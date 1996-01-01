Molecular Polarity quiz #2 Flashcards
Molecular Polarity quiz #2
Is NOCl polar or nonpolar?
NOCl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an uneven electron distribution.Is AsF5 polar or nonpolar?
AsF5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is BF3 polar?
A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as SF6, is nonpolar.Is CH3Cl polar?
CH3Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is NH3 a polar molecule?
Yes, NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.Which one of the following molecules has a zero dipole moment?
A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as CO2, has a zero dipole moment.Is a molecule of hydrogen chloride (HCl) polar or nonpolar?
HCl is polar because hydrogen and chlorine have different electronegativities.Is SBr2 polar?
SBr2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is N2 polar?
N2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.Which molecule has polar bonds but is non-polar?
CO2 has polar bonds but is nonpolar due to its linear, symmetrical shape.Is CS2 polar?
CS2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms.Is BeF2 polar or nonpolar?
BeF2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs.Which side of the water molecule is more positive?
The hydrogen side of the water molecule is more positive.Is SiCl4 polar or nonpolar?
Check for perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms; if not, the molecule is polar.Is NF3 polar?
NF3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.How many polar bonds does CCl4 have in its structure?
CCl4 has four polar bonds between carbon and chlorine.Is IF5 polar or nonpolar?
IF5 is polar because the central iodine atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Which of the following is a nonpolar molecule that contains polar bonds?
CCl4 is a nonpolar molecule that contains polar bonds.Is SF6 a nonpolar molecule?
Yes, SF6 is nonpolar due to its perfect octahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.Is XeF4 a nonpolar molecule?
Yes, XeF4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect square planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is XeF4 polar or nonpolar?
XeF4 is nonpolar due to its perfect square planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.Is NiCl2 polar or nonpolar?
NiCl2 is polar because it does not have a perfect shape and has different surrounding atoms.Which of the following compounds is polar?
A compound with an imperfect shape or lone pairs on the central atom is polar.Is CS2 polar or nonpolar?
CS2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms.Is CO2 polar or nonpolar?
CO2 is nonpolar because it is linear and symmetrical.Is SO3 polar or nonpolar?
A polar molecule has an uneven distribution of electrons, resulting in regions of partial positive and negative charge.Is CH4 polar?
CF4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is PCl5 polar or nonpolar?
PCl5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.Does CH2F2 have a net dipole?
Yes, CH2F2 has a net dipole because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is SO2 polar?
SO2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is NF3 polar or nonpolar?
NF3 is polar due to the lone pair on nitrogen and its trigonal pyramidal shape.Is SO2 polar or nonpolar?
SO2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is CO2 polar?
CO2 is nonpolar because it is linear and symmetrical.