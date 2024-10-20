Naming Ionic Compounds quiz Flashcards

The chemical name for baking soda is sodium bicarbonate.
What is the chemical name for table salt?
The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride.
Which of the following are accurate descriptions of ionic compounds? A) Consist of a metal and a nonmetal B) Consist of a cation and an anion C) Always contain a polyatomic ion D) Consist of two nonmetals
B) Consist of a cation and an anion.
What is the charge of the ammonium ion?
The ammonium ion has a positive charge.
How is the charge of a transition metal indicated in the name of an ionic compound?
The charge of a transition metal is indicated by a Roman numeral in the name of an ionic compound.
What suffix is used for the anion in a binary ionic compound?
The suffix 'ide' is used for the anion in a binary ionic compound.
What is the base name for the nonmetal oxygen when naming ionic compounds?
The base name for the nonmetal oxygen is 'ox'.
What is the base name for the nonmetal chlorine when naming ionic compounds?
The base name for the nonmetal chlorine is 'chlor'.
What is the rule for naming a polyatomic ion in an ionic compound?
A polyatomic ion in an ionic compound keeps its given name.