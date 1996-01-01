Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #7 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the formula for barium nitride?
The formula is Ba3N2.What is the correct formula for cesium nitride?
The formula is Cs3N.NaCl is the chemical formula for what?
NaCl is sodium chloride.What is the name of the compound with the formula Ba(OH)2?
The name is barium hydroxide.The compound below is classified as what type of compound?
It is an ionic compound.What is the correct formula for aluminum hydroxide?
The formula is Al(OH)3.What is the name for the compound with the formula RbF?
The name is rubidium fluoride.What is the name of NaCl?
The name is sodium chloride.What is the chemical formula for titanium(III) oxide?
The formula is Ti2O3.What is the chemical formula for calcium phosphide?
The formula is Ca3P2.What is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
The formula is PbS.What is the name of the compound with the formula CoBr2?
The name is cobalt(II) bromide.In the chemical formula for an ionic compound, where is the cation written?
The cation is written first.Which of the following is the correct formula for magnesium nitrate?
The formula is Mg(NO3)2.Which is the correct formula for calcium nitrate?
The formula is Ca(NO3)2.What is the correct chemical formula for zinc(II) iodide?
The formula is ZnI2.What is the correct formula for aluminum oxide?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the chemical formula of the compound copper(II) phosphate?
The formula is Cu3(PO4)2.What is the name of Fe(OH)2?
The name is iron(II) hydroxide.Which is the correct compound formula for a salt formed from Al and Se atoms?
The formula is Al2Se3.What is the name of FeO?
The name is iron(II) oxide.What is the proper formula for lithium carbonate?
The formula is Li2CO3.Which of the following is the correct formula for mercury(II) chloride?
The formula is HgCl2.What is the formula for barium nitrate?
The formula is Ba(NO3)2.What type of compound is CuSO4?
CuSO4 is an ionic compound.What is the formula for aluminum chromate?
The formula is Al2(CrO4)3.What is the name for AlPO4?
The name is aluminum phosphate.What is the formula for chromium(II) chloride?
The formula is CrCl2.What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnF2?
The name is zinc fluoride.What is the formula for cobalt(II) bromide?
The formula is CoBr2.What is the correct formula for titanium(IV) sulfide?
The formula is TiS2.What is the formula for titanium(II) oxide?
The formula is TiO.What is the formula for calcium nitrate?
The formula is Ca(NO3)2.What is the formula for zinc fluoride?
The formula is ZnF2.What is the name of the compound with the formula MgI2?
The name is magnesium iodide.What is the formula for aluminum oxide?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the formula for chromium(II) fluoride?
The formula is CrF2.What is the correct name for the compound with the formula Cu(OH)2?
The name is copper(II) hydroxide.What is the formula for copper(II) bromide?
The formula is CuBr2.What is the formula for copper(II) bromide?
The formula is CuBr2.