Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #4
What is the correct formula for sodium hydroxide?
The formula is NaOH.What is the correct formula for potassium oxide?
The formula is K2O.What is the name of the compound BaCl2?
The name is barium chloride.What is the correct formula for chromium(III) oxide?
The formula is Cr2O3.What is the name of the compound AlPO4?
The name is aluminum phosphate.What is the systematic name of Mg(NO3)2?
The name is magnesium nitrate.What is the chemical formula of titanium(II) oxide?
The formula is TiO.What is the name for CaO?
The name is calcium oxide.What is the formula for aluminum iodide?
The formula is AlI3.What is the chemical formula for copper(I) sulfide?
The formula is Cu2S.What is the formula for strontium sulfide?
The formula is SrS.What is the formula for aluminum bromide?
The formula is MgCl2.What is the chemical formula of a compound that is composed of the ions Ca and Br?
The formula is CaBr2.Which is a valid ionic compound?
NaCl is a valid ionic compound.Barium and iodine combine to form an ionic compound. What is the chemical formula for this compound?
The formula is BaI2.What is the compound that forms if you react potassium and sulfur?
Potassium sulfide (K2S) forms.What is the formula for copper(II) oxide? Express your answer as a chemical formula.
The formula is CuO.In which of the following is the name and formula given correctly?
Sodium chloride, NaCl.What is the correct formula for lithium phosphate?
The formula is Li3PO4.What is the correct formula for calcium phosphate?
The formula is Ca3(PO4)2.Which one of the following compounds is considered to be an ionic compound?
NaCl is considered an ionic compound.What is the correct formula for copper(I) cyanide?
The formula is CuCN.What is the formula for the compound formed by iron(II) ions and chromate ions?
The formula is FeCrO4.A potassium iodide compound is represented by which formula?
The formula is KI.What would be the chemical formula of sodium carbonate?
NaCl is most likely an ionic compound.NaCl is the chemical formula for what compound?
NaCl is sodium chloride.Why is it incorrect to name the chemical compound Fe2S3 as diiron trisulfide?
Ionic compounds do not use prefixes; the correct name is iron(III) sulfide.What is the name of the ionic compound AlBr3?
The name is aluminum bromide.What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnO?
The name is zinc oxide.What is the formula for sodium sulfite?
The formula is Na2SO3.Ammonium fluoride is considered which of the following?
Ammonium fluoride is an ionic compound.Which pair of elements can form an ionic compound?
Sodium and chlorine.What is the correct formula for ammonium hydrogen sulfate?
The formula is NH4HSO4.What is the name of the compound with the formula KOH?
The name is potassium hydroxide.