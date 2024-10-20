Naming Ionic Compounds definitions Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds definitions
- CationA positively charged ion, often a metal or the ammonium ion, in an ionic compound.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, in an ionic compound.
- AmmoniumA polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+ that acts as a cation.
- Polyatomic IonAn ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.
- Roman NumeralUsed to indicate the specific charge of a metal cation with multiple possible charges.
- Base NameThe unchanged beginning of a nonmetal's name used in naming ionic compounds.
- NitrateA polyatomic ion with the formula NO3- commonly found in ionic compounds.
- CarbonateA polyatomic ion with the formula CO3^2- found in various ionic compounds.
- PhosphateA polyatomic ion with the formula PO4^3- used in naming ionic compounds.
- Transition MetalMetals that can have multiple charges, requiring Roman numerals in compound names.
- HalogenElements in group 7A of the periodic table, often forming anions in ionic compounds.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine charges of ions in compounds.
- Main Group ElementsElements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18, typically with a consistent ionic charge.
- SuffixAn ending added to the base name of a nonmetal anion, typically 'ide'.
- ChargeThe electrical property of an ion, positive for cations and negative for anions.