What is the formula for calculating percent yield in a chemical reaction? Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100.

What does the actual yield represent in a chemical reaction? The actual yield is the amount of pure product actually obtained from the laboratory experiment.

How is theoretical yield determined in chemistry? Theoretical yield is calculated using stoichiometry based on the starting materials and represents the maximum possible amount of product.

Why is the actual yield usually less than the theoretical yield? The actual yield is less because no chemical reaction is 100% efficient due to losses like spills or side reactions.

What does a percent yield of 90% or higher indicate? A percent yield of 90% or higher is considered excellent.

What percent yield range is categorized as very good? A percent yield equal to or greater than 80% is considered very good.