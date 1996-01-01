Nature of Energy quiz #4 Flashcards
Clouds, fog, or dew will always form when
Water vapor loses thermal energy and condenses.Heat always moves from
Heat always moves from warmer objects to cooler objects.Define energy vocabulary.
Energy: capacity to do work; potential energy: stored energy; kinetic energy: energy of motion; chemical energy: energy in bonds; thermal energy: energy from particle motion.The energy that warms Earth's surface comes primarily in the form of __________.
Electromagnetic radiation from the sun.The energy for an endergonic reaction comes from a(n) _____ reaction.
Exergonic reaction provides energy for an endergonic reaction.Chemical energy is a form of _____ energy.
Chemical energy is a form of potential energy.Earth takes in thermal energy from the sun in a process called
Earth takes in thermal energy by radiation.All matter has thermal energy because atoms are constantly
Atoms are constantly in motion, giving all matter thermal energy.Describe how adding thermal energy affects particle motion, temperature, and state.
Adding thermal energy increases particle motion, raises temperature, and can change the state of matter.Estimate the energy density of butter (in joule/kg).
Butter has an energy density of about 30,000,000 J/kg.Estimate the energy in a pound of butter (in joule).
A pound (0.454 kg) of butter contains about 13,600,000 J.What type of energy is stored in a battery?
A battery stores chemical energy.The energy needed to destabilize existing chemical bonds and start a chemical reaction is called
Activation energy.Estimate the energy (in joule) contained in a quart of soda.
A quart (about 1 kg) of soda contains roughly 1,500,000 J.