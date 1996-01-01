Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct formula for sodium hydroxide? The formula is NaOH.

What is the correct formula for potassium oxide? The formula is K2O.

What is the name of the compound BaCl2? The name is barium chloride.

What is the correct formula for chromium(III) oxide? The formula is Cr2O3.

What is the name of the compound AlPO4? The name is aluminum phosphate.

What is the systematic name of Mg(NO3)2? The name is magnesium nitrate.