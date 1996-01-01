Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Classify the following compounds as ionic or covalent (molecular): KCl, CrCl3, Cl2O. KCl and CrCl3 are ionic; Cl2O is covalent.

Provide the correct IUPAC name for Al(NO3)3. The name is aluminum nitrate.

What is the name of manganese(VII) arsenide? The name is manganese(VII) arsenide.

What is the formula for manganese(VII) arsenide? The formula is MnAs7.

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements Ag and O. The formula is Ag2O.

Provide the correct IUPAC name for Co(NO3)2. The name is cobalt(II) nitrate.