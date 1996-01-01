Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #13 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for potassium hydrogen carbonate? The formula is KHCO3.

What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4Cl? The name is ammonium chloride.

What is the formula for manganese(II) oxide? The formula is MnO.

What is the name of the compound with the formula MgCrO4? The name is magnesium chromate.

What is the formula for sodium hydrogen sulfate? The formula is NaHSO4.

What is the formula for manganese(II) chloride? The formula is MnCl2.