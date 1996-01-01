Nature of Energy quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the following best explains energy transformation in hydrogen fuel cells?
Chemical energy in hydrogen is converted to electrical energy in fuel cells.What does the root 'therm' mean?
'Therm' refers to heat.Which best describes the energy change that takes place during deposition?
Thermal energy is released as a gas changes directly to a solid.How does adding energy to a solid affect the motion of the particles?
Adding energy increases particle motion, possibly causing melting.Which form of energy does a battery-powered flashlight receive as an input?
A battery-powered flashlight receives chemical energy as input.Heating up a solution of molecules will result in which of the following events to occur?
Molecules will move faster and the temperature will increase.Which of the following statements regarding energy is true?
Energy can be transformed but is always conserved.What kind of energy can be transferred?
Both thermal and chemical energy can be transferred.Which of these indicates that a liquid has transferred thermal energy to the air?
Evaporation or cooling of the liquid indicates thermal energy transfer to air.Which event would most likely occur if earth did not retain the heat from its formation?
Earth would be much colder and unable to support life.How are energy and mass connected during the formation of an atom?
Energy and mass are related by E=mc²; mass can be converted to energy.Where could convection currents form?
Convection currents can form in fluids like air, water, or magma.What's the easiest way to add energy to matter?
Heating is the easiest way to add energy to matter.Jon is a scientist researching the heat value of coal. Which heat measurement should he use?
Jon should use joules or calories to measure the heat value of coal.What is usually the initial source of chemical energy?
Chemical energy originates from the bonds within molecules.What is energy? Give an example of energy on a small scale.
Energy is the capacity to do work or produce heat; an example is the motion of molecules in a gas.Why does a hot water bottle feel warm?
A hot water bottle feels warm because it transfers thermal energy to your skin.What type of energy is associated with food?
Food contains chemical energy.Which molecule has the greatest chemical potential energy?
Large, complex molecules with many bonds, like fats, have high chemical potential energy.What form of energy causes water in the ocean to evaporate?
Thermal energy from the sun causes ocean water to evaporate.Which of the following occurs as soon as a heating thermostat is closed?
Electrical energy flows, which is converted to thermal energy to heat the space.Which of the following contains the most usable energy per kilogram?
Fats contain the most usable energy per kilogram.What happens to the energy stored in oil when you use it to heat your house?
The chemical energy in oil is converted to thermal energy.Why would a chemical incident create thermal harm?
A chemical incident may release energy as heat, causing burns or thermal damage.What is stored energy called?
Stored energy is called potential energy.What type of energy is created by breaking the bonds?
Breaking bonds releases chemical energy, often as thermal energy.Which of the following items is not a common unit of energy?
Degree Celsius is not a unit of energy.Which of these is not currently a source of usable energy?
Plastic waste is not a common source of usable energy.The energy needed to create any type of weather comes from the ________.
The sun provides the energy needed to create weather.Liquid water's high specific heat is mainly a consequence of the
Hydrogen bonding between water molecules gives water a high specific heat.What substances yield the most energy?
Fats and hydrocarbons yield the most energy per mass.Which is greater in magnitude, the heat of fusion or the heat of vaporization of water?
The heat of vaporization of water is greater than the heat of fusion.Which would most likely cause an increase in the energy of water molecules in liquid water?
Heating the water increases the energy of its molecules.Water has a high heat of vaporization. What does this mean?
It takes a lot of energy to convert water from liquid to gas._____ is the process by which heat and light reach from the sun to earth.
Radiation is the process by which heat and light reach Earth from the sun.Cooling of air expansion is called ________.
Cooling of air expansion is called adiabatic cooling.The movement of energy can be tracked by observing the changes the energy causes to matter.
True; energy movement is observed by changes in temperature, state, or motion of matter.Select the statement that correctly explains the source of the energy change in a chemical reaction.
Energy change in a chemical reaction comes from breaking and forming chemical bonds.Which form of energy changes in chemical reactions due to bonds breaking and forming?
Chemical energy changes during chemical reactions.Why does the product of each chemical reaction contain less energy than the starting substrate?
Energy is released as heat or work, making products lower in energy than reactants.