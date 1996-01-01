Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #3
  • The ratio of Na to O is 2:1. What is the chemical formula for this ionic compound?
    The formula is Na2O.
  • Which of the following is the metallic ion in sodium fluoride?
    The metallic ion is sodium, Na+.
  • Sodium hydroxide is a very reactive strong base. What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The formula is NaOH.
  • What is the name of CaCl2?
    The name is calcium chloride.
  • Why do some ionic compounds contain a Roman numeral?
    Roman numerals indicate the charge of metals that can have more than one possible charge.
  • What is the correct name for the compound RbCl?
    The name is rubidium chloride.
  • What is the name for Sr3N2?
    The name is strontium nitride.
  • What is the formula for sodium cyanide?
    The formula is NaCN.
  • Which is a correct name for the compound CuCl?
    Copper(I) chloride.
  • What is the correct formula for sodium sulfate?
    The correct formula is Na2SO4.
  • What is the chemical formula for potassium permanganate?
    The formula is KMnO4.
  • What is the name of K2O?
    The name is potassium oxide.
  • What is the formula for aluminum sulfite?
    The formula is Al2(SO3)3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula (NH4)2S?
    The name is ammonium sulfide.
  • What is the correct name for the N3- ion?
    The name is nitride ion.
  • What is the chemical formula for aluminum chloride?
    The formula is AlCl3.
  • What is the formula for calcium nitride?
    The formula is Ca3N2.
  • Which element is found in salt?
    Sodium is found in salt (NaCl).
  • What is the formula for zinc nitrate?
    The formula is Zn(NO3)2.
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula Sn(CrO4)2?
    The name is tin(IV) chromate.
  • What is the chemical name for salt?
    The chemical name for salt is sodium chloride.
  • Which of the beryllium halides are considered ionic compounds?
    Beryllium chloride (BeCl2), beryllium bromide (BeBr2), and beryllium iodide (BeI2) are ionic compounds.
  • What is the correct chemical formula for ammonium phosphate?
    The correct formula is (NH4)3PO4.
  • What are some properties of ionic compounds?
    Ionic compounds have high melting points, conduct electricity when dissolved in water, and are generally solid at room temperature.
  • Which one of the following correctly pairs the element and the charge it forms in an ionic compound?
    Sodium forms Na+.
  • Why do some ionic compound names have Roman numerals in them?
    Roman numerals indicate the charge of metals that can have more than one possible charge.
  • What is the name of PbS2?
    The name is lead(IV) sulfide.
  • What is the chemical formula of the ionic compound sodium sulfate?
    The formula is Na2SO4.
  • What is the correct formula for barium hydroxide?
    The formula is Ba(OH)2.
  • What is the name of a binary compound made up of lithium and chlorine?
    The name is lithium chloride.
  • What compound do sodium and chlorine produce when combined?
    They produce sodium chloride (NaCl).
  • What is the correct chemical formula for sodium sulfate?
    The correct formula is Na2SO4.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula CuS?
    The name is copper(II) sulfide.
  • What is the chemical formula for lithium fluoride?
    The formula is LiF.
  • What does the Roman numeral represent in the name of an ionic compound?
    It represents the charge of the metal cation.
  • What is the chemical formula for strontium fluoride?
    The formula is SrF2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula (NH4)2CrO4?
    The name is ammonium chromate.
  • Which of the following symbols means a substance is in water solution?
    The symbol (aq) means aqueous, or in water solution.
  • What is the name for the compound Ag2CO3?
    The name is silver carbonate.
  • What is the correct formula for magnesium nitrate?
    The formula is Mg(NO3)2.