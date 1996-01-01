Molecular Polarity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What explains the negative charge on the oxygen atom within the water molecule? Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, so it attracts shared electrons more strongly, resulting in a partial negative charge.

Which end of the water molecule attracts most of the electrons and acts negative? The oxygen end of the water molecule attracts most of the electrons and acts negative.

What does it mean when we say that a molecule is polar? A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of electrons, resulting in regions of partial positive and negative charge.

Which of the following molecules is polar? A molecule that does not have a perfect shape and has an uneven electron distribution is polar.

Which atom in the Br-F molecule has a partial negative charge? The fluorine atom has a partial negative charge due to its higher electronegativity.

Which statement describes the charge distribution and the polarity of a CH4 molecule? CH4 has a symmetrical tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms, resulting in a nonpolar molecule with even charge distribution.