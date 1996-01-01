Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #7 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #7
  • What is the formula for barium nitride?
    The formula is Ba3N2.
  • What is the correct formula for cesium nitride?
    The formula is Cs3N.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Ba(OH)2?
    The name is barium hydroxide.
  • The compound below is classified as what type of compound?
    It is an ionic compound.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum hydroxide?
    The formula is Al(OH)3.
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula RbF?
    The name is rubidium fluoride.
  • What is the name of NaCl?
    The name is sodium chloride.
  • What is the chemical formula for titanium(III) oxide?
    The formula is Ti2O3.
  • What is the chemical formula for calcium phosphide?
    The formula is Ca3P2.
  • What is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
    The formula is PbS.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula CoBr2?
    The name is cobalt(II) bromide.
  • In the chemical formula for an ionic compound, where is the cation written?
    The cation is written first.
  • Which of the following is the correct formula for magnesium nitrate?
    The formula is Mg(NO3)2.
  • What is the chemical formula of the compound copper(II) phosphate?
    The formula is Cu3(PO4)2.
  • What is the name of Fe(OH)2?
    The name is iron(II) hydroxide.
  • Which is the correct compound formula for a salt formed from Al and Se atoms?
    The formula is Al2Se3.
  • What is the name of FeO?
    The name is iron(II) oxide.
  • What is the proper formula for lithium carbonate?
    The formula is Li2CO3.
  • Which of the following is the correct formula for mercury(II) chloride?
    The formula is HgCl2.
  • What is the formula for barium nitrate?
    The formula is Ba(NO3)2.
  • What type of compound is CuSO4?
    CuSO4 is an ionic compound.
  • What is the formula for aluminum chromate?
    The formula is Al2(CrO4)3.
  • What is the name for AlPO4?
    The name is aluminum phosphate.
  • What is the formula for chromium(II) chloride?
    The formula is CrCl2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnF2?
    The name is zinc fluoride.
  • What is the formula for cobalt(II) bromide?
    The formula is CoBr2.
  • What is the correct formula for titanium(IV) sulfide?
    The formula is TiS2.
  • What is the formula for titanium(II) oxide?
    The formula is TiO.
  • What is the formula for calcium nitrate?
    The formula is Ca(NO3)2.
  • What is the formula for zinc fluoride?
    The formula is ZnF2.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula MgI2?
    The name is magnesium iodide.
  • What is the formula for aluminum oxide?
    The formula is Al2O3.
  • What is the formula for chromium(II) fluoride?
    The formula is CrF2.
  • What is the correct name for the compound with the formula Cu(OH)2?
    The name is copper(II) hydroxide.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) bromide?
    The formula is CuBr2.
