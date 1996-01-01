Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #2
  • What is the metallic ion in copper(II) chloride?
    The metallic ion is copper(II), Cu2+.
  • How are chemical formulas of binary ionic compounds generally written?
    Cation is written first, followed by the anion.
  • What is the formula of the ionic compound sodium chromate?
    The formula is Na2CrO4.
  • What is the formula for barium chloride?
    The formula is BaCl2.
  • What is the formula for zinc fluoride?
    The formula is ZnF2.
  • What is the formula for barium phosphate?
    The formula is Ba3(PO4)2.
  • What is the chemical formula for chromium(III) oxide?
    The formula is Cr2O3.
  • What is the formula for aluminum nitrate?
    The formula is Al(NO3)3.
  • Which ion will form a compound with one cation and two nitrate ions?
    A cation with a +2 charge, such as Ca2+.
  • What is the correct chemical formula for sodium carbonate?
    The correct formula is Na2CO3.
  • What is the formula for lithium fluoride?
    The formula is LiF.
  • Which formula represents calcium hydride?
    The formula is CaH2.
  • What is the chemical name of K2O?
    The name is potassium oxide.
  • What is the formula for lithium sulfate?
    The formula is Li2SO4.
  • What is the formula for calcium oxide?
    The formula is CaO.
  • What is the correct formula for barium phosphate?
    The correct formula is Ba3(PO4)2.
  • What is the formula for calcium fluoride?
    The formula is CaF2.
  • Which of the following is a possible compound formed from Ca2+ and NO3-?
    Calcium nitrate, Ca(NO3)2.
  • The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride.
    True. Table salt is sodium chloride.
  • What is the chemical name of the compound NH4SCN?
    The name is ammonium thiocyanate.
  • What is the formula for lithium hydroxide?
    The formula is LiOH.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) sulfate?
    The formula is CuSO4.
  • What is the chemical formula for salt?
    The chemical formula for salt (table salt) is NaCl.
  • What is the formula for ammonium phosphate?
    The formula is (NH4)3PO4.
  • Which element when combined with chlorine would most likely form an ionic compound?
    A metal, such as sodium.
  • Which of the following pairs of elements would you expect to form an ionic bond?
    Sodium and chlorine.
  • What is the charge on the cation in the ionic compound sodium sulfide?
    The charge on sodium is +1.
  • Which of the following correctly pairs the ion name with the ion symbol?
    Sodium ion, Na+.
  • What is the formula for strontium nitride?
    The formula is Sr3N2.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound formed from lithium and bromine?
    The name is lithium bromide.
  • What is the formula for iron(II) oxide?
    The formula is FeO.
  • What is the formula for aluminum chloride?
    The formula is AlCl3.
  • What is the symbol and the name of the cation that makes up table salt?
    The cation is Na+, sodium ion.
  • What is the name of SnCl2?
    The name is tin(II) chloride.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) oxide?
    The formula is CuO.
  • What is the formula for aluminum bromide?
    The formula is AlBr3.
