Mole Concept quiz #9 Flashcards

Mole Concept quiz #9

Mole Concept quiz #9
  • How many moles of oxygen atoms are in 132.2 g of MgSO4?
    132.2 g ÷ 120.37 g/mol ≈ 1.10 mol; 1.10 × 4 = 4.40 mol O atoms.
  • How many moles of silver atoms are there in 1.8 × 10^20 atoms of silver?
    1.8×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.99×10^-4 moles.
  • How many moles of N2O4 are in 76.3 g N2O4? The molar mass of N2O4 is 92.02 g/mol.
    76.3 g ÷ 92.02 g/mol ≈ 0.830 moles.
  • How many moles are in 199 grams of CCl4?
    199 g ÷ 153.82 g/mol ≈ 1.29 moles.
  • What is the mass of 9.00 × 10^22 molecules of NH3?
    9.00×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 0.149 mol; 0.149 × 17.03 g/mol ≈ 2.54 g.
  • A gold ring contains 1.806 × 10^24 atoms of gold (Au). How many moles of gold are in the ring?
    1.806×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 3.00 moles.
  • How many formula units are contained in 3.4 moles of NaOH?
    3.4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.05×10^24 formula units.
  • How many moles are in 29.5 grams of Na?
    29.5 g ÷ 22.99 g/mol ≈ 1.28 moles.
  • How many moles are there in 8.5 × 10^24 molecules of sodium sulfate?
    8.5×10^24 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 14.1 moles.
  • How many grams are there in a sample of calcium containing 2.71 × 10^20 particles?
    2.71×10^20 ÷ 6.022×10^23 = 4.50×10^-4 mol; 4.50×10^-4 × 40.08 g/mol ≈ 0.0180 g.
  • How many moles of aluminum chloride are in a given sample?
    Divide the sample's mass by 133.34 g/mol to find moles.
  • How many moles are equal to 3.55 × 10^22 formula units of NaCl?
    3.55×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0590 moles.
  • How many moles of C are in 440 mg of CO2?
    440 mg = 0.440 g; 0.440 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.0100 mol CO2; 0.0100 mol C.
  • How many molecules are in 0.25 mole of O2?
    0.25 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^23 molecules.
  • How many moles are in 7.5 × 10^19 molecules of ammonia?
    7.5×10^19 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.25×10^-4 moles.
  • How many moles are in 3.01 × 10^22 atoms of magnesium?
    3.01×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0500 moles.
  • Which statement is true about 0.25 mole of O2 and 0.25 mole of NH3?
    Both samples contain the same number of molecules (0.25 × 6.022×10^23).
  • How many moles of water are in 360 grams of water?
    360 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 20.0 moles.
  • We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
    Number of particles (6.022×10^23).
  • Fill in the blank: A mole is defined as the number of carbon atoms in __________ g of pure 12C.
    12 grams.
  • One mole (mol) of glucose (molecular mass = 180 daltons) is ________.
    6.022×10^23 molecules of glucose, with a mass of 180 g.
  • How many hydrogen atoms are needed to form 5 water molecules?
    5 × 2 = 10 hydrogen atoms.
  • How many xenon atoms are contained in 2.36 moles of xenon?
    2.36 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.42×10^24 atoms.
  • A 30.5 gram sample of glucose (C6H12O6) contains ________ mol of glucose.
    30.5 g ÷ 180.16 g/mol ≈ 0.169 moles.
  • Determine the quantity in moles of RbF that are in 57.0 grams of RbF.
    57.0 g ÷ 104.47 g/mol ≈ 0.546 moles.
  • The mole is based on the mass of 12 grams of ____.
    Carbon-12.
  • Compare the number of moles of H+(aq) ions in two solutions.
    The solution with higher molarity or volume will have more moles of H+ ions.
  • Calculate the number of moles of NaCl contained in 0.500L of a 1.5M solution.
    0.500 L × 1.5 mol/L = 0.75 mol.
  • How do you convert grams to molecules?
    Divide grams by molar mass to get moles, then multiply by 6.022×10^23 to get molecules.
  • The mole concept will most likely be used in
    Stoichiometry and chemical reaction calculations.
  • The number of molecules of a chemical that is equal to its molecular weight in grams, is a(n)
    Mole.
  • How many moles are in 2.3 grams of phosphorus?
    2.3 g ÷ 30.97 g/mol ≈ 0.0743 moles.
  • How many moles of atoms are in 4.00 g of 13C?
    4.00 g ÷ 13.00 g/mol ≈ 0.308 moles.
  • How many atoms of Mg, O, and H are represented by the notation 3 formula units Mg(OH)2?
    3 × (1 Mg, 2 O, 2 H) = 3 Mg, 6 O, 6 H atoms.
  • How many moles of N are in 0.203 g of N2O?
    0.203 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.00461 mol N2O; 0.00461 × 2 = 0.00922 mol N.
  • How many ions of NH4+ are in a 0.397 mole sample of solid (NH4)2Cr2O7?
    0.397 mol × 2 = 0.794 mol NH4+ ions.
  • How many moles of N are in 0.207 g of N2O?
    0.207 g ÷ 44.01 g/mol ≈ 0.00470 mol N2O; 0.00470 × 2 = 0.00940 mol N.
  • A pure silver ring contains 2.80×10^22 silver atoms. How many moles of silver atoms does it contain?
    2.80×10^22 ÷ 6.022×10^23 ≈ 0.0465 moles.
  • How many moles of water, H2O, are present in 75.0 g H2O?
    75.0 g ÷ 18.02 g/mol ≈ 4.16 moles.