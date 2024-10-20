Skip to main content
Noble Gas Compounds definitions Flashcards

Noble Gas Compounds definitions
  • Noble Gas
    A group of inert gases in group 8A of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity.
  • Xenon
    A noble gas that uniquely forms stable compounds, particularly with fluorine.
  • Fluorine
    A highly reactive halogen that forms compounds with xenon.
  • Xenon Fluoride
    Compounds formed by xenon and fluorine, with varying numbers of fluorine atoms.
  • Group 8A
    The column in the periodic table containing noble gases, known for their stability.
  • Fluorides
    Compounds formed when fluorine reacts with other elements, such as xenon.
  • Inert Gases
    Another term for noble gases, highlighting their lack of chemical reactivity.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number and properties.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions.
  • Halogen
    Elements in group 17 of the periodic table, known for their high reactivity.