Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #1
Which statement is true about ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds consist of a cation and an anion, and are generally formed from metals and nonmetals.What is the name of the aluminum ion?
Aluminum ion is named as aluminum ion and has a charge of +3.What is the formula for sodium sulfate?
The formula for sodium sulfate is Na2SO4.What is the formula for barium fluoride?
The formula for barium fluoride is BaF2.What is the cation name in AlN?
The cation in AlN is aluminum ion.What is the chemical formula for sodium chloride?
The chemical formula for sodium chloride is NaCl.What is the name of the aluminum ion: Al–1, Al+2, Al–3, or Al+3?
The correct name is aluminum ion, with a charge of +3 (Al3+).Which salt is produced when H2SO4 reacts with NaOH?
Sodium sulfate (Na2SO4) is produced.What is the formula for sodium chloride?
The formula for sodium chloride is NaCl.What is the formula for ammonium sulfate?
The formula for ammonium sulfate is (NH4)2SO4.What is the chemical formula for potassium oxide?
The chemical formula for potassium oxide is K2O.Which best describes a compound such as magnesium oxide?
Magnesium oxide is an ionic compound formed from a metal and a nonmetal.What is the formula for the compound formed by calcium ions and chloride ions?
The formula is CaCl2.How do you determine the charges on the ions in an ionic compound?
Charges are determined by the group number for main group elements or specified by Roman numerals for transition metals.How many hydroxide ions are bonded to each aluminum ion in aluminum hydroxide?
Three hydroxide ions bond to each aluminum ion in Al(OH)3.What name should be used for the ionic compound LiI?
The name is lithium iodide.Which is the formula for sodium sulfate?
The formula for sodium sulfate is Na2SO4.What is the formula for chromium(II) hydroxide?
The formula is Cr(OH)2.What is the chemical formula for sodium sulfate?
The chemical formula for sodium sulfate is Na2SO4.What is the formula for chromium(III) sulfide?
The formula is Cr2S3.Calcium chloride contains only calcium and chloride. What is the formula for this compound?
The formula is CaCl2.What is the formula for copper(II) oxide?
The formula is CuO.Which of the following is an ionic compound?
NaCl is an ionic compound.Which example is most likely an inorganic compound?
NaCl (sodium chloride) is an inorganic compound.What is the ratio of sodium ions to bromide ions in neutral sodium bromide?
The ratio is 1:1.What is the formula for potassium oxide?
The formula is K2O.What is cobalt oxide? a. a chemical element b. a chemical compound c. a chemical mixture
Cobalt oxide is a chemical compound.What name should be used for the ionic compound KOH?
The name is potassium hydroxide.How do you name an Fe2+ ion when writing the name of an ionic compound that contains that cation?
Use 'iron(II)' to indicate the +2 charge.What is the chemical formula for zinc(II) phosphate?
The formula is Zn3(PO4)2.What is the formula for sodium carbonate?
The formula is Na2CO3.What is the chemical name of the compound CuS?
The name is copper(II) sulfide.What is the chemical formula for sodium oxalate?
The formula is Na2C2O4.What is the name of the ionic compound BaCO3?
The name is barium carbonate.What is the formula unit of sodium nitride?
The formula is Na3N.Which is the correct formula for the compound formed between beryllium and nitrogen?
The formula is Be3N2.What is the chemical formula for aluminum oxide?
The formula is Al2O3.When is a Roman numeral most likely needed in the name of an ionic compound?
When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge, usually for transition metals.Which formula represents chromium(III) oxide?
The formula is Cr2O3.Which formula represents ammonium nitrate?
The formula is NH4NO3.