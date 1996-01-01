Mole Concept quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many moles of oxygen atoms are in 132.2 g of MgSO4? 132.2 g ÷ 120.37 g/mol ≈ 1.10 mol; 1.10 × 4 = 4.40 mol O atoms.

How many moles of silver atoms are there in 1.8 × 10^20 atoms of silver? 1.8×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.99×10^-4 moles.

How many moles of N2O4 are in 76.3 g N2O4? The molar mass of N2O4 is 92.02 g/mol. 76.3 g ÷ 92.02 g/mol ≈ 0.830 moles.

How many moles are in 199 grams of CCl4? 199 g ÷ 153.82 g/mol ≈ 1.29 moles.

What is the mass of 9.00 × 10^22 molecules of NH3? 9.00×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 0.149 mol; 0.149 × 17.03 g/mol ≈ 2.54 g.

A gold ring contains 1.806 × 10^24 atoms of gold (Au). How many moles of gold are in the ring? 1.806×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 3.00 moles.