Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5
When is a Roman numeral used in the name of an ionic compound?
When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge.How is a salt formed?
A salt is formed when a cation and an anion combine in an ionic bond.What suffix is used when naming an anion formed from a nonmetal?
The suffix '-ide' is used.What is the formula for nickel(II) carbonate?
The formula is NiCO3.Which is the correct name for the compound FeS?
The name is iron(II) sulfide.What is the formula for cobalt(II) iodide?
The formula is CoI2.What is the correct formula for the compound formed between magnesium and the phosphate ion?
The formula is Mg3(PO4)2.Which formula represents the compound aluminum iodide?
The formula is AlI3.What is the formula for aluminum and oxygen?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the formula for manganese(II) sulfide?
The formula is MnS.What is the IUPAC name for MgO?
The name is magnesium oxide.What is the formula of calcium fluoride?
The formula is CaF2.What is the metallic ion in copper(II) chloride?
The metallic ion is copper(II), Cu2+.What is the name of the compound whose formula is CaSO4?
The name is calcium sulfate.What is the name of the base LiOH?
The name is lithium hydroxide.What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4HCO3?
The name is ammonium hydrogen carbonate.What is the formula for the compound lead(II) cyanide?
The formula is Pb(CN)2.What is the correct formula for aluminum sulfide?
The formula is Al2S3.What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4CN?
The name is ammonium cyanide.What is the correct formula for sodium chloride?
The formula is NaCl.What is the chemical formula for the ionic compound barium iodide?
The formula is BaI2.What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(NO3)3?
The name is aluminum nitrate.What is the name for the compound with the formula SnSO4?
The name is tin(II) sulfate.What is the formula for ammonium sulfite?
The formula is (NH4)2SO3.What is the formula for sodium sulfate?
The formula is Na2SO4.What is the correct formula for calcium oxide?
The formula is AlBr3.Which is the formula for magnesium sulfide?
The formula is MgS.What is the formula for chromium(III) sulfide?
The formula is Cr2S3.What is the systematic name of PbO?
The name is lead(II) oxide.What is the correct formula for potassium sulfite?
The formula is K2SO3.What is the formula for the compound iron(III) sulfite?
The formula is Fe2(SO3)3.What is the formula for iron(III) oxide?
The formula is Fe2O3.What is the name of LiOH?
The name is lithium hydroxide.Which set of chemical name and chemical formula for the same compound is correct?
Sodium chloride, NaCl.What is the formula for strontium sulfate?
The formula is SrSO4.What is the formula for aluminum hydroxide?
The formula is Al(OH)3.What is the chemical formula for lead(II) carbonate?
The formula is PbCO3.What is the formula for barium phosphate?
The formula is Ba3(PO4)2.