Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #10 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #10
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the correct name of the compound Mn3(PO4)2?
    The name is manganese(II) phosphate.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound that forms between magnesium and sulfur atoms?
    The name is magnesium sulfide.
  • What is the name for the ionic compound formed from Sr and P?
    The name is strontium phosphide.
  • What is the name of the compound Al2O3?
    The name is aluminum oxide.
  • What is the name for Al(OH)3?
    The name is aluminum hydroxide.
  • What is the formula for calcium hydroxide?
    The formula is Ca(OH)2.
  • What is the salt formed when you react KOH and H2SO4?
    Potassium sulfate (K2SO4) is formed.
  • Which would be the correct formula for sodium oxide?
    The formula is Na2O.
  • Which group of nonmetals will react with group 1 metals to form a compound in a one-to-one ratio?
    Group 17 (halogens) will react in a one-to-one ratio.
  • What two elements make up the most abundant seawater salt?
    Sodium and chlorine.
  • What is the correct formula for the compound magnesium phosphate?
    The formula is Mg3(PO4)2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(NO2)3?
    The name is aluminum nitrite.
  • What would be the formula when aluminum and bromine make an ionic compound?
    The formula is AlBr3.
  • Which formula represents the compound aluminum bromide?
    The formula is AlBr3.
  • When must you use a Roman numeral when writing formulas?
    When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge.
  • What salt is formed in the reaction of zinc with nitric acid? Write the formula of the salt.
    Zinc nitrate, Zn(NO3)2, is formed.
  • What is the correct name for K2SO4?
    The name is potassium sulfate.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) phosphate?
    The formula is Cu3(PO4)2.
  • What is the formula for the compound iron(II) phosphite?
    The formula is Fe3(PO3)2.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound CaO?
    The name is calcium oxide.
  • What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate?
    The formula is Na3PO4.
  • What is the name of the compound SrBr2?
    The name is strontium bromide.
  • What is the name of SrCl2?
    The name is strontium chloride.
  • What is the chemical formula for iron(II) nitrate?
    The formula is Fe(NO3)2.
  • What is the chemical formula for barium phosphide?
    The formula is Ba3P2.
  • What is the correct IUPAC formula for lead(IV) carbonate?
    The formula is Pb(CO3)2.
  • What is the formula for tin(IV) chromate?
    The formula is Sn(CrO4)2.
  • What is the chemical formula of cobalt(III) bromide?
    The formula is CoBr3.
  • What is the formula for cobalt(III) chlorate?
    The formula is Co(ClO3)3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Ca(NO2)2?
    The name is calcium nitrite.
  • Where are cations written in a chemical formula?
    Cations are written first.
  • Which is true regarding ionic compounds?
    Ionic compounds are made of cations and anions and are electrically neutral.
  • Which diagram shows the correct way to represent an ionic compound of magnesium oxide?
    A diagram showing Mg2+ and O2- ions in a 1:1 ratio.
  • What is the chemical formula for ammonium sulfate?
    The formula is (NH4)2SO4.
  • What is the chemical formula for nickel(III) oxide: NiO, Ni3O, NiO3, Ni2O3?
    The correct formula is Ni2O3.
  • Which statement best explains the symbol [NaCl]?
    It represents the chemical formula for sodium chloride.
  • What is the correct way to represent the ionic compound sodium fluoride?
    The formula is NaF.
  • What is the formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The formula is NaOH.
  • What is the formula for potassium oxide?
    The formula is K2O.
  • What is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
    The formula is PbS.