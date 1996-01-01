Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5
  • When is a Roman numeral used in the name of an ionic compound?
    When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge.
  • How is a salt formed?
    A salt is formed when a cation and an anion combine in an ionic bond.
  • What suffix is used when naming an anion formed from a nonmetal?
    The suffix '-ide' is used.
  • What is the formula for nickel(II) carbonate?
    The formula is NiCO3.
  • Which is the correct name for the compound FeS?
    The name is iron(II) sulfide.
  • What is the formula for cobalt(II) iodide?
    The formula is CoI2.
  • What is the correct formula for the compound formed between magnesium and the phosphate ion?
    The formula is Mg3(PO4)2.
  • Which formula represents the compound aluminum iodide?
    The formula is AlI3.
  • What is the formula for aluminum and oxygen?
    The formula is Al2O3.
  • What is the formula for manganese(II) sulfide?
    The formula is MnS.
  • What is the IUPAC name for MgO?
    The name is magnesium oxide.
  • What is the formula of calcium fluoride?
    The formula is CaF2.
  • What is the metallic ion in copper(II) chloride?
    The metallic ion is copper(II), Cu2+.
  • What is the name of the compound whose formula is CaSO4?
    The name is calcium sulfate.
  • What is the name of the base LiOH?
    The name is lithium hydroxide.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4HCO3?
    The name is ammonium hydrogen carbonate.
  • What is the formula for the compound lead(II) cyanide?
    The formula is Pb(CN)2.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum sulfide?
    The formula is Al2S3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NH4CN?
    The name is ammonium cyanide.
  • What is the correct formula for sodium chloride?
    The formula is NaCl.
  • What is the chemical formula for the ionic compound barium iodide?
    The formula is BaI2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(NO3)3?
    The name is aluminum nitrate.
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula SnSO4?
    The name is tin(II) sulfate.
  • What is the formula for ammonium sulfite?
    The formula is (NH4)2SO3.
  • What is the formula for sodium sulfate?
    The formula is Na2SO4.
  • What is the correct formula for calcium oxide?
    The formula is CaO.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum bromide?
    The formula is AlBr3.
  • Which is the formula for magnesium sulfide?
    The formula is MgS.
  • What is the formula for chromium(III) sulfide?
    The formula is Cr2S3.
  • What is the systematic name of PbO?
    The name is lead(II) oxide.
  • What is the correct formula for potassium sulfite?
    The formula is K2SO3.
  • What is the formula for the compound iron(III) sulfite?
    The formula is Fe2(SO3)3.
  • What is the formula for iron(III) oxide?
    The formula is Fe2O3.
  • What is the name of LiOH?
    The name is lithium hydroxide.
  • Which set of chemical name and chemical formula for the same compound is correct?
    Sodium chloride, NaCl.
  • What is the formula for strontium sulfate?
    The formula is SrSO4.
  • What is the formula for aluminum hydroxide?
    The formula is Al(OH)3.
  • What is the chemical formula for lead(II) carbonate?
    The formula is PbCO3.
  • What is the formula for barium phosphate?
    The formula is Ba3(PO4)2.