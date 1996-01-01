Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which statement is true about ionic compounds? Ionic compounds consist of a cation and an anion, and are generally formed from metals and nonmetals.

What is the name of the aluminum ion? Aluminum ion is named as aluminum ion and has a charge of +3.

What is the formula for sodium sulfate? The formula for sodium sulfate is Na2SO4.

What is the formula for barium fluoride? The formula for barium fluoride is BaF2.

What is the cation name in AlN? The cation in AlN is aluminum ion.

What is the chemical formula for sodium chloride? The chemical formula for sodium chloride is NaCl.