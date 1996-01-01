Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #10 Flashcards
What is the correct name of the compound Mn3(PO4)2?
The name is manganese(II) phosphate.What is the name of the ionic compound that forms between magnesium and sulfur atoms?
The name is magnesium sulfide.What is the name for the ionic compound formed from Sr and P?
The name is strontium phosphide.What is the name of the compound Al2O3?
The name is aluminum oxide.What is the name for Al(OH)3?
The name is aluminum hydroxide.What is the formula for calcium hydroxide?
The formula is Ca(OH)2.What is the salt formed when you react KOH and H2SO4?
Potassium sulfate (K2SO4) is formed.Which would be the correct formula for sodium oxide?
The formula is Na2O.Which group of nonmetals will react with group 1 metals to form a compound in a one-to-one ratio?
Group 17 (halogens) will react in a one-to-one ratio.What two elements make up the most abundant seawater salt?
Sodium and chlorine.What is the correct formula for the compound magnesium phosphate?
The formula is Mg3(PO4)2.What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(NO2)3?
The name is aluminum nitrite.What would be the formula when aluminum and bromine make an ionic compound?
The formula is AlBr3.Which formula represents the compound aluminum bromide?
The formula is AlBr3.When must you use a Roman numeral when writing formulas?
When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge.What salt is formed in the reaction of zinc with nitric acid? Write the formula of the salt.
Zinc nitrate, Zn(NO3)2, is formed.What is the correct name for K2SO4?
The name is potassium sulfate.What is the formula for copper(II) phosphate?
The formula is Cu3(PO4)2.What is the formula for the compound iron(II) phosphite?
The formula is Fe3(PO3)2.What is the name of the ionic compound CaO?
The name is calcium oxide.What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate?
The formula is Na3PO4.What is the name of the compound SrBr2?
The name is strontium bromide.What is the name of SrCl2?
The name is strontium chloride.What is the chemical formula for iron(II) nitrate?
The formula is Fe(NO3)2.What is the chemical formula for barium phosphide?
The formula is Ba3P2.What is the correct IUPAC formula for lead(IV) carbonate?
The formula is Pb(CO3)2.What is the formula for tin(IV) chromate?
The formula is Sn(CrO4)2.What is the chemical formula of cobalt(III) bromide?
The formula is CoBr3.What is the formula for cobalt(III) chlorate?
The formula is Co(ClO3)3.What is the name of the compound with the formula Ca(NO2)2?
The name is calcium nitrite.Where are cations written in a chemical formula?
Cations are written first.Which is true regarding ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds are made of cations and anions and are electrically neutral.Which diagram shows the correct way to represent an ionic compound of magnesium oxide?
A diagram showing Mg2+ and O2- ions in a 1:1 ratio.What is the chemical formula for ammonium sulfate?
The formula is (NH4)2SO4.What is the chemical formula for nickel(III) oxide: NiO, Ni3O, NiO3, Ni2O3?
The correct formula is Ni2O3.Which statement best explains the symbol [NaCl]?
It represents the chemical formula for sodium chloride.What is the correct way to represent the ionic compound sodium fluoride?
The formula is NaF.What is the formula for sodium hydroxide?
The formula is NaOH.What is the formula for potassium oxide?
The formula is K2O.What is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
The formula is PbS.