Molecular Polarity quiz #4 Flashcards

Is XeF4 polar or nonpolar? XeF4 is nonpolar due to its perfect square planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.

Is SO3 polar or nonpolar? SO3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.

Indicate the direction of polarity. Polarity points from the less electronegative atom to the more electronegative atom in a bond.

For each molecule specify the polarity of the bonds and the overall polarity of the molecule. Bonds between different atoms are polar; overall molecular polarity depends on shape and electron distribution.

Is N2 polar or nonpolar? N2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.

Is SF6 polar or nonpolar? SF6 is nonpolar due to its perfect octahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.