Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #9 Flashcards

Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #9
  • Which of the following compounds requires a Roman numeral in its name?
    FeCl2 requires a Roman numeral (iron(II) chloride).
  • Which is the correct name for the compound Na3P?
    The name is sodium phosphide.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NaCl?
    The name is sodium chloride.
  • What is the chemical formula for potassium hydride?
    The formula is KH.
  • What name would you give a compound consisting of two bromine atoms and one calcium atom?
    The name is calcium bromide.
  • Which of the following is the formula of aluminum hydroxide?
    The formula is Al(OH)3.
  • What is the purpose of the Roman numeral within the name of an ionic compound?
    It specifies the charge of the metal cation.
  • What is the correct formula for cobalt(III) hydroxide?
    The formula is Co(OH)3.
  • What is the correct name for the BrO4- ion?
    The name is perbromate ion.
  • What is the correct formula for aluminum selenide?
    The formula is Al2Se3.
  • Which of the following is the correct chemical formula for Na and S?
    The formula is Na2S.
  • What is the correct name for the compound with the formula NH4NO2?
    The name is ammonium nitrite.
  • Which of the following is the correct name for a compound between magnesium and sulfur?
    The name is magnesium sulfide.
  • What is the correct formula for ammonium sulfide?
    The formula is (NH4)2S.
  • What is the correct formula for calcium dihydrogen phosphate?
    The formula is Ca(H2PO4)2.
  • What is the correct name for the compound with the formula CrPO4?
    The name is chromium(III) phosphate.
  • What is the formula of calcium permanganate?
    The formula is Ca(MnO4)2.
  • What is the correct formula for lithium chlorate?
    The formula is LiClO3.
  • What is the correct formula for the compound made of magnesium and nitrogen?
    The formula is Mg3N2.
  • What is the correct name for LiOH?
    The name is lithium hydroxide.
  • What is the IUPAC name for the compound CoBr2?
    The name is cobalt(II) bromide.
  • What is the name of Mg3(PO4)2?
    The name is magnesium phosphate.
  • What is the correct formula for iron(III) sulfide?
    The formula is Fe2S3.
  • What is the formula for aluminum sulfide?
    The formula is Al2S3.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Cu2S?
    The name is copper(I) sulfide.
  • What is the correct formula unit for calcium oxide?
    The formula is CaO.
  • What is the chemical formula for calcium nitrate?
    The formula is Ca(NO3)2.
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula Ba3N2?
    The name is barium nitride.
  • What is the formula of sodium fluoride?
    The formula is NaF.
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(OH)3?
    The name is aluminum hydroxide.
  • What is the chemical formula of magnesium fluoride?
    The formula is MgF2.
  • What is the formula of lithium sulfide?
    The formula is Li2S.
  • Which type of compound is salt?
    Salt is an ionic compound.
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between sodium and bromine?
    The formula is NaBr.
  • What would be the formula of the compound iron(III) phosphide?
    The formula is FeP.
  • What is the correct formula for magnesium fluoride?
    The formula is MgF2.