Mole Concept quiz #8 Flashcards

How many moles of iron are present in 3.15 × 10^24 atoms of iron?
3.15×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 5.23 moles.What is the number of moles of solute in 650 mL of a 0.40 M solution?
0.650 L × 0.40 mol/L = 0.26 mol.Which sample contains a total of 6.0 × 10^23 atoms?
A sample containing 1 mole of atoms.How many moles are in 168 g of KOH?
168 g ÷ 56.11 g/mol ≈ 2.99 moles.How many moles of Pb are in 4.71 × 10^21 Pb atoms?
4.71×10^21 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.00782 moles.How many atoms are in 0.250 moles of Rb?
0.250 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^23 atoms.How many molecules are present in 3.25 mol of C2H6O?
3.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.96×10^24 molecules.A cup of water contains 13.9 moles of water. How many molecules of water are in the cup?
13.9 × 6.022×10^23 = 8.37×10^24 molecules.How many moles of Cu(NO3)2 are in 2.35 L of a 2.0 M solution?
2.35 L × 2.0 mol/L = 4.70 mol.How many moles of CO2 does 27 billion tons represent?
Convert tons to grams, then divide by 44.01 g/mol to find moles.How many chlorine atoms are in 29 molecules of chloroform?
29 molecules × 1 Cl per molecule = 29 Cl atoms.How many moles are there in 4.9 × 10^23 molecules of CO2?
4.9×10^23 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.814 moles.How many atoms are in 3.50 moles of calcium (Ca)?
3.50 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.11×10^24 atoms.How many molecules are in 2.50 moles of O2?
2.50 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^24 molecules.How many moles of Na2CO3 are in 0.40 L of a 3.5 M solution?
0.40 L × 3.5 mol/L = 1.4 mol.How many molecules are in 3.6 grams of NaCl?
3.6 g ÷ 58.44 g/mol ≈ 0.0616 mol; 0.0616 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 3.71×10^22 formula units.How many atoms of hydrogen are in 5.29 × 10^21 molecules of ethanol?
Each ethanol has 6 H atoms: 5.29×10^21 × 6 = 3.17×10^22 H atoms.How many moles of sulfur atoms are there in 64 g of S8?
64 g ÷ 256.56 g/mol = 0.25 mol S8; 0.25 × 8 = 2.00 mol S atoms.How many atoms are in 13.2 moles of copper?
13.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 7.95×10^24 atoms.A three (3.00) mole sample of K2S would have how many atoms of potassium?
3.00 mol × 2 K per formula unit × 6.022×10^23 = 3.61×10^24 atoms.How many atoms are present in 0.375 mol of palladium (Pd) atoms?
0.375 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.26×10^23 atoms.How many moles of solute are present in 50.0 mL of 0.20 M KNO3?
0.050 L × 0.20 mol/L = 0.010 mol.How many moles of NaNO3 are present in a 44.0 g sample?
44.0 g ÷ 85.00 g/mol ≈ 0.518 moles.How many moles are 2.85 × 10^20 atoms of iron?
2.85×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 4.73×10^-4 moles.How many moles of copper (Cu) are in 65.8 g Cu?
65.8 g ÷ 63.55 g/mol ≈ 1.04 moles.If you produced 5 moles of Ca3(PO4)2, how many moles of calcium atoms are present?
5 × 3 = 15 moles of calcium atoms.How many molecules are in 0.500 mole of N2O5?
0.500 × 6.022×10^23 = 3.01×10^23 molecules.How many atoms are in a 591 g sample of gold?
591 g ÷ 197.0 g/mol ≈ 3.00 mol; 3.00 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.How many moles of sodium oxide are in a given sample?
Divide the sample's mass by 61.98 g/mol to find moles.How many atoms of hydrogen are in 3.02 × 10^22 molecules of NH3?
3.02×10^22 × 3 = 9.06×10^22 atoms.How many total atoms are in 3Na2SO4?
Each Na2SO4 has 7 atoms; 3 × 7 = 21 atoms.How many moles are in 15.0 g AsH3?
15.0 g ÷ 77.95 g/mol ≈ 0.192 moles.How many particles are in one mole? a. 6.022 × 10^23 b. 2.066 × 10^23 c. 6.023 × 10^22 d. 3.026 × 10^22
a. 6.022 × 10^23How many moles of silver atoms are in 1.8 × 10^20 atoms of silver?
1.8×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.99×10^-4 moles.How many atoms of Cl are in 6.1 mol CCl4?
6.1 mol × 4 Cl per molecule × 6.022×10^23 = 1.47×10^25 atoms.How many moles of MgCO3 are present in 252.939 grams of MgCO3?
252.939 g ÷ 84.31 g/mol ≈ 3.00 moles.How many moles of Cu are in 1.48 × 10^25 Cu atoms?
1.48×10^25 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 24.6 moles.Why do we use the mole?
To count and relate large numbers of particles in chemical reactions.What quantity in moles of NaI are there in 175.0 mL of 0.230 M NaI?
0.175 L × 0.230 mol/L = 0.0403 mol.How many H atoms are there in 6.02 × 10^23 H2O molecules?
6.02×10^23 × 2 = 1.20×10^24 H atoms.