Mole Concept quiz #9 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many moles of oxygen atoms are in 132.2 g of MgSO4?
132.2 g ÷ 120.37 g/mol ≈ 1.10 mol; 1.10 × 4 = 4.40 mol O atoms.How many moles of silver atoms are there in 1.8 × 10^20 atoms of silver?
1.8×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.99×10^-4 moles.How many moles of N2O4 are in 76.3 g N2O4? The molar mass of N2O4 is 92.02 g/mol.
76.3 g ÷ 92.02 g/mol ≈ 0.830 moles.How many moles are in 199 grams of CCl4?
199 g ÷ 153.82 g/mol ≈ 1.29 moles.What is the mass of 9.00 × 10^22 molecules of NH3?
9.00×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 0.149 mol; 0.149 × 17.03 g/mol ≈ 2.54 g.A gold ring contains 1.806 × 10^24 atoms of gold (Au). How many moles of gold are in the ring?
1.806×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 3.00 moles.How many formula units are contained in 3.4 moles of NaOH?
3.4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.05×10^24 formula units.How many moles are in 29.5 grams of Na?
29.5 g ÷ 22.99 g/mol ≈ 1.28 moles.How many moles are there in 8.5 × 10^24 molecules of sodium sulfate?
8.5×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 14.1 moles.How many grams are there in a sample of calcium containing 2.71 × 10^20 particles?
2.71×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 4.50×10^-4 mol; 4.50×10^-4 × 40.08 g/mol ≈ 0.0180 g.How many moles of aluminum chloride are in a given sample?
Divide the sample's mass by 133.34 g/mol to find moles.How many moles are equal to 3.55 × 10^22 formula units of NaCl?
3.55×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0590 moles.How many moles of C are in 440 mg of CO2?
440 mg = 0.440 g; 0.440 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.0100 mol CO2; 0.0100 mol C.How many molecules are in 0.25 mole of O2?
0.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^23 molecules.How many moles are in 7.5 × 10^19 molecules of ammonia?
7.5×10^19 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.25×10^-4 moles.How many moles are in 3.01 × 10^22 atoms of magnesium?
3.01×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0500 moles.Which statement is true about 0.25 mole of O2 and 0.25 mole of NH3?
Both samples contain the same number of molecules (0.25 × 6.022×10^23).How many moles of water are in 360 grams of water?
360 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 20.0 moles.We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
Number of particles (6.022×10^23).Fill in the blank: A mole is defined as the number of carbon atoms in __________ g of pure 12C.
12 grams.One mole (mol) of glucose (molecular mass = 180 daltons) is ________.
6.022×10^23 molecules of glucose, with a mass of 180 g.How many hydrogen atoms are needed to form 5 water molecules?
5 × 2 = 10 hydrogen atoms.How many xenon atoms are contained in 2.36 moles of xenon?
2.36 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.42×10^24 atoms.A 30.5 gram sample of glucose (C6H12O6) contains ________ mol of glucose.
30.5 g ÷ 180.16 g/mol ≈ 0.169 moles.One mole (mol) of glucose (molecular mass = 180 daltons) is
6.022×10^23 molecules of glucose, with a mass of 180 g.Determine the quantity in moles of RbF that are in 57.0 grams of RbF.
57.0 g ÷ 104.47 g/mol ≈ 0.546 moles.The mole is based on the mass of 12 grams of ____.
Carbon-12.Compare the number of moles of H+(aq) ions in two solutions.
The solution with higher molarity or volume will have more moles of H+ ions.Calculate the number of moles of NaCl contained in 0.500L of a 1.5M solution.
0.500 L × 1.5 mol/L = 0.75 mol.How do you convert grams to molecules?
Divide grams by molar mass to get moles, then multiply by 6.022×10^23 to get molecules.The mole concept will most likely be used in
Stoichiometry and chemical reaction calculations.The number of molecules of a chemical that is equal to its molecular weight in grams, is a(n)
Mole.How many moles are in 2.3 grams of phosphorus?
2.3 g ÷ 30.97 g/mol ≈ 0.0743 moles.How many moles of atoms are in 4.00 g of 13C?
4.00 g ÷ 13.00 g/mol ≈ 0.308 moles.How many atoms of Mg, O, and H are represented by the notation 3 formula units Mg(OH)2?
3 × (1 Mg, 2 O, 2 H) = 3 Mg, 6 O, 6 H atoms.How many moles of N are in 0.203 g of N2O?
0.203 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.00461 mol N2O; 0.00461 × 2 = 0.00922 mol N.How many ions of NH4+ are in a 0.397 mole sample of solid (NH4)2Cr2O7?
0.397 mol × 2 = 0.794 mol NH4+ ions.How many moles of N are in 0.207 g of N2O?
0.207 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.00470 mol N2O; 0.00470 × 2 = 0.00940 mol N.A pure silver ring contains 2.80×10^22 silver atoms. How many moles of silver atoms does it contain?
2.80×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0465 moles.How many moles of water, H2O, are present in 75.0 g H2O?
75.0 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 4.16 moles.