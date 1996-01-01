Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)? Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.

Where are metalloids located on the periodic table? Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.

How are elements arranged into chemical families? Elements are arranged into families (groups) based on similar chemical properties.

Where are metals located on the periodic table? Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table.

How did Mendeleev organize his periodic table? Mendeleev organized his periodic table by increasing atomic mass and grouped elements with similar properties.

