Molecular Polarity quiz #2 Flashcards

Is NOCl polar or nonpolar? NOCl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an uneven electron distribution.

Is AsF5 polar or nonpolar? AsF5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.

Is BF3 polar? BF3 is nonpolar due to its perfect trigonal planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.

Which one of the following molecules is nonpolar? A molecule with a perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms, such as SF6, is nonpolar.

Is CH3Cl polar? CH3Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.

Is NH3 a polar molecule? Yes, NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.