Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #11 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #11
  • What is the formula for aluminum chromate?
    The formula is Al2(CrO4)3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Cu2S?
    The name is copper(I) sulfide.
  • Which has the correct name-formula combination?
    Sodium chloride, NaCl.
  • What is the name of Ba(OH)2?
    The name is barium hydroxide.
  • What is the chemical formula for table salt?
    The formula is NaCl.
  • What is the formula of a compound that contains Na+ and PO4^3- ions?
    The formula is Na3PO4.
  • Which of the following would be considered an ionic compound? Select all that apply.
    NaCl, MgO, and CaF2 are ionic compounds.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound Li3PO4?
    The name is lithium phosphate.
  • What is the name of the compound P2O5?
    The name is diphosphorus pentoxide.
  • In the ionic compound AMBN, what is the likely name?
    The name is ammonium nitride.
  • Which is the name for SiO2? Silicon dioxide, silicon trioxygen, disilicon dioxygen, monosilicon oxide
    Silicon dioxide.
  • What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The formula is NaOH.
  • What is the formula for potassium hydroxide? KOH, K2O, PtOH, (Pt)2O
    KOH is the correct formula.
  • Which ionic compound is used as a building material? Salt, limestone, magnesium oxide, iron oxide
    Limestone (CaCO3) is used as a building material.
  • Which ionic compound is used as a building material?
    Calcium carbonate (limestone) is used as a building material.
  • Which characteristic(s) makes ionic compounds useful as a building material?
    Ionic compounds are hard, have high melting points, and are stable.
  • Which statements describe how to write formulas for binary ionic compounds?
    Write the cation first, then the anion, and balance charges to make the compound neutral.
  • Which of the following options correctly describe how to name an ionic compound?
    Name the cation first, then the anion with '-ide' ending if it is a nonmetal.
  • Which one of these is a nitrite?
    NO2- is nitrite.
  • Which statement describes how the binary ionic compound KBr is named?
    The cation (potassium) is named first, followed by the anion (bromide).
  • Which statement best summarizes the difference between ionic and molecular compounds?
    Ionic compounds are formed from cations and anions; molecular compounds are formed from nonmetals.
  • Which statement describes how the binary ionic compound CaCl2 is named?
    The cation (calcium) is named first, followed by the anion (chloride).
  • Which statement explains why NaBr is classified as a compound?
    NaBr contains two different elements chemically combined.
  • Which of the following is the scientific name for LiCl?
    The name is lithium chloride.
  • What is the name of the compound Sc(OH)3?
    The name is scandium(III) hydroxide.
  • Which of the following is the correct name for the compound KBrO3?
    The name is potassium bromate.
  • What is the name for the ionic compound (NH4)2C2O4?
    The name is ammonium oxalate.
  • What would be the correct name for element 161? Use IUPAC rules.
    Unhexunium.
  • What is the name for Ba3P2?
    The name is barium phosphide.
  • What is the name of the compound that forms from the ions K+ and CrO4^2-?
    The name is potassium chromate.
  • What is the formula of sodium nitride?
    The formula is Na3N.
  • What is the name of Ca3P2?
    The name is calcium phosphide.
  • What is the name for Al2O3?
    The name is aluminum oxide.
  • What is the name for Al(NO3)3?
    The name is aluminum nitrate.
  • What is the name of the compound NiSO4?
    The name is nickel(II) sulfate.
  • Which of the following is the correct name for N3-?
    The name is nitride ion.
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Fe3+ and O2-.
    The formula is Fe2O3.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for CuSO4.
    The name is copper(II) sulfate.