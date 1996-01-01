Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #12 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #12
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/39
  • Classify the following compounds as ionic or covalent (molecular): KCl, CrCl3, Cl2O.
    KCl and CrCl3 are ionic; Cl2O is covalent.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for Al(NO3)3.
    The name is aluminum nitrate.
  • What is the name of manganese(VII) arsenide?
    The name is manganese(VII) arsenide.
  • What is the formula for manganese(VII) arsenide?
    The formula is MnAs7.
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements Ag and O.
    The formula is Ag2O.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for Co(NO3)2.
    The name is cobalt(II) nitrate.
  • Classify the following compounds as ionic or covalent (molecular): BaO, Fe2O3, ZnO.
    BaO, Fe2O3, and ZnO are ionic compounds.
  • Which statement correctly explains how magnesium and chlorine combine to form magnesium chloride?
    Magnesium loses two electrons to form Mg2+, and each chlorine gains one to form Cl-, resulting in MgCl2.
  • Determine the correct formula for chromium(II) nitrite.
    The formula is Cr(NO2)2.
  • Write the chemical formula for aluminum perbromate.
    The formula is Al(BrO4)3.
  • What is the formula for aluminum iodide?
    The formula is AlI3.
  • What are the charges on the copper and phosphide ions, respectively, in copper(II) phosphide?
    Copper is +2, phosphide is -3.
  • Which metal is not required to have its charge specified in the names of ionic compounds it forms?
    Main group metals with only one possible charge, such as sodium.
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Fe3+ and Cl-.
    The formula is FeCl3.
  • Elements that form salts by combining with metals are ____.
    Nonmetals.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for Pb(NO3)2.
    The name is lead(II) nitrate.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for (NH4)3P.
    The name is ammonium phosphide.
  • What is the name of Zn2O?
    The name is zinc(I) oxide.
  • What are the rules for naming ionic compounds?
    Name the cation first, then the anion with '-ide' ending if it is a nonmetal; use Roman numerals for metals with multiple charges.
  • Practice naming compounds: NaCl, MgO, Fe2O3.
    NaCl: sodium chloride; MgO: magnesium oxide; Fe2O3: iron(III) oxide.
  • Spell out the full name of the compound Na2SO4.
    Sodium sulfate.
  • When sodium and chlorine combine to form sodium chloride, sodium chloride is the:
    Product, an ionic compound.
  • The compound FeCl3 is made of:
    Iron(III) ions and chloride ions.
  • What is the formula for aluminum acetate?
    The formula is Al(C2H3O2)3.
  • Mn(NO3)2: manganese(II) nitrate, manganese(IV) nitrate, manganese nitride?
    Manganese(II) nitrate.
  • Do you use prefixes for ionic compounds?
    No, prefixes are not used for ionic compounds.
  • When magnesium (Mg2+) and fluorine (F-) combine in an ionic bond, the resulting formula will be:
    MgF2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4CH3COO?
    The name is ammonium acetate.
  • What is the name of Si3N4?
    The name is silicon nitride.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula KHCO3?
    The name is potassium hydrogen carbonate.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NiI2?
    The name is nickel(II) iodide.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula MnI2?
    The name is manganese(II) iodide.
  • What is the formula for ammonium sulfide?
    The formula is (NH4)2S.
  • What is the formula for magnesium nitrate?
    The formula is Mg(NO3)2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4F?
    The name is ammonium fluoride.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula MgSO3?
    The name is magnesium sulfite.
  • What is the formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The formula is NaOH.
  • What is the formula for barium acetate?
    The formula is Ba(C2H3O2)2.
  • What is the formula for calcium nitrite?
    The formula is Ca(NO2)2.