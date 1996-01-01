Nature of Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following best explains energy transformation in hydrogen fuel cells? Chemical energy in hydrogen is converted to electrical energy in fuel cells.

What does the root 'therm' mean? 'Therm' refers to heat.

Which best describes the energy change that takes place during deposition? Thermal energy is released as a gas changes directly to a solid.

How does adding energy to a solid affect the motion of the particles? Adding energy increases particle motion, possibly causing melting.

Which form of energy does a battery-powered flashlight receive as an input? A battery-powered flashlight receives chemical energy as input.

Heating up a solution of molecules will result in which of the following events to occur? Molecules will move faster and the temperature will increase.