2 × 10^25 atoms of aluminum?
3.2×10^25 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 53.1 moles.How many moles of solute are in 2000 mL of a 1 M solution?
2.000 L × 1 mol/L = 2.00 mol.How many moles of silver atoms are in the piece of jewelry?
Divide the mass of the jewelry by 107.87 g/mol to find moles.How many moles are there in 82.5 grams of iron?
82.5 g ÷ 55.85 g/mol ≈ 1.48 moles.What is the mass of exactly 1 mole of each of the elements?
The mass is equal to the element's molar mass in grams.How many moles of KF are contained in 347 g of water in a 0.175 M KF solution?
347 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol = 19.3 L; 19.3 L × 0.175 mol/L = 3.38 mol.How many moles are in 2.5 g of N2? 0.089 moles 0.18 moles 1.3 moles 11 moles
2.5 g ÷ 28.02 g/mol ≈ 0.089 moles.Which best compares 1 mol of sodium chloride to 1 mol of aluminum chloride?
Both contain 6.022×10^23 formula units, but have different masses and compositions.Which task most likely involves a calculation that uses moles?
Determining the amount of reactants or products in a chemical reaction.How many moles of oxygen (O2) are present in 33.6 L of the gas at 1 atm and 0°C?
33.6 L ÷ 22.4 L/mol = 1.5 moles.What mass of sulfur would have precisely 4.7×10^22 atoms of sulfur?
4.7×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 0.0780 mol; 0.0780 × 32.07 g/mol ≈ 2.50 g.How many molecules are in 13.5 g of sulfur dioxide?
13.5 g ÷ 64.07 g/mol ≈ 0.211 mol; 0.211 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.27×10^23 molecules.How many sulfur atoms are in 0.45 mol BaSO4?
0.45 mol × 1 S per formula unit × 6.022×10^23 = 2.71×10^23 atoms.Which of the following operations yields the number of moles of solute?
Divide the mass of solute by its molar mass.How many atoms of hydrogen (H) are present in 200 molecules of ammonia (NH3)?
200 × 3 = 600 hydrogen atoms.How many molecules are in 0.16 moles of carbon dioxide?
0.16 × 6.022×10^23 = 9.64×10^22 molecules.What is the number of moles of beryllium atoms in 36 g of Be?
36 g ÷ 9.01 g/mol ≈ 4.00 moles.How many moles of chlorine gas are contained in 9.02 × 10^23 molecules?
9.02×10^23 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.50 moles.How many moles of KI are needed to make 0.50 L of a 0.20 M aqueous solution?
0.50 L × 0.20 mol/L = 0.10 mol.