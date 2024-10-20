Noble Gas Compounds definitions Flashcards
Noble Gas Compounds definitions
- Noble GasA group of inert gases in group 8A of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity.
- XenonA noble gas that uniquely forms stable compounds, particularly with fluorine.
- FluorineA highly reactive halogen that forms compounds with xenon.
- Xenon FluorideCompounds formed by xenon and fluorine, with varying numbers of fluorine atoms.
- Group 8AThe column in the periodic table containing noble gases, known for their stability.
- FluoridesCompounds formed when fluorine reacts with other elements, such as xenon.
- Inert GasesAnother term for noble gases, highlighting their lack of chemical reactivity.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number and properties.
- ReactivityThe tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions.
- HalogenElements in group 17 of the periodic table, known for their high reactivity.