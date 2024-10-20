Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds definitions Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds definitions
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, often a metal or the ammonium ion, in an ionic compound.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, in an ionic compound.
  • Ammonium
    A polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+ that acts as a cation.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.
  • Roman Numeral
    Used to indicate the specific charge of a metal cation with multiple possible charges.
  • Base Name
    The unchanged beginning of a nonmetal's name used in naming ionic compounds.
  • Nitrate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula NO3- commonly found in ionic compounds.
  • Carbonate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula CO3^2- found in various ionic compounds.
  • Phosphate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula PO4^3- used in naming ionic compounds.
  • Transition Metal
    Metals that can have multiple charges, requiring Roman numerals in compound names.
  • Halogen
    Elements in group 7A of the periodic table, often forming anions in ionic compounds.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine charges of ions in compounds.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18, typically with a consistent ionic charge.
  • Suffix
    An ending added to the base name of a nonmetal anion, typically 'ide'.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of an ion, positive for cations and negative for anions.