24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
1
concept
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?
A
Co
B
Mn
C
Ti
D
Zn
E
Fe
4
ProblemProblem
Write the condensed electron configuration for the nickel (III) ion and state if it is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
A
[Ar]3d7; Paramagnetic
B
[Ar]3d7; Diamagnetic
C
[Ar]4s23d5; Paramagnetic
D
[Ar]4s23d5; Diamagnetic
5
ProblemProblem
Write the condensed electron configuration for the copper (I) ion and is it magnetic?
A
[Ar]4s23d9 ; Diamagnetic
B
; Diamagnetic
C
[Ar]4s23d9 ; Paramagnetic
D
[Ar]3d10 ; Paramagnetic