Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #13 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #13
  • What is the formula for potassium hydrogen carbonate?
    The formula is KHCO3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4Cl?
    The name is ammonium chloride.
  • What is the formula for manganese(II) oxide?
    The formula is MnO.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula MgCrO4?
    The name is magnesium chromate.
  • What is the formula for sodium hydrogen sulfate?
    The formula is NaHSO4.
  • What is the formula for manganese(II) chloride?
    The formula is MnCl2.
  • What is the formula for ammonium fluoride?
    The formula is NH4F.
  • Which compound (A, B, or C) is most likely an ionic compound?
    The compound containing a metal and a nonmetal is most likely ionic.
  • What is the formula for sodium acetate?
    The formula is NaC2H3O2.
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca and Br.
    The formula is CaBr2.
  • Is potassium sulfide ionic or covalent?
    Potassium sulfide (K2S) is ionic.
  • Select the appropriate classification for each of the halides.
    Halides formed from metals and halogens are ionic compounds.
  • What are the cation and anion in MnO?
    Cation: Mn2+; Anion: O2-.
  • What is the formula for aluminum sulfite?
    The formula is Al2(SO3)3.
  • The compound NaBr is:
    An ionic compound.
  • Is Ba(OH)2 ionic or molecular?
    Ba(OH)2 is ionic.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for Au2O3.
    The name is gold(III) oxide.
  • Classify each compound as ionic or molecular.
    Compounds with metals and nonmetals are ionic; compounds with only nonmetals are molecular.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for CoCl2.
    The name is cobalt(II) chloride.
  • Give the systematic IUPAC name for the following: Fe2O3.
    The name is iron(III) oxide.
  • Enter the formula for ruthenium(IV) oxide.
    The formula is RuO2.
  • Write the chemical formula for chromium(VI) sulfate.
    The formula is Cr(SO4)3.
  • Mg(C2H3O2)2: spell out the full name of the compound.
    Magnesium acetate.
  • What is the formula for lead(IV) sulfate?
    The formula is Pb(SO4)2.
  • What is the formula for aluminum dichromate?
    The formula is Al2(Cr2O7)3.
  • Is CaBr2 ionic or covalent?
    CaBr2 is ionic.
  • What is the name of ZnO?
    The name is zinc oxide.