Molecular Polarity quiz #3 Flashcards

Is CH2O polar or nonpolar? CH2O is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.

Is SF4 polar or nonpolar? SF4 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.

Is AlBr3 polar or nonpolar? AlBr3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.

Which picture shows the polar portion of the molecule circled? The polar portion is where there is an uneven electron distribution, typically near atoms with lone pairs or higher electronegativity.

How many of the following molecules are polar? BrF3, CS2, SF4, SO3 BrF3 and SF4 are polar; CS2 and SO3 are nonpolar. So, two are polar.

How many of the following molecules are polar? BrCl3, CS2, SiF4, SO3 BrCl3 is polar; CS2, SiF4, and SO3 are nonpolar. So, one is polar.