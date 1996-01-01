Partial Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What law relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture?
Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture.What is one way to calculate the partial pressure exerted by a gas in a mixture?
One way to calculate the partial pressure is to multiply the mole fraction of the gas by the total pressure of the mixture.What is the partial pressure of oxygen at sea level?
At sea level, the partial pressure of oxygen is typically about 0.21 atm, since oxygen makes up roughly 21% of air and atmospheric pressure is about 1 atm.Which statement best defines partial pressure in a mixture of gases?
Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture of gases.Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by which component within a mixture of gases?
Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by a single gas within a mixture of gases.Which is a typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide?
A typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide is about 40 mmHg.Gas moves from an area of ________ partial pressure to an area of ________ partial pressure.
Gas moves from an area of higher partial pressure to an area of lower partial pressure.Which describes the partial pressures of systemic cells under resting conditions?
Under resting conditions, systemic cells have a lower partial pressure of oxygen and a higher partial pressure of carbon dioxide compared to arterial blood.If two gases are present in a container, the total pressure in the container is equal to what?
The total pressure in the container is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of both gases.How can the ideal gas law be used to determine the partial pressure of a single gas in a mixture?
The ideal gas law can be used by applying the formula P = nRT/V for the specific gas, using its number of moles, the gas constant, temperature, and the volume of the container.