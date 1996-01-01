Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for barium nitride? The formula is Ba3N2.

What is the correct formula for cesium nitride? The formula is Cs3N.

NaCl is the chemical formula for what? NaCl is sodium chloride.

What is the name of the compound with the formula Ba(OH)2? The name is barium hydroxide.

The compound below is classified as what type of compound? It is an ionic compound.

What is the correct formula for aluminum hydroxide? The formula is Al(OH)3.