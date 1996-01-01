Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #2
What is the metallic ion in copper(II) chloride?
The metallic ion is copper(II), Cu2+.How are chemical formulas of binary ionic compounds generally written?
Cation is written first, followed by the anion.What is the formula of the ionic compound sodium chromate?
The formula is Na2CrO4.What is the formula for barium chloride?
The formula is BaCl2.What is the formula for zinc fluoride?
The formula is ZnF2.What is the formula for barium phosphate?
The formula is Ba3(PO4)2.What is the chemical formula for chromium(III) oxide?
The formula is Cr2O3.What is the formula for aluminum nitrate?
The formula is Al(NO3)3.Which ion will form a compound with one cation and two nitrate ions?
A cation with a +2 charge, such as Ca2+.What is the correct chemical formula for sodium carbonate?
The correct formula is Na2CO3.What is the formula for lithium fluoride?
The formula is LiF.Which formula represents calcium hydride?
The formula is CaH2.What is the chemical name of K2O?
The name is potassium oxide.What is the formula for lithium sulfate?
The formula is Li2SO4.What is the formula for calcium oxide?
The formula is CaO.What is the correct formula for barium phosphate?
The correct formula is Ba3(PO4)2.What is the formula for calcium fluoride?
The formula is CaF2.Which of the following is a possible compound formed from Ca2+ and NO3-?
Calcium nitrate, Ca(NO3)2.The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride.
True. Table salt is sodium chloride.What is the chemical name of the compound NH4SCN?
The name is ammonium thiocyanate.What is the formula for lithium hydroxide?
The formula is LiOH.What is the formula for copper(II) sulfate?
The formula is CuSO4.What is the chemical formula for salt?
The chemical formula for salt (table salt) is NaCl.What is the formula for ammonium phosphate?
The formula is (NH4)3PO4.Which element when combined with chlorine would most likely form an ionic compound?
A metal, such as sodium.Which of the following pairs of elements would you expect to form an ionic bond?
Sodium and chlorine.What is the charge on the cation in the ionic compound sodium sulfide?
The charge on sodium is +1.Which of the following correctly pairs the ion name with the ion symbol?
Sodium ion, Na+.What is the formula for strontium nitride?
The formula is Sr3N2.What is the chemical formula for copper(II) sulfate: CuSO, CuSO, CuS, CuS?
The correct formula is CuSO4.What is the name of the ionic compound formed from lithium and bromine?
The name is lithium bromide.What is the formula for iron(II) oxide?
The formula is FeO.What is the formula for aluminum chloride?
The formula is AlCl3.What is the symbol and the name of the cation that makes up table salt?
Na+, sodium ion.What is the name of SnCl2?
The name is tin(II) chloride.What is the formula for copper(II) oxide?
The formula is CuO.What is the formula for aluminum bromide?
