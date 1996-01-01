Molecular Polarity quiz #3 Flashcards
Molecular Polarity quiz #3
Is CH2O polar or nonpolar?
CH2O is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is SF4 polar or nonpolar?
SF4 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is AlBr3 polar or nonpolar?
AlBr3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Which picture shows the polar portion of the molecule circled?
The polar portion is where there is an uneven electron distribution, typically near atoms with lone pairs or higher electronegativity.How many of the following molecules are polar? BrF3, CS2, SF4, SO3
BrF3 and SF4 are polar; CS2 and SO3 are nonpolar. So, two are polar.How many of the following molecules are polar? BrCl3, CS2, SiF4, SO3
BrCl3 is polar; CS2, SiF4, and SO3 are nonpolar. So, one is polar.Which one of the following molecules is polar? Group of answer choices: XeF4, BrF5, CCl4, XeF2, PBr5
BrF5 is polar; the others are nonpolar due to perfect shapes.Which one of the following molecules is polar? Group of answer choices: F2, CBr4, CO2, CH4, CHBr3
CHBr3 is polar; the others are nonpolar due to perfect shapes or identical atoms.Which molecule will have a net dipole? Select the correct answer below: SF6, PCl5, NH4+, H2S
H2S will have a net dipole because it has lone pairs and an imperfect shape.How many of the following molecules are polar? PCl5, COS, XeO3, SeBr2
COS, XeO3, and SeBr2 are polar; PCl5 is nonpolar. So, three are polar.Which of the following objects has polarity?
A molecule with an uneven electron distribution, such as H2O, has polarity.How many of the following molecules are polar? BrF3, CS2, SiF4, SO3
BrF3 is polar; CS2, SiF4, and SO3 are nonpolar. So, one is polar.Which of the molecules below will be polar? CS2
CS2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms.Is SO2Cl2 polar or nonpolar?
SO2Cl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is SF2 polar?
SF2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Does CF4 have dipole-dipole forces?
No, CF4 is nonpolar and does not have dipole-dipole forces.Which statement describes the charge distribution and the polarity of a CH4 molecule?
CH4 has a symmetrical tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms, resulting in a nonpolar molecule with even charge distribution.Is HClO polar?
HClO is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is CH3CH2CH2CH3 polar or nonpolar?
CH3CH2CH2CH3 is nonpolar because it is a hydrocarbon with only carbon and hydrogen atoms.Which phrase describes a molecule of CH4, in terms of molecular polarity and distribution of charge?
CH4 is nonpolar with an even distribution of charge due to its perfect tetrahedral shape.Is C2H2Br2 polar?
C2H2Br2 is polar if the bromine atoms are on different carbons; otherwise, it may be nonpolar.Is H2CO3 polar?
H2CO3 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Which end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge?
The hydrogen end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge.Is CH3OH polar or nonpolar?
CH3OH is polar due to the presence of an -OH group and uneven electron distribution.If you want a molecule that is highly polar, look for one that contains:
Look for a molecule with lone pairs on the central atom or different surrounding atoms.Is PCl5 polar or nonpolar?
PCl5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is SeF4 polar or nonpolar?
SeF4 is polar because the central selenium atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is BeCl2 polar or nonpolar?
BeCl2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs.Is ClO4- polar or nonpolar?
ClO4- is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is NH3 polar or nonpolar?
NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.Is PCl3 polar or nonpolar?
PCl3 is polar because the central phosphorus atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is H2Se polar or nonpolar?
H2Se is polar because the central selenium atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is ICl4- polar or nonpolar?
ICl4- is nonpolar because it has a perfect square planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is CH3Cl polar or nonpolar?
CH3Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.What arrangement of electrons would result in a nonpolar molecule?
A perfect shape with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs on the central atom results in a nonpolar molecule.Is COCl2 polar or nonpolar?
COCl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Determine whether each molecule given below is polar or nonpolar.
Check for perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms; if not, the molecule is polar.Is CCl2F2 polar?
CCl2F2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is CH3F polar or nonpolar?
CH3F is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is CO32- polar or nonpolar?
CO32- is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.