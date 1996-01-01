Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #9 Flashcards
Which of the following compounds requires a Roman numeral in its name?
FeCl2 requires a Roman numeral (iron(II) chloride).Which is the correct name for the compound Na3P?
The name is sodium phosphide.What is the name of the compound with the formula NaCl?
The name is sodium chloride.What is the chemical formula for potassium hydride?
The formula is KH.What name would you give a compound consisting of two bromine atoms and one calcium atom?
The name is calcium bromide.Which of the following is the formula of aluminum hydroxide?
The formula is Al(OH)3.What is the purpose of the Roman numeral within the name of an ionic compound?
It specifies the charge of the metal cation.What is the correct formula for cobalt(III) hydroxide?
The formula is Co(OH)3.What is the correct name for the BrO4- ion?
The name is perbromate ion.What is the correct formula for aluminum selenide?
The formula is Al2Se3.Which of the following is the correct chemical formula for Na and S?
The formula is Na2S.What is the correct name for the compound with the formula NH4NO2?
The name is ammonium nitrite.Which of the following is the correct name for a compound between magnesium and sulfur?
The name is magnesium sulfide.What is the correct formula for ammonium sulfide?
The formula is (NH4)2S.What is the correct formula for calcium dihydrogen phosphate?
The formula is Ca(H2PO4)2.What is the correct name for the compound with the formula CrPO4?
The name is chromium(III) phosphate.What is the formula of calcium permanganate?
The formula is Ca(MnO4)2.What is the correct formula for lithium chlorate?
The formula is LiClO3.What is the correct formula for the compound made of magnesium and nitrogen?
The formula is Mg3N2.What is the correct name for LiOH?
The name is lithium hydroxide.What is the IUPAC name for the compound CoBr2?
The name is cobalt(II) bromide.What is the name of Mg3(PO4)2?
The name is magnesium phosphate.What is the correct formula for iron(III) sulfide?
The formula is Fe2S3.What is the formula for aluminum sulfide?
The formula is Al2S3.What is the name of the compound with the formula Cu2S?
The name is copper(I) sulfide.What is the correct formula unit for calcium oxide?
The formula is CaO.What is the chemical formula for calcium nitrate?
The formula is Ca(NO3)2.What is the formula of calcium nitrate?
The name is barium nitride.What is the formula of sodium fluoride?
The formula is NaF.What is the chemical name for a compound with the formula Ba3N2?
The name is lithium hydroxide.What is the name of the compound with the formula Al(OH)3?
The name is aluminum hydroxide.What is the formula of aluminum sulfide?
The formula is MgF2.What is the formula of lithium sulfide?
The formula is Li2S.Which type of compound is salt?
Salt is an ionic compound.What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between sodium and bromine?
The formula is NaBr.What would be the formula of the compound iron(III) phosphide?
The formula is FeP.What is the correct formula for magnesium fluoride?
