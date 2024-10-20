Naming Ionic Compounds quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz
  • What is the chemical name for baking soda?
    The chemical name for baking soda is sodium bicarbonate.
  • What is the chemical name for table salt?
    The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride.
  • Which of the following are accurate descriptions of ionic compounds? A) Consist of a metal and a nonmetal B) Consist of a cation and an anion C) Always contain a polyatomic ion D) Consist of two nonmetals
    B) Consist of a cation and an anion.
  • What is the charge of the ammonium ion?
    The ammonium ion has a positive charge.
  • How is the charge of a transition metal indicated in the name of an ionic compound?
    The charge of a transition metal is indicated by a Roman numeral in the name of an ionic compound.
  • What suffix is used for the anion in a binary ionic compound?
    The suffix 'ide' is used for the anion in a binary ionic compound.
  • What is the base name for the nonmetal oxygen when naming ionic compounds?
    The base name for the nonmetal oxygen is 'ox'.
  • What is the base name for the nonmetal chlorine when naming ionic compounds?
    The base name for the nonmetal chlorine is 'chlor'.
  • What is the rule for naming a polyatomic ion in an ionic compound?
    A polyatomic ion in an ionic compound keeps its given name.
  • What is the charge of the nitrate ion?
    The nitrate ion has a negative charge.