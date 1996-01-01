Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for copper(II) hydroxide? The formula is Cu(OH)2.

Which compound is a salt? NaCl is a salt.

What is the formula for table salt? The formula is NaCl.

What is the formula for copper(I) sulfide? The formula is Cu2S.

What is the formula for sodium chromate? The formula is Na2CrO4.

What is the chemical formula of the resulting compound if calcium were mixed with chlorine? The formula is CaCl2.