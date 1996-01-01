Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The ratio of Na to O is 2:1. What is the chemical formula for this ionic compound? The formula is Na2O.

Which of the following is the metallic ion in sodium fluoride? The metallic ion is sodium, Na+.

Sodium hydroxide is a very reactive strong base. What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide? The formula is NaOH.

What is the name of CaCl2? The name is calcium chloride.

Why do some ionic compounds contain a Roman numeral? Roman numerals indicate the charge of metals that can have more than one possible charge.

What is the correct name for the compound RbCl? The name is rubidium chloride.