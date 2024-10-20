Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions

Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism definitions
  • Paramagnetism
    Phenomenon where substances with unpaired electrons are attracted to magnetic fields.
  • Diamagnetism
    Phenomenon where substances with all paired electrons show no attraction or slight repulsion to magnetic fields.
  • Orbital
    Region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.
  • Electron
    Subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in orbitals around an atom's nucleus.
  • Pauli Exclusion Principle
    Quantum principle stating that no two electrons can have identical quantum numbers in an atom.
  • Magnetic Field
    Invisible field around magnetic materials or moving electric charges, influencing other materials.
  • Unpaired Electron
    Electron occupying an orbital alone, contributing to paramagnetic properties.
  • Paired Electrons
    Two electrons occupying the same orbital with opposite spins, contributing to diamagnetic properties.
  • S Orbital
    Spherical atomic orbital that can hold up to two electrons with opposite spins.
  • P Orbital
    Dumbbell-shaped atomic orbital that can hold up to six electrons across three orientations.