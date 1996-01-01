Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for aluminum chromate? The formula is Al2(CrO4)3.

What is the name of the compound with the formula Cu2S? The name is copper(I) sulfide.

Which has the correct name-formula combination? Sodium chloride, NaCl.

What is the name of Ba(OH)2? The name is barium hydroxide.

What is the chemical formula for table salt? The formula is NaCl.

What is the formula of a compound that contains Na+ and PO4^3- ions? The formula is Na3PO4.