Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the metallic ion in copper(II) chloride? The metallic ion is copper(II), Cu2+.

How are chemical formulas of binary ionic compounds generally written? Cation is written first, followed by the anion.

What is the formula of the ionic compound sodium chromate? The formula is Na2CrO4.

What is the formula for barium chloride? The formula is BaCl2.

What is the formula for zinc fluoride? The formula is ZnF2.

What is the formula for barium phosphate? The formula is Ba3(PO4)2.