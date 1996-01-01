Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #8 Flashcards
Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the formula for sodium fluoride?
The formula is NaF.What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnS?
The name is zinc sulfide.What is the formula for cobalt(II) sulfide?
The formula is CoS.What is the name of BaCl2?
The name is barium chloride.Which pair of atoms will form an ionic compound?
Sodium and chlorine.What is the correct formula for aluminum nitrate?
The formula is Al(NO3)3.What is the formula for aluminum phosphate?
The formula is AlPO4.What is the formula for nickel(II) iodide?
The formula is NiI2.What is the formula for manganese(III) oxide?
The formula is Mn2O3.What is the formula for an ionic compound made of magnesium and sulfur?
The formula is MgS.What is the chemical name for NaCl?
The name is sodium chloride.What is the formula for iron(III) fluoride?
The formula is FeF3.What is the formula for copper(I) hydroxide?
The formula is CuOH.What is the name of MgI2?
The name is magnesium iodide.What is the formula for nickel(II) chloride?
The formula is NiCl2.What is the formula for copper(I) iodide?
The formula is CuI.What is the formula for aluminum(III) oxide?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the chemical formula of iron(III) hydroxide?
The formula is Fe(OH)3.What is the name of the ionic compound made of beryllium and chlorine?
The name is beryllium chloride.What is the formula for copper(I) sulfide?
The formula is Cu2S.What is the formula for nickel(II) fluoride?
The formula is NiF2.What is the formula for aluminum nitrate?
The formula is Al(NO3)3.What is the formula for copper(II) oxide?
The formula is CuO.What will the formula be for aluminum oxide?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the formula for an ionic compound made of aluminum and oxygen?
The formula is Al2O3.What is the formula for lead(II) bromide?
The formula is PbBr2.What is the formula for magnesium oxide?
The formula is MgO.What is the formula for magnesium chloride?
The formula is MgCl2.What is the correct formula for iron(III) sulfide?
The formula is Fe2S3.What is the formula for mercury(I) chloride?
The formula is Hg2Cl2.Deodorants contain a compound called aluminum hydroxide. What is its formula?
The formula is Al(OH)3.A calcium bromide compound is represented by which formula?
The formula is CaBr2.Which anion would bond with K+ in a 1:1 ratio to form a neutral ionic compound?
A monovalent anion, such as Cl-.How many silver ions are in the compound Ag2CO3?
There are two silver ions.What is the correct formula for the iron(II) ion?
The formula is Fe2+.What is the correct formula for aluminum hypochlorite?
The formula is Al(ClO)3.What is the formula for an ionic compound that contains the elements calcium and fluorine?
The formula is CaF2.What is the simplest formula for the compound copper(II) oxide?
The formula is CuO.What do the Roman numerals in a cation's name indicate?
They indicate the charge of the cation.What is the formula for sodium phosphate?
The formula is Na3PO4.