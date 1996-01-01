Molecular Polarity quiz #4 Flashcards
Molecular Polarity quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/31
Is XeF4 polar or nonpolar?
XeF4 is nonpolar due to its perfect square planar shape and identical surrounding atoms.Is SO3 polar or nonpolar?
SO3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Indicate the direction of polarity.
Polarity points from the less electronegative atom to the more electronegative atom in a bond.For each molecule specify the polarity of the bonds and the overall polarity of the molecule.
Bonds between different atoms are polar; overall molecular polarity depends on shape and electron distribution.Is N2 polar or nonpolar?
N2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.Is SF6 polar or nonpolar?
SF6 is nonpolar due to its perfect octahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.Is SO2 polar or nonpolar?
SO2 is polar because the central sulfur atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is CO3 2- polar or nonpolar?
CO3 2- is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is BCl3 polar or nonpolar?
BCl3 is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is ICl3 polar or nonpolar?
ICl3 is polar because the central iodine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is ClF3 polar or nonpolar?
ClF3 is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is COCl2 polar or nonpolar?
COCl2 is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.The reason water is polar is because
Water is polar due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen and its bent molecular shape.Given six molecules identify the molecules with polar bonds and the molecules that are polar.
Molecules with atoms of different electronegativities have polar bonds; those without perfect shapes are polar.Is BrF3 polar or nonpolar?
BrF3 is polar because the central bromine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is F2 polar or nonpolar?
F2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.Is CCl4 polar?
CCl4 is nonpolar because it has a perfect tetrahedral shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is CCl4 polar or nonpolar?
CCl4 is nonpolar due to its perfect tetrahedral shape and identical surrounding atoms.Is ClF polar or nonpolar?
ClF is polar because chlorine and fluorine have different electronegativities.Is OCl2 polar or nonpolar?
OCl2 is polar because the central oxygen atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is CO3 2- polar or nonpolar?
CO3 2- is nonpolar because it has a perfect trigonal planar shape with identical surrounding atoms.Is NH2Cl polar or nonpolar?
NH2Cl is polar because it has different surrounding atoms and an imperfect shape.Is NCl3 polar or nonpolar?
NCl3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is OBr2 polar or nonpolar?
OBr2 is polar because the central oxygen atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is ClO2- polar or nonpolar?
ClO2- is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is ClO2- polar or nonpolar?
ClO2- is polar due to the presence of lone pairs and uneven electron distribution.Is I2 polar or nonpolar?
I2 is nonpolar because it consists of identical atoms sharing electrons equally.Is NCl3 polar or nonpolar?
NCl3 is polar because the central nitrogen atom has a lone pair, resulting in uneven electron distribution.Is HCl polar or nonpolar?
HCl is polar because hydrogen and chlorine have different electronegativities.Is C2H2F2 polar or nonpolar?
C2H2F2 is polar if the fluorine atoms are on different carbons; otherwise, it may be nonpolar.Is ClO3- polar or nonpolar?
ClO3- is polar because the central chlorine atom has lone pairs, resulting in uneven electron distribution.