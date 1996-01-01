Partial Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What law relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture? Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures relates the partial pressure of a gas to the total pressure of a gas mixture.

What is one way to calculate the partial pressure exerted by a gas in a mixture? One way to calculate the partial pressure is to multiply the mole fraction of the gas by the total pressure of the mixture.

What is the partial pressure of oxygen at sea level? At sea level, the partial pressure of oxygen is typically about 0.21 atm, since oxygen makes up roughly 21% of air and atmospheric pressure is about 1 atm.

Which statement best defines partial pressure in a mixture of gases? Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a mixture of gases.

Which is a typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide? A typical value for the systemic tissue partial pressure of carbon dioxide is about 40 mmHg.