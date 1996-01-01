Partial Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What law relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture?
    Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture.
  • What is one way to calculate the partial pressure exerted by a gas in a mixture?
    One way to calculate the partial pressure is to multiply the mole fraction of the gas by the total pressure of the mixture.
  • What is the partial pressure of oxygen at sea level?
    At sea level, the partial pressure of oxygen is typically about 0.21 atm, since oxygen makes up roughly 21% of air and atmospheric pressure is about 1 atm.
  • Which statement best defines partial pressure in a mixture of gases?
    Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture of gases.
  • Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by which component within a mixture of gases?
    Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by a single gas within a mixture of gases.
  • Which is a typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide?
    A typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide is about 40 mmHg.
  • Gas moves from an area of ________ partial pressure to an area of ________ partial pressure.
    Gas moves from an area of higher partial pressure to an area of lower partial pressure.
  • Which describes the partial pressures of systemic cells under resting conditions?
    Under resting conditions, systemic cells have a lower partial pressure of oxygen and a higher partial pressure of carbon dioxide compared to arterial blood.
  • If two gases are present in a container, the total pressure in the container is equal to what?
    The total pressure in the container is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of both gases.
  • How can the ideal gas law be used to determine the partial pressure of a single gas in a mixture?
    The ideal gas law can be used by applying the formula P = nRT/V for the specific gas, using its number of moles, the gas constant, temperature, and the volume of the container.