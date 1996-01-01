Skip to main content
Molecular Polarity quiz #3 Flashcards

Molecular Polarity quiz #3
  • Is CH2O polar or nonpolar?
    CH2O is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is SF4 polar or nonpolar?
    SF4 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is AlBr3 polar or nonpolar?
    AlBr3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Which picture shows the polar portion of the molecule circled?
    The polar portion is where there is an uneven electron distribution, typically near atoms with lone pairs or higher electronegativity.
  • How many of the following molecules are polar? BrF3, CS2, SF4, SO3
    BrF3 and SF4 are polar; CS2 and SO3 are nonpolar. So, two are polar.
  • How many of the following molecules are polar? BrCl3, CS2, SiF4, SO3
    BrCl3 is polar; CS2, SiF4, and SO3 are nonpolar. So, one is polar.
  • Which one of the following molecules is polar? Group of answer choices: XeF4, BrF5, CCl4, XeF2, PBr5
    BrF5 is polar; the others are nonpolar due to perfect shapes.
  • Which one of the following molecules is polar? Group of answer choices: F2, CBr4, CO2, CH4, CHBr3
    CHBr3 is polar; the others are nonpolar due to perfect shapes or identical atoms.
  • Which molecule will have a net dipole? Select the correct answer below: SF6, PCl5, NH4+, H2S
    H2S will have a net dipole because it has lone pairs and an imperfect shape.
  • How many of the following molecules are polar? PCl5, COS, XeO3, SeBr2
    COS, XeO3, and SeBr2 are polar; PCl5 is nonpolar. So, three are polar.
  • Which of the following objects has polarity?
    A molecule with an uneven electron distribution, such as H2O, has polarity.
  • How many of the following molecules are polar? BrF3, CS2, SiF4, SO3
    BrF3 is polar; CS2, SiF4, and SO3 are nonpolar. So, one is polar.
  • Which of the molecules below will be polar? CS2
    CS2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is SO2Cl2 polar or nonpolar?
    SO2Cl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is SF2 polar?
    SF2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Does CF4 have dipole-dipole forces?
    No, CF4 is nonpolar and does not have dipole-dipole forces.
  • Which statement describes the charge distribution and the polarity of a CH4 molecule?
    CH4 has a symmetrical tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms, resulting in a nonpolar molecule with even charge distribution.
  • Is HClO polar?
    HClO is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is CH3CH2CH2CH3 polar or nonpolar?
    CH3CH2CH2CH3 is nonpolar because it is a hydrocarbon with only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Which phrase describes a molecule of CH4, in terms of molecular polarity and distribution of charge?
    CH4 is nonpolar with an even distribution of charge due to its perfect tetrahedral shape.
  • Is C2H2Br2 polar?
    C2H2Br2 is polar if the bromine atoms are on different carbons; otherwise, it may be nonpolar.
  • Is H2CO3 polar?
    H2CO3 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Which end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge?
    The hydrogen end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge.
  • Is CH3OH polar or nonpolar?
    CH3OH is polar due to the presence of an -OH group and uneven electron distribution.
  • If you want a molecule that is highly polar, look for one that contains:
    Look for a molecule with lone pairs on the central atom or different surrounding atoms.
  • Is PCl5 polar or nonpolar?
    PCl5 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal bipyramidal shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is SeF4 polar or nonpolar?
    SeF4 is polar because the central selenium atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is BeCl2 polar or nonpolar?
    BeCl2 is nonpolar because it is linear with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs.
  • Is ClO4- polar or nonpolar?
    ClO4- is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is NH3 polar or nonpolar?
    NH3 is polar due to its lone pair and trigonal pyramidal shape.
  • Is PCl3 polar or nonpolar?
    PCl3 is polar because the central phosphorus atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is H2Se polar or nonpolar?
    H2Se is polar because the central selenium atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is ICl4- polar or nonpolar?
    ICl4- is nonpolar because it has a perfect square planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is CH3Cl polar or nonpolar?
    CH3Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • What arrangement of electrons would result in a nonpolar molecule?
    A perfect shape with identical surrounding atoms and no lone pairs on the central atom results in a nonpolar molecule.
  • Is COCl2 polar or nonpolar?
    COCl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Determine whether each molecule given below is polar or nonpolar.
    Check for perfect shape and identical surrounding atoms; if not, the molecule is polar.
  • Is CCl2F2 polar?
    CCl2F2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is CH3F polar or nonpolar?
    CH3F is polar because it has different surrounding atoms, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is CO32- polar or nonpolar?
    CO32- is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.