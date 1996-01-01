Molecular Polarity quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molecular Polarity quiz #4

Molecular Polarity quiz #4
  • Is XeF4 polar or nonpolar?
    XeF4 is nonpolar due to its perfect square planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is SO3 polar or nonpolar?
    SO3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Indicate the direction of polarity.
    Polarity points from the less electronegative atom to the more electronegative atom in a bond.
  • For each molecule specify the polarity of the bonds and the overall polarity of the molecule.
    Bonds between different atoms are polar; overall molecular polarity depends on shape and electron distribution.
  • Is N2 polar or nonpolar?
    N2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.
  • Is SF6 polar or nonpolar?
    SF6 is nonpolar due to its perfect octahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is SO2 polar or nonpolar?
    SO2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is CO3 2- polar or nonpolar?
    CO3 2- is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is BCl3 polar or nonpolar?
    BCl3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is ICl3 polar or nonpolar?
    ICl3 is polar because the central iodine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is ClF3 polar or nonpolar?
    ClF3 is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is COCl2 polar or nonpolar?
    COCl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • The reason water is polar is because
    Water is polar due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen and its bent molecular shape.
  • Given six molecules identify the molecules with polar bonds and the molecules that are polar.
    Molecules with atoms of different electronegativities have polar bonds; those without perfect shapes are polar.
  • Is BrF3 polar or nonpolar?
    BrF3 is polar because the central bromine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is F2 polar or nonpolar?
    F2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.
  • Is CCl4 polar?
    CCl4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.
  • Is ClF polar or nonpolar?
    ClF is polar because chlorine and fluorine have different electronegativities.
  • Is OCl2 polar or nonpolar?
    OCl2 is polar because the central oxygen atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is NH2Cl polar or nonpolar?
    NH2Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.
  • Is NCl3 polar or nonpolar?
    NCl3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is OBr2 polar or nonpolar?
    OBr2 is polar because the central oxygen atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is ClO2- polar or nonpolar?
    ClO2- is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.
  • Is I2 polar or nonpolar?
    I2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.
  • Is HCl polar or nonpolar?
    HCl is polar because hydrogen and chlorine have different electronegativities.
  • Is C2H2F2 polar or nonpolar?
    C2H2F2 is polar if the fluorine atoms are on different carbons; otherwise, it may be nonpolar.
  • Is ClO3- polar or nonpolar?
    ClO3- is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.