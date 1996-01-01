Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #12 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #12
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39
Classify the following compounds as ionic or covalent (molecular): KCl, CrCl3, Cl2O.
KCl and CrCl3 are ionic; Cl2O is covalent.Provide the correct IUPAC name for Al(NO3)3.
The name is aluminum nitrate.What is the name of manganese(VII) arsenide?
The name is manganese(VII) arsenide.What is the formula for manganese(VII) arsenide?
The formula is MnAs7.Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements Ag and O.
The formula is Ag2O.Provide the correct IUPAC name for Co(NO3)2.
The name is cobalt(II) nitrate.Classify the following compounds as ionic or covalent (molecular): BaO, Fe2O3, ZnO.
BaO, Fe2O3, and ZnO are ionic compounds.Which statement correctly explains how magnesium and chlorine combine to form magnesium chloride?
Magnesium loses two electrons to form Mg2+, and each chlorine gains one to form Cl-, resulting in MgCl2.Determine the correct formula for chromium(II) nitrite.
The formula is Cr(NO2)2.Write the chemical formula for aluminum perbromate.
The formula is Al(BrO4)3.What is the formula for aluminum iodide?
The formula is AlI3.What are the charges on the copper and phosphide ions, respectively, in copper(II) phosphide?
Copper is +2, phosphide is -3.Which metal is not required to have its charge specified in the names of ionic compounds it forms?
Main group metals with only one possible charge, such as sodium.Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Fe3+ and Cl-.
The formula is FeCl3.Elements that form salts by combining with metals are ____.
Nonmetals.Provide the correct IUPAC name for Pb(NO3)2.
The name is lead(II) nitrate.Provide the correct IUPAC name for (NH4)3P.
The name is ammonium phosphide.What is the name of Zn2O?
The name is zinc(I) oxide.What are the rules for naming ionic compounds?
Name the cation first, then the anion with '-ide' ending if it is a nonmetal; use Roman numerals for metals with multiple charges.Practice naming compounds: NaCl, MgO, Fe2O3.
NaCl: sodium chloride; MgO: magnesium oxide; Fe2O3: iron(III) oxide.Spell out the full name of the compound Na2SO4.
Sodium sulfate.When sodium and chlorine combine to form sodium chloride, sodium chloride is the:
Product, an ionic compound.The compound FeCl3 is made of:
Iron(III) ions and chloride ions.What is the formula for aluminum acetate?
The formula is Al(C2H3O2)3.Mn(NO3)2: manganese(II) nitrate, manganese(IV) nitrate, manganese nitride?
Manganese(II) nitrate.Do you use prefixes for ionic compounds?
No, prefixes are not used for ionic compounds.When magnesium (Mg2+) and fluorine (F-) combine in an ionic bond, the resulting formula will be:
MgF2.What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4CH3COO?
The name is ammonium acetate.What is the name of Si3N4?
The name is silicon nitride.What is the name of the compound with the formula KHCO3?
The name is potassium hydrogen carbonate.What is the name of the compound with the formula NiI2?
The name is nickel(II) iodide.What is the name of the compound with the formula MnI2?
The name is manganese(II) iodide.What is the formula for ammonium sulfide?
The formula is (NH4)2S.What is the formula for magnesium nitrate?
The formula is Mg(NO3)2.What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4F?
The name is ammonium fluoride.What is the name of the compound with the formula MgSO3?
The name is magnesium sulfite.What is the formula for sodium hydroxide?
The formula is NaOH.What is the formula for barium acetate?
The formula is Ba(C2H3O2)2.What is the formula for calcium nitrite?
The formula is Ca(NO2)2.