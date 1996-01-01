Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #6
What is the formula for copper(II) hydroxide?
The formula is Cu(OH)2.Which compound is a salt?
NaCl is a salt.What is the formula for table salt?
The formula is NaCl.What is the formula for copper(I) sulfide?
The formula is Cu2S.What is the formula for sodium chromate?
The formula is Na2CrO4.What is the chemical formula of the resulting compound if calcium were mixed with chlorine?
The formula is CaCl2.How many bromide ions can combine with one ion of aluminum to form an ionic compound?
Three bromide ions combine with one aluminum ion to form AlBr3.Which is the correct name for the compound CoCO3?
The name is cobalt(II) carbonate.What is the formula for platinum(II) nitrite?
The formula is Pt(NO2)2.What do magnesium and chlorine react to form?
They react to form magnesium chloride (MgCl2).What is the chemical formula for an ionic compound of potassium and oxygen?
The formula is K2O.What was the ratio in the formula for iron(III) oxide?
The ratio is 2 iron to 3 oxygen (Fe2O3).What is the chemical formula for calcium carbonate?
The formula is CaCO3.Which formula represents sodium sulfate?
The formula is Na2SO4.What is the formula for an ionic compound that contains the elements barium and bromine?
The formula is BaBr2.Which of the following is a correct formula unit of an ionic compound?
NaCl is a correct formula unit.Which pair of elements could readily form an ionic compound?
Magnesium and chlorine.What is the chemical formula for the compound made of tin(IV) ions and chloride?
The formula is SnCl4.What is the formula for lead(IV) chloride?
The formula is PbCl4.Which element when combined with fluorine would most likely form an ionic compound?
A metal, such as sodium.What is the formula of calcium phosphate?
The formula is Ca3(PO4)2.What is the correct formula for potassium hydride?
The formula is KH.A lithium oxide compound is represented by which formula?
The formula is Li2O.What is the formula for the ionic compound formed between lithium and bromide?
The formula is LiBr.What is the formula for sodium hydrogen carbonate?
The formula is NaHCO3.Which of the following is true about ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds are formed from cations and anions and are generally solid at room temperature.What is the name for K3P?
The name is potassium phosphide.What is the chemical formula for magnesium hydrogen carbonate?
The formula is Mg(HCO3)2.How do negative ions' names change?
The ending of the nonmetal is changed to '-ide.'NaCl is the chemical formula for what?
NaCl is sodium chloride.Which two properties are characteristic of ionic compounds?
High melting points and electrical conductivity when dissolved in water.What is the formula for an ionic compound made of barium and nitrogen?
The formula is Ba3N2.What is the correct name for BaCl2?
The name is barium chloride.What is the formula for lithium phosphide?
The formula is Li3P.What is the formula for mercury(II) nitride?
The formula is Hg3N2.What is the formula for the ionic compound formed from barium and phosphorus?
The formula is Ba3P2.What is the correct formula for barium chlorate?
The formula is Ba(ClO3)2.Which describes an ionic compound?
An ionic compound consists of a cation and an anion.What is the formula for cobalt(II) chromate?
The formula is CoCrO4.How many atoms of sodium (Na) are there in the formula for table salt NaCl?
There is one atom of sodium in NaCl.