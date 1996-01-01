Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When is a Roman numeral used in the name of an ionic compound? When the metal cation can have more than one possible charge.

How is a salt formed? A salt is formed when a cation and an anion combine in an ionic bond.

What suffix is used when naming an anion formed from a nonmetal? The suffix '-ide' is used.

What is the formula for nickel(II) carbonate? The formula is NiCO3.

Which is the correct name for the compound FeS? The name is iron(II) sulfide.

What is the formula for cobalt(II) iodide? The formula is CoI2.