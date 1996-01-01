Mole Concept quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many moles of iron are present in 3.15 × 10^24 atoms of iron? 3.15×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 5.23 moles.

What is the number of moles of solute in 650 mL of a 0.40 M solution? 0.650 L × 0.40 mol/L = 0.26 mol.

Which sample contains a total of 6.0 × 10^23 atoms? A sample containing 1 mole of atoms.

How many moles are in 168 g of KOH? 168 g ÷ 56.11 g/mol ≈ 2.99 moles.

How many moles of Pb are in 4.71 × 10^21 Pb atoms? 4.71×10^21 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.00782 moles.

How many atoms are in 0.250 moles of Rb? 0.250 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^23 atoms.