Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #8 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #8
  • What is the formula for sodium fluoride?
    The formula is NaF.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula ZnS?
    The name is zinc sulfide.
  • What is the formula for cobalt(II) sulfide?
    The formula is CoS.
  • What is the name of BaCl2?
    The name is barium chloride.
  • Which pair of atoms will form an ionic compound?
    Sodium and chlorine.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum nitrate?
    The formula is Al(NO3)3.
  • What is the formula for aluminum phosphate?
    The formula is AlPO4.
  • What is the formula for nickel(II) iodide?
    The formula is NiI2.
  • What is the formula for manganese(III) oxide?
    The formula is Mn2O3.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound made of magnesium and sulfur?
    The formula is MgS.
  • What is the chemical name for NaCl?
    The name is sodium chloride.
  • What is the formula for iron(III) fluoride?
    The formula is FeF3.
  • What is the formula for copper(I) hydroxide?
    The formula is CuOH.
  • What is the name of MgI2?
    The name is magnesium iodide.
  • What is the formula for nickel(II) chloride?
    The formula is NiCl2.
  • What is the formula for copper(I) iodide?
    The formula is CuI.
  • What is the formula for aluminum(III) oxide?
    The formula is Al2O3.
  • What is the chemical formula of iron(III) hydroxide?
    The formula is Fe(OH)3.
  • What is the name of the ionic compound made of beryllium and chlorine?
    The name is beryllium chloride.
  • What is the formula for copper(I) sulfide?
    The formula is Cu2S.
  • What is the formula for nickel(II) fluoride?
    The formula is NiF2.
  • What is the formula for aluminum nitrate?
    The formula is Al(NO3)3.
  • What is the formula for copper(II) oxide?
    The formula is CuO.
  • What will the formula be for aluminum oxide?
    The formula is Al2O3.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound made of aluminum and oxygen?
    The formula is Al2O3.
  • What is the formula for lead(II) bromide?
    The formula is PbBr2.
  • What is the formula for magnesium oxide?
    The formula is MgO.
  • What is the formula for magnesium chloride?
    The formula is MgCl2.
  • What is the correct formula for iron(III) sulfide?
    The formula is Fe2S3.
  • What is the formula for mercury(I) chloride?
    The formula is Hg2Cl2.
  • Deodorants contain a compound called aluminum hydroxide. What is its formula?
    The formula is Al(OH)3.
  • A calcium bromide compound is represented by which formula?
    The formula is CaBr2.
  • Which anion would bond with K+ in a 1:1 ratio to form a neutral ionic compound?
    A monovalent anion, such as Cl-.
  • How many silver ions are in the compound Ag2CO3?
    There are two silver ions.
  • What is the correct formula for the iron(II) ion?
    The formula is Fe2+.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum hypochlorite?
    The formula is Al(ClO)3.
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound that contains the elements calcium and fluorine?
    The formula is CaF2.
  • What is the simplest formula for the compound copper(II) oxide?
    The formula is CuO.
  • What do the Roman numerals in a cation's name indicate?
    They indicate the charge of the cation.
  • What is the formula for sodium phosphate?
    The formula is Na3PO4.