Nature of Energy quiz #4 Flashcards

Clouds, fog, or dew will always form when Water vapor loses thermal energy and condenses.

Heat always moves from Heat always moves from warmer objects to cooler objects.

Define energy vocabulary. Energy: capacity to do work; potential energy: stored energy; kinetic energy: energy of motion; chemical energy: energy in bonds; thermal energy: energy from particle motion.

The energy that warms Earth's surface comes primarily in the form of __________. Electromagnetic radiation from the sun.

The energy for an endergonic reaction comes from a(n) _____ reaction. Exergonic reaction provides energy for an endergonic reaction.

Chemical energy is a form of _____ energy. Chemical energy is a form of potential energy.