Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3
The ratio of Na to O is 2:1. What is the chemical formula for this ionic compound?
The formula is Na2O.Which of the following is the metallic ion in sodium fluoride?
The metallic ion is sodium, Na+.Sodium hydroxide is a very reactive strong base. What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
The formula is NaOH.What is the name of CaCl2?
The name is calcium chloride.Why do some ionic compounds contain a Roman numeral?
Roman numerals indicate the charge of metals that can have more than one possible charge.What is the correct name for the compound RbCl?
The name is rubidium chloride.What is the name for Sr3N2?
The name is strontium nitride.What is the formula for sodium cyanide?
The formula is NaCN.Which is a correct name for the compound CuCl?
Copper(I) chloride.What is the correct formula for sodium sulfate?
The correct formula is Na2SO4.What is the chemical formula for potassium permanganate?
The formula is KMnO4.What is the name of K2O?
The name is potassium oxide.What is the formula for aluminum sulfite?
The formula is Al2(SO3)3.What is the name of the compound with the formula (NH4)2S?
The name is ammonium sulfide.What is the correct name for the N3- ion?
The name is nitride ion.What is the chemical formula for aluminum chloride?
The formula is AlCl3.What is the formula for calcium nitride?
The formula is Ca3N2.Which element is found in salt?
Sodium is found in salt (NaCl).What is the formula for zinc nitrate?
The formula is Zn(NO3)2.What is the name for the compound with the formula Sn(CrO4)2?
The name is tin(IV) chromate.What is the chemical name for salt?
The chemical name for salt is sodium chloride.Which of the beryllium halides are considered ionic compounds?
Beryllium chloride (BeCl2), beryllium bromide (BeBr2), and beryllium iodide (BeI2) are ionic compounds.What is the correct chemical formula for ammonium phosphate?
The correct formula is (NH4)3PO4.What are some properties of ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds have high melting points, conduct electricity when dissolved in water, and are generally solid at room temperature.Which one of the following correctly pairs the element and the charge it forms in an ionic compound?
Sodium forms Na+.Why do some ionic compound names have Roman numerals in them?
Roman numerals indicate the charge of metals that can have more than one possible charge.What is the name of PbS2?
The name is lead(IV) sulfide.What is the chemical formula of the ionic compound sodium sulfate?
The formula is Na2SO4.What is the correct formula for barium hydroxide?
The formula is Ba(OH)2.What is the name of a binary compound made up of lithium and chlorine?
The name is lithium chloride.What compound do sodium and chlorine produce when combined?
They produce sodium chloride (NaCl).What is the correct chemical formula for sodium sulfate?
The correct formula is Na2SO4.What is the name of the compound with the formula CuS?
The name is copper(II) sulfide.What is the chemical formula for lithium fluoride?
The formula is LiF.What does the Roman numeral represent in the name of an ionic compound?
It represents the charge of the metal cation.What is the chemical formula for strontium fluoride?
The formula is SrF2.What is the name of the compound with the formula (NH4)2CrO4?
The name is ammonium chromate.Which of the following symbols means a substance is in water solution?
The symbol (aq) means aqueous, or in water solution.What is the name for the compound Ag2CO3?
The name is silver carbonate.What is the correct formula for magnesium nitrate?
The formula is Mg(NO3)2.