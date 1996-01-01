Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4
  • What is the correct formula for sodium hydroxide?
    The formula is NaOH.
  • What is the correct formula for potassium oxide?
    The formula is K2O.
  • What is the name of the compound BaCl2?
    The name is barium chloride.
  • What is the correct formula for chromium(III) oxide?
    The formula is Cr2O3.
  • What is the name of the compound AlPO4?
    The name is aluminum phosphate.
  • What is the systematic name of Mg(NO3)2?
    The name is magnesium nitrate.
  • What is the chemical formula of titanium(II) oxide?
    The formula is TiO.
  • What is the name for CaO?
    The name is calcium oxide.
  • What is the formula for aluminum iodide?
    The formula is AlI3.
  • What is the chemical formula for copper(I) sulfide?
    The formula is Cu2S.
  • What is the formula for strontium sulfide?
    The formula is SrS.
  • What is the formula for aluminum bromide?
    The formula is AlBr3.
  • What is the formula for ammonium sulfate?
    The formula is (NH4)2SO4.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound that contains the elements magnesium and chlorine?
    The formula is MgCl2.
  • What is the chemical formula of a compound that is composed of the ions Ca and Br?
    The formula is CaBr2.
  • Which is a valid ionic compound?
    NaCl is a valid ionic compound.
  • Barium and iodine combine to form an ionic compound. What is the chemical formula for this compound?
    The formula is BaI2.
  • What is the compound that forms if you react potassium and sulfur?
    Potassium sulfide (K2S) forms.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) oxide? Express your answer as a chemical formula.
    The formula is CuO.
  • In which of the following is the name and formula given correctly?
    Sodium chloride, NaCl.
  • What is the correct formula for lithium phosphate?
    The formula is Li3PO4.
  • What is the correct formula for calcium phosphate?
    The formula is Ca3(PO4)2.
  • Which one of the following compounds is considered to be an ionic compound?
    NaCl is considered an ionic compound.
  • What is the correct formula for copper(I) cyanide?
    The formula is CuCN.
  • What is the formula for the compound formed by iron(II) ions and chromate ions?
    The formula is FeCrO4.
  • A potassium iodide compound is represented by which formula?
    The formula is KI.
  • What would be the chemical formula of sodium carbonate?
    The formula is Na2CO3.
  • Which one of the following is most likely to be an ionic compound?
    NaCl is most likely an ionic compound.
  • NaCl is the chemical formula for what compound?
    NaCl is sodium chloride.
  • Why is it incorrect to name the chemical compound Fe2S3 as diiron trisulfide?
    Ionic compounds do not use prefixes; the correct name is iron(III) sulfide.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound AlBr3?
    The name is aluminum bromide.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnO?
    The name is zinc oxide.
  • What is the formula for sodium sulfite?
    The formula is Na2SO3.
  • Ammonium fluoride is considered which of the following?
    Ammonium fluoride is an ionic compound.
  • Which pair of elements can form an ionic compound?
    Sodium and chlorine.
  • What is the correct formula for ammonium hydrogen sulfate?
    The formula is NH4HSO4.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula KOH?
    The name is potassium hydroxide.