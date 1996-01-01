Nature of Energy quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of low-quality energy? Heat dispersed in the environment is an example of low-quality energy.

What does lower potential energy do to a system? Lower potential energy makes a system more stable.

Why do you feel warm when you workout? Muscle activity converts chemical energy in food to thermal energy, raising body temperature.

What kind of energy is represented by the change in enthalpy? Change in enthalpy represents thermal energy (heat) exchanged at constant pressure.

What will happen to a liquid if it is heated? Heating a liquid increases particle motion, raising temperature and possibly causing evaporation or boiling.

How many joules are there in a 255 calorie snack bar? 255 calories × 4.184 J/cal = 1,067 J.