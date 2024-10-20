Osmosis quiz #2 Flashcards

During osmosis, which way do the water molecules move?
From a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.
How is osmosis different than diffusion?
Osmosis involves water moving across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion involves any molecules moving from high to low concentration.
Water rushes into the plant cell’s vacuole. Is this diffusion or osmosis?
Osmosis
What will happen to the freshwater fish if you place it in sea water and why?
The freshwater fish will lose water and dehydrate because the seawater is hypertonic compared to the fish's internal environment.
Osmosis involves which type of membrane transport?
Passive transport
What is the difference between hypertonic and hypotonic solutions?
Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to the cell, causing water to exit the cell, while hypotonic solutions have lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure, causing water to enter the cell.
What is a hypotonic solution?
A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to the cell, causing water to enter the cell.
What is a hypertonic solution?
A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to the cell, causing water to exit the cell.
Will the artificial cell become more flaccid if placed in a hypertonic solution?
Yes, because water will exit the cell, causing it to shrink.
Which statement about osmosis is correct? a) Osmosis requires energy b) Osmosis moves solutes c) Osmosis moves water d) Osmosis is a form of active transport
c) Osmosis moves water
In which direction do particles in a solution move during passive diffusion?
From areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration.
In which situation would water enter a cell through osmosis?
When the cell is in a hypotonic solution.
What happens during the process of osmosis in an animal cell?
Water moves across the cell membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration.
Which statement best describes the role of the plasma membrane in osmosis?
The plasma membrane acts as a semipermeable barrier that allows water to pass while blocking solutes.
What is the movement of water across a semi-permeable membrane?
Osmosis
Osmosis is a form of passive transport. Which defines osmosis?
The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration.
What is the process of osmosis?
Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration.
What does the term hypoosmotic refer to?
Hypoosmotic refers to a solution with lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to another solution.
Most intravenous solutions are _____ with respect to blood cells?
Isotonic
Does the amount of solute affect the transport of water across the cell membrane?
Yes, the concentration gradient of solutes affects the direction and rate of water movement during osmosis.
