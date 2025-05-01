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What is the formula for calculating percent yield in a chemical reaction? Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. What does the actual yield represent in a chemical reaction? The actual yield is the amount of pure product actually obtained from the laboratory experiment. How is theoretical yield determined in chemistry? Theoretical yield is calculated using stoichiometry based on the starting materials and represents the maximum possible amount of product. Why is the actual yield usually less than the theoretical yield? The actual yield is less because no chemical reaction is 100% efficient due to losses like spills or side reactions. What does a percent yield of 90% or higher indicate? A percent yield of 90% or higher is considered excellent. What percent yield range is categorized as very good? A percent yield equal to or greater than 80% is considered very good. At what percent yield is a reaction considered to have a good yield? A percent yield equal to or greater than 70% is considered good. What is considered a poor percent yield in a chemical reaction? A percent yield less than 40% is considered poor. Why is it important for the units of actual yield and theoretical yield to match when calculating percent yield? The units must match to ensure the calculation is accurate; otherwise, the percent yield value will be incorrect. What does percent yield measure in a chemical reaction? Percent yield measures the efficiency and success of a chemical reaction in producing the desired product. Why will you never achieve a 100% percent yield in a real chemical reaction? Because there are always losses due to practical limitations, such as spills or incomplete reactions. If your actual yield is in grams and your theoretical yield is in moles, what must you do before calculating percent yield? You must convert the theoretical yield to grams so both yields are in the same units. What is the significance of a high percent yield in a laboratory experiment? A high percent yield indicates a highly efficient and successful chemical reaction. How does stoichiometry relate to theoretical yield? Stoichiometry is used to calculate the theoretical yield based on the amounts of reactants. What practical factors can cause the actual yield to be lower than the theoretical yield? Factors include spills, incomplete reactions, and losses due to handling or side reactions.
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