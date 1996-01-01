Nature of Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What happens every time energy changes form? Whenever energy changes form, some energy may be lost as heat, and the total energy is conserved but may become less useful for doing work.

Which best explains the relationship between evaporation and temperature? As temperature increases, the rate of evaporation increases because particles have more kinetic energy to escape the liquid phase.

Which substance has the most thermal energy and will have the most heat flow from it? The substance with the highest temperature and largest mass will have the most thermal energy and the greatest potential for heat flow.

What happens to the particles of a liquid when energy is removed from them? When energy is removed, the particles slow down, and the liquid may cool or freeze as particle motion decreases.

What happens when molecules gain energy? When molecules gain energy, their motion increases, which can raise temperature or cause a change in state.

Which of the following is the branch of chemistry concerned with energy changes? Thermochemistry is the branch of chemistry concerned with energy changes.