Molecular Polarity quiz #1 Flashcards
Molecular Polarity quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What explains the negative charge on the oxygen atom within the water molecule?
Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, so it attracts shared electrons more strongly, resulting in a partial negative charge.Which end of the water molecule attracts most of the electrons and acts negative?
The oxygen end of the water molecule attracts most of the electrons and acts negative.What does it mean when we say that a molecule is polar?
A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of electrons, resulting in regions of partial positive and negative charge.Which of the following molecules is polar?
A molecule that does not have a perfect shape and has an uneven electron distribution is polar.Which atom in the Br-F molecule has a partial negative charge?
The fluorine atom has a partial negative charge due to its higher electronegativity.Which statement describes the charge distribution and the polarity of a CH4 molecule?
CH4 has a symmetrical tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms, resulting in a nonpolar molecule with even charge distribution.Which side of the water molecule is facing the chloride ion?
The hydrogen side (positive end) of the water molecule faces the chloride ion (negative ion).Which of the following has the bonds arranged in order of decreasing polarity?
Bonds are arranged in order of decreasing polarity based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms.Is CCl4 polar or nonpolar?
CCl4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs.Is NH3 polar or nonpolar?
NH3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in an uneven electron distribution.Water is polar. What does that mean?
Water has an uneven distribution of electrons, with a partial negative charge on oxygen and partial positive charges on hydrogens.Which of the following molecules contains polar covalent bonds?
Molecules with atoms of different electronegativities contain polar covalent bonds.Which molecule is polar?
A molecule that does not have a perfect shape and has an uneven electron distribution is polar.Is SCl2 polar or nonpolar?
SCl2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has lone pairs, resulting in an uneven electron distribution.Which of the following statements about the polarity of a molecule is false?
A statement claiming that all molecules with polar bonds are polar is false; molecular shape also determines overall polarity.Which molecule will have a net dipole?
A molecule with an uneven electron distribution and no perfect shape will have a net dipole.Which of the following molecules has polar bonds but is a nonpolar molecule?
CO2 has polar bonds but is nonpolar due to its linear, symmetrical shape.Which of the following molecules are nonpolar?
Molecules with perfect shapes and identical surrounding atoms, such as CH4 and CCl4, are nonpolar.Which term describes molecules that attract water or dissolve in it because of their polar nature?
Hydrophilic describes molecules that attract water or dissolve in it due to their polarity.Is a molecule of hydrogen chloride (HCl) polar or nonpolar?
HCl is polar because hydrogen and chlorine have different electronegativities, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is NH3 polar?
Yes, NH3 is polar due to the lone pair on nitrogen and its trigonal pyramidal shape.What is the reason that a water molecule is polar?
Water is polar because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen and the molecule has a bent shape.Which structure represents a nonpolar molecule?
A structure with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as tetrahedral CH4, represents a nonpolar molecule.Which end of the water molecule would be attracted to a sodium ion in solution?
The oxygen end (negative side) of the water molecule would be attracted to a sodium ion (positive ion).Which one of the following molecules is polar?
A molecule with an imperfect shape or lone pairs on the central atom is polar.Which of the following molecules has a net dipole moment of zero?
A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as CO2, has a net dipole moment of zero.Which of the following molecules is nonpolar?
Molecules with perfect shapes and identical surrounding atoms, such as BF3 and CCl4, are nonpolar.Is GeH4 polar or nonpolar?
GeH4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is NH3 polar?
Yes, NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.Why is BeF2 a nonpolar molecule?
BeF2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs on the central atom.Is CO2 polar?
CO2 is nonpolar because it is linear and symmetrical, with identical surrounding atoms.What makes water and acetone polar molecules?
Both have uneven electron distribution due to differences in electronegativity and molecular geometry.Which of the following molecules contains polar covalent bonds but is a nonpolar molecule?
CCl4 contains polar covalent bonds but is nonpolar due to its perfect tetrahedral shape.Which of the following molecules are polar?
Molecules with lone pairs on the central atom or different surrounding atoms, such as NH3 and H2O, are polar.Which molecule(s) contain(s) polar covalent bonds?
Molecules with atoms of different electronegativities, such as HCl and H2O, contain polar covalent bonds.A polar covalent bond is found in which of these compounds?
A polar covalent bond is found in compounds with atoms of different electronegativities, such as HCl.Is BF3 polar or nonpolar?
BF3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Which structural formula represents a polar molecule?
A structural formula with lone pairs on the central atom or different surrounding atoms represents a polar molecule.What is necessary for a molecule to be considered polar?
A molecule must have an uneven electron distribution, often due to lone pairs or different surrounding atoms.Which of the following has no net dipole moment?
Molecules with perfect shapes and identical surrounding atoms, such as CO2 and CCl4, have no net dipole moment.