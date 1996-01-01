Nature of Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is an example of low-quality energy?
Heat dispersed in the environment is an example of low-quality energy.What does lower potential energy do to a system?
Lower potential energy makes a system more stable.Why do you feel warm when you workout?
Muscle activity converts chemical energy in food to thermal energy, raising body temperature.What kind of energy is represented by the change in enthalpy?
Change in enthalpy represents thermal energy (heat) exchanged at constant pressure.What will happen to a liquid if it is heated?
Heating a liquid increases particle motion, raising temperature and possibly causing evaporation or boiling.How many joules are there in a 255 calorie snack bar?
255 calories × 4.184 J/cal = 1,067 J.How can energy change during a chemical reaction?
Energy can be absorbed or released as heat, light, or work during a chemical reaction.What is the value of 116 calories in joules (J)?
116 calories × 4.184 J/cal = 485 J.What is the standard measurement for energy?
The standard measurement for energy is the joule (J).Gasoline is what form of energy?
Gasoline contains chemical energy.What is released or absorbed whenever chemical bonds form or are broken?
Energy is released or absorbed when chemical bonds form or break.Which kind of energy is stored in a chemical bond?
Chemical energy is stored in chemical bonds.What will happen if you keep increasing the temperature (adding heat) of a liquid?
The liquid will eventually boil and turn into a gas.Which state of matter has the greatest amount of kinetic energy?
Gases have the greatest amount of kinetic energy.What happens when you apply heat energy to a substance?
Applying heat increases particle motion, raising temperature and possibly changing state.Which action represents a conversion of chemical energy into mechanical energy?
Muscle contraction converts chemical energy from food into mechanical energy.What happens to atoms when you add heat to them?
Atoms move faster as their kinetic energy increases.What happens to energy when light is transmitted through or reflected off a material?
Some energy may be absorbed, transmitted, or reflected, depending on the material.What is the term for the amount of energy that needs to be added for a chemical reaction to start?
Activation energy is the energy needed to start a reaction.What happens to the molecules of a substance when it is heated?
Molecules move faster and may change state as they gain kinetic energy.What is the source of the thermal energy that heats our planet’s atmosphere?
The sun is the source of thermal energy for Earth's atmosphere.What sort of energy change is occurring when a block of ice melts?
Thermal energy is absorbed, causing the ice to melt.What happens to the temperature of a liquid as it evaporates?
The temperature of the remaining liquid decreases as evaporation occurs.What type of energy is required from the sun for evaporation to occur?
Thermal energy from the sun is required for evaporation.What happens to the particles in matter when it is heated up?
Particles move faster and may change state as they gain energy.Why can water evaporate without boiling?
Some surface molecules have enough energy to escape as vapor even below boiling point.What happens to atoms when they are heated?
Atoms move more rapidly as their kinetic energy increases.What type of energy is lost when water condenses?
Thermal energy is released when water condenses.What type of energy is primarily associated with the random motion of the particles in a substance?
Thermal energy is associated with random particle motion.How does heat energy from the sun reach the earth?
Heat energy from the sun reaches Earth by radiation.What happens to the molecules when heat is added?
Molecules move faster and may change state.What is the temperature of the sun’s core?
The sun’s core temperature is about 15 million degrees Celsius.In which situation is chemical energy being converted to another form of energy?
Burning fuel converts chemical energy to thermal and light energy.What type of energy is thermal energy?
Thermal energy is a form of kinetic energy.What will happen as an object receives energy due to heat flow?
The object's temperature will increase and its particles will move faster.What does thermal energy refer to?
Thermal energy is the total kinetic energy of particles in a substance.Why do particles speed up when heat is added?
Heat increases kinetic energy, causing particles to move faster.What is the process by which heat energy gets to earth from the sun?
Radiation is the process by which heat energy reaches Earth from the sun.Chemical energy can be converted into mechanical energy through which system?
Muscles and engines convert chemical energy into mechanical energy.What is the symbol for thermal energy?
Thermal energy is often represented by the symbol 'q'.