Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #13 Flashcards
What is the formula for potassium hydrogen carbonate?
The formula is KHCO3.What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4Cl?
The name is ammonium chloride.What is the formula for manganese(II) oxide?
The formula is MnO.What is the name of the compound with the formula MgCrO4?
The name is magnesium chromate.What is the formula for sodium hydrogen sulfate?
The formula is NaHSO4.What is the formula for manganese(II) chloride?
The formula is MnCl2.What is the formula for ammonium fluoride?
The formula is NH4F.Which compound (A, B, or C) is most likely an ionic compound?
The compound containing a metal and a nonmetal is most likely ionic.What is the formula for sodium acetate?
The formula is NaC2H3O2.Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca and Br.
The formula is CaBr2.Is potassium sulfide ionic or covalent?
Potassium sulfide (K2S) is ionic.Select the appropriate classification for each of the halides.
Halides formed from metals and halogens are ionic compounds.What are the cation and anion in MnO?
Cation: Mn2+; Anion: O2-.What is the formula for aluminum sulfite?
The formula is Al2(SO3)3.The compound NaBr is:
An ionic compound.Is Ba(OH)2 ionic or molecular?
Ba(OH)2 is ionic.Provide the correct IUPAC name for Au2O3.
The name is gold(III) oxide.Classify each compound as ionic or molecular.
Compounds with metals and nonmetals are ionic; compounds with only nonmetals are molecular.Provide the correct IUPAC name for CoCl2.
The name is cobalt(II) chloride.Give the systematic IUPAC name for the following: Fe2O3.
The name is iron(III) oxide.Enter the formula for ruthenium(IV) oxide.
The formula is RuO2.Write the chemical formula for chromium(VI) sulfate.
The formula is Cr(SO4)3.Mg(C2H3O2)2: spell out the full name of the compound.
Magnesium acetate.What is the formula for lead(IV) sulfate?
The formula is Pb(SO4)2.What is the formula for aluminum dichromate?
The formula is Al2(Cr2O7)3.Is CaBr2 ionic or covalent?
CaBr2 is ionic.What is the name of ZnO?
The name is zinc oxide.