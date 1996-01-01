Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following compounds requires a Roman numeral in its name? FeCl2 requires a Roman numeral (iron(II) chloride).

Which is the correct name for the compound Na3P? The name is sodium phosphide.

What is the name of the compound with the formula NaCl? The name is sodium chloride.

What is the chemical formula for potassium hydride? The formula is KH.

What name would you give a compound consisting of two bromine atoms and one calcium atom? The name is calcium bromide.

Which of the following is the formula of aluminum hydroxide? The formula is Al(OH)3.