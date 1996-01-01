Molecular Polarity quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molecular Polarity quiz #2

Molecular Polarity quiz #2
  • Is NOCl polar or nonpolar?
    NOCl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an uneven electron distribution.
  • Is AsF5 polar or nonpolar?
    AsF5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is BF3 polar?
    BF3 is nonpolar due to its perfect trigonal planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.
  • Which one of the following molecules is nonpolar?
    A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as SF6, is nonpolar.
  • Is CH3Cl polar?
    CH3Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is NH3 a polar molecule?
    Yes, NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.
  • Which one of the following molecules has a zero dipole moment?
    A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as CO2, has a zero dipole moment.
  • Is a molecule of hydrogen chloride (HCl) polar or nonpolar?
    HCl is polar because hydrogen and chlorine have different electronegativities.
  • Is SBr2 polar?
    SBr2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is N2 polar?
    N2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.
  • Which molecule has polar bonds but is non-polar?
    CO2 has polar bonds but is nonpolar due to its linear, symmetrical shape.
  • Is CS2 polar?
    CS2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is BeF2 polar or nonpolar?
    BeF2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs.
  • Which side of the water molecule is more positive?
    The hydrogen side of the water molecule is more positive.
  • Is SiCl4 polar or nonpolar?
    SiCl4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • How do you determine whether a molecule is polar?
    Check for perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms; if not, the molecule is polar.
  • Is NF3 polar?
    NF3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • How many polar bonds does CCl4 have in its structure?
    CCl4 has four polar bonds between carbon and chlorine.
  • Is IF5 polar or nonpolar?
    IF5 is polar because the central iodine atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Which of the following is a nonpolar molecule that contains polar bonds?
    CCl4 is a nonpolar molecule that contains polar bonds.
  • Is SF6 a nonpolar molecule?
    Yes, SF6 is nonpolar due to its perfect octahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is XeF4 a nonpolar molecule?
    Yes, XeF4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect square planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is XeF4 polar or nonpolar?
    XeF4 is nonpolar due to its perfect square planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is NiCl2 polar or nonpolar?
    NiCl2 is polar because it does not have a perfect shape and has different surrounding atoms.
  • Which of the following compounds is polar?
    A compound with an imperfect shape or lone pairs on the central atom is polar.
  • Is SO3 polar or nonpolar?
    SO3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • What does it mean when a molecule is said to be 'polar'?
    A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of electrons, resulting in regions of partial positive and negative charge.
  • Is CH4 polar?
    CH4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is CF4 polar?
    CF4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is PCl5 polar or nonpolar?
    PCl5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Does CH2F2 have a net dipole?
    Yes, CH2F2 has a net dipole because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is SO2 polar?
    SO2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
