Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2
Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)?
Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.How are elements arranged into chemical families?
Elements are arranged into families (groups) based on similar chemical properties.Where are metals located on the periodic table?
Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table.How did Mendeleev organize his periodic table?
Mendeleev arranged the periodic table by increasing atomic mass.Who was the first chemist to organize elements by atomic number?
Henry Moseley was the first to organize elements by atomic number.Which element is classified as a metal?
Mendeleev's table was accepted because it predicted the properties of undiscovered elements accurately.Which list of elements includes a metal?
A list including sodium (Na) contains a metal.How are these elements arranged?
Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.Which category of elements has the property of being malleable and ductile?
Metals are malleable and ductile.Which two elements share similar properties?
Elements in the same group, such as sodium and potassium, share similar properties.Which are examples of metalloids?
Examples of metalloids include silicon, boron, and arsenic.Is silicon a metal?
Silicon is a metalloid.How does the periodic table organize elements?
The periodic table organizes elements by increasing atomic number and similar properties.Which list of elements consists of a metal?
Nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table.What are the rows called on the periodic table?
The rows are called periods.What can you conclude about the classification of krypton?
Krypton is a nonmetal, specifically a noble gas.Where are the metalloids found?
A list including iron (Fe) contains a metal.Which of the following elements is not a metal?
The periodic table.What are the metalloids?
Metalloids are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, found along the staircase on the periodic table.Which describes how elements are arranged in the periodic table?
Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties.What statement is true about the eight elements on the periodic table termed metalloids?
Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals and are found along the staircase.Which of these elements is a metalloid?
Arsenic (As) is a metalloid.What scientist is usually credited with inventing the periodic table?
Dmitri Mendeleev.What is Mendeleev known for?
Henry Moseley.Which of the following compounds contains a metal?
NaCl (sodium chloride) contains a metal (sodium).Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.Which elements are found on the left to middle of the periodic table?
Metals are found on the left to middle of the periodic table.