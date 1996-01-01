Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct name of the compound Mn3(PO4)2? The name is manganese(II) phosphate.

What is the name of the ionic compound that forms between magnesium and sulfur atoms? The name is magnesium sulfide.

What is the name for the ionic compound formed from Sr and P? The name is strontium phosphide.

What is the name of the compound Al2O3? The name is aluminum oxide.

What is the name for Al(OH)3? The name is aluminum hydroxide.

What is the formula for calcium hydroxide? The formula is Ca(OH)2.