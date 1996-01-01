Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for sodium fluoride? The formula is NaF.

What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnS? The name is zinc sulfide.

What is the formula for cobalt(II) sulfide? The formula is CoS.

What is the name of BaCl2? The name is barium chloride.

Which pair of atoms will form an ionic compound? Sodium and chlorine.

What is the correct formula for aluminum nitrate? The formula is Al(NO3)3.