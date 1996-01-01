Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #6
  • What is the formula for copper(II) hydroxide?
    The formula is Cu(OH)2.
  • Which compound is a salt?
    NaCl is a salt.
  • What is the formula for table salt?
    The formula is NaCl.
  • What is the formula for copper(I) sulfide?
    The formula is Cu2S.
  • What is the formula for sodium chromate?
    The formula is Na2CrO4.
  • What is the chemical formula of the resulting compound if calcium were mixed with chlorine?
    The formula is CaCl2.
  • How many bromide ions can combine with one ion of aluminum to form an ionic compound?
    Three bromide ions combine with one aluminum ion to form AlBr3.
  • Which is the correct name for the compound CoCO3?
    The name is cobalt(II) carbonate.
  • What is the formula for platinum(II) nitrite?
    The formula is Pt(NO2)2.
  • What do magnesium and chlorine react to form?
    They react to form magnesium chloride (MgCl2).
  • What is the chemical formula for an ionic compound of potassium and oxygen?
    The formula is K2O.
  • What was the ratio in the formula for iron(III) oxide?
    The ratio is 2 iron to 3 oxygen (Fe2O3).
  • What is the chemical formula for calcium carbonate?
    The formula is CaCO3.
  • Which formula represents sodium sulfate?
    The formula is Na2SO4.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound that contains the elements barium and bromine?
    The formula is BaBr2.
  • Which of the following is a correct formula unit of an ionic compound?
    NaCl is a correct formula unit.
  • Which pair of elements could readily form an ionic compound?
    Magnesium and chlorine.
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound made of tin(IV) ions and chloride?
    The formula is SnCl4.
  • What is the formula for lead(IV) chloride?
    The formula is PbCl4.
  • Which element when combined with fluorine would most likely form an ionic compound?
    A metal, such as sodium.
  • What is the formula of calcium phosphate?
    The formula is Ca3(PO4)2.
  • What is the correct formula for potassium hydride?
    The formula is KH.
  • A lithium oxide compound is represented by which formula?
    The formula is Li2O.
  • What is the formula for the ionic compound formed between lithium and bromide?
    The formula is LiBr.
  • What is the formula for sodium hydrogen carbonate?
    The formula is NaHCO3.
  • Which of the following is true about ionic compounds?
    Ionic compounds are formed from cations and anions and are generally solid at room temperature.
  • What is the name for K3P?
    The name is potassium phosphide.
  • What is the chemical formula for magnesium hydrogen carbonate?
    The formula is Mg(HCO3)2.
  • How do negative ions' names change?
    The ending of the nonmetal is changed to '-ide.'
  • NaCl is the chemical formula for what?
    NaCl is sodium chloride.
  • Which two properties are characteristic of ionic compounds?
    High melting points and electrical conductivity when dissolved in water.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound made of barium and nitrogen?
    The formula is Ba3N2.
  • What is the correct name for BaCl2?
    The name is barium chloride.
  • What is the formula for lithium phosphide?
    The formula is Li3P.
  • What is the formula for mercury(II) nitride?
    The formula is Hg3N2.
  • What is the formula for the ionic compound formed from barium and phosphorus?
    The formula is Ba3P2.
  • What is the correct formula for barium chlorate?
    The formula is Ba(ClO3)2.
  • Which describes an ionic compound?
    An ionic compound consists of a cation and an anion.
  • What is the formula for cobalt(II) chromate?
    The formula is CoCrO4.
  • How many atoms of sodium (Na) are there in the formula for table salt NaCl?
    There is one atom of sodium in NaCl.