Noble Gas Compounds definitions Flashcards

Noble Gas A group of inert gases in group 8A of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity.

Xenon A noble gas that uniquely forms stable compounds, particularly with fluorine.

Fluorine A highly reactive halogen that forms compounds with xenon.

Xenon Fluoride Compounds formed by xenon and fluorine, with varying numbers of fluorine atoms.

Group 8A The column in the periodic table containing noble gases, known for their stability.

Fluorides Compounds formed when fluorine reacts with other elements, such as xenon.

Inert Gases Another term for noble gases, highlighting their lack of chemical reactivity.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number and properties.

Reactivity The tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions.