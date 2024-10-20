Naming Ionic Compounds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cation A positively charged ion, often a metal or the ammonium ion, in an ionic compound.

Anion A negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal or polyatomic ion, in an ionic compound.

Ammonium A polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+ that acts as a cation.

Polyatomic Ion An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.

Roman Numeral Used to indicate the specific charge of a metal cation with multiple possible charges.

Base Name The unchanged beginning of a nonmetal's name used in naming ionic compounds.

Nitrate A polyatomic ion with the formula NO3- commonly found in ionic compounds.

Carbonate A polyatomic ion with the formula CO3^2- found in various ionic compounds.

Phosphate A polyatomic ion with the formula PO4^3- used in naming ionic compounds.

Transition Metal Metals that can have multiple charges, requiring Roman numerals in compound names.

Halogen Elements in group 7A of the periodic table, often forming anions in ionic compounds.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine charges of ions in compounds.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18, typically with a consistent ionic charge.

Suffix An ending added to the base name of a nonmetal anion, typically 'ide'.