Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #11 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #11
What is the formula for aluminum chromate?
The formula is Al2(CrO4)3.What is the name of the compound with the formula Cu2S?
The name is copper(I) sulfide.Which has the correct name-formula combination?
Sodium chloride, NaCl.What is the name of Ba(OH)2?
The name is barium hydroxide.What is the chemical formula for table salt?
The formula is NaCl.What is the formula of a compound that contains Na+ and PO4^3- ions?
The formula is Na3PO4.Which of the following would be considered an ionic compound? Select all that apply.
NaCl, MgO, and CaF2 are ionic compounds.What is the name of the ionic compound Li3PO4?
The name is lithium phosphate.What is the name of the compound P2O5?
The name is diphosphorus pentoxide.In the ionic compound AMBN, what is the likely name?
The name is ammonium nitride.Which is the name for SiO2? Silicon dioxide, silicon trioxygen, disilicon dioxygen, monosilicon oxide
Silicon dioxide.What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
The formula is NaOH.What is the formula for potassium hydroxide? KOH, K2O, PtOH, (Pt)2O
KOH is the correct formula.Which ionic compound is used as a building material? Salt, limestone, magnesium oxide, iron oxide
Calcium carbonate (limestone) is used as a building material.Which characteristic(s) makes ionic compounds useful as a building material?
Ionic compounds are hard, have high melting points, and are stable.Which statements describe how to write formulas for binary ionic compounds?
Write the cation first, then the anion, and balance charges to make the compound neutral.Which of the following options correctly describe how to name an ionic compound?
Name the cation first, then the anion with '-ide' ending if it is a nonmetal.Which one of these is a nitrite?
NO2- is nitrite.Which statement describes how the binary ionic compound KBr is named?
The cation (potassium) is named first, followed by the anion (bromide).Which statement best summarizes the difference between ionic and molecular compounds?
Ionic compounds are formed from cations and anions; molecular compounds are formed from nonmetals.Which statement describes how the binary ionic compound CaCl2 is named?
The cation (calcium) is named first, followed by the anion (chloride).Which statement explains why NaBr is classified as a compound?
NaBr contains two different elements chemically combined.Which of the following is the scientific name for LiCl?
The name is lithium chloride.What is the name of the compound Sc(OH)3?
The name is scandium(III) hydroxide.Which of the following is the correct name for the compound KBrO3?
The name is potassium bromate.What is the name for the ionic compound (NH4)2C2O4?
The name is ammonium oxalate.What would be the correct name for element 161? Use IUPAC rules.
Unhexunium.What is the name for Ba3P2?
The name is barium phosphide.What is the name of the compound that forms from the ions K+ and CrO4^2-?
The name is potassium chromate.What is the formula of sodium nitride?
The formula is Na3N.What is the name of Ca3P2?
The name is calcium phosphide.What is the name for Al2O3?
The name is aluminum oxide.What is the name for Al(NO3)3?
The name is aluminum nitrate.What is the name of the compound NiSO4?
The name is nickel(II) sulfate.Which of the following is the correct name for N3-?
The name is nitride ion.Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Fe3+ and O2-.
The formula is Fe2O3.Provide the correct IUPAC name for CuSO4.
The name is copper(II) sulfate.