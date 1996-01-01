Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)?
    Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.
  • Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • How are elements arranged into chemical families?
    Elements are arranged into families (groups) based on similar chemical properties.
  • Where are metals located on the periodic table?
    Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • How did Mendeleev organize his periodic table?
    Mendeleev organized his periodic table by increasing atomic mass and grouped elements with similar properties.
  • Where are the metals located on the periodic table?
    Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • How did Mendeleev arrange the periodic table?
    Mendeleev arranged the periodic table by increasing atomic mass.
  • Who was the first chemist to organize elements by atomic number?
    Henry Moseley was the first to organize elements by atomic number.
  • Which element is classified as a metal?
    Iron (Fe) is classified as a metal.
  • How did Mendeleev arrange the elements?
    Mendeleev arranged the elements by increasing atomic mass.
  • Why was Mendeleev's periodic table widely accepted?
    Mendeleev's table was accepted because it predicted the properties of undiscovered elements accurately.
  • Which list of elements includes a metal?
    A list including sodium (Na) contains a metal.
  • How are these elements arranged?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Which category of elements has the property of being malleable and ductile?
    Metals are malleable and ductile.
  • Which two elements share similar properties?
    Elements in the same group, such as sodium and potassium, share similar properties.
  • Which are examples of metalloids?
    Examples of metalloids include silicon, boron, and arsenic.
  • Is silicon a metal?
    Silicon is a metalloid.
  • How does the periodic table organize elements?
    The periodic table organizes elements by increasing atomic number and similar properties.
  • Which list of elements consists of a metal?
    A list including copper (Cu) consists of a metal.
  • In the modern periodic table of the elements, how are elements arranged?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Where are the nonmetals located on the periodic table?
    Nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table.
  • What are the rows called on the periodic table?
    The rows are called periods.
  • What can you conclude about the classification of krypton?
    Krypton is a nonmetal, specifically a noble gas.
  • Where are the metalloids found?
    Metalloids are found along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • Where are the metalloids found on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are found along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • Which list of elements contains a metal?
    A list including iron (Fe) contains a metal.
  • Which of the following elements is not a metal?
    Sulfur (S) is not a metal.
  • Mendeleev arranged the elements by what physical property?
    Mendeleev arranged elements by increasing atomic mass.
  • What is the name of the chart that organizes elements in order of chemical properties?
    The periodic table.
  • What are the metalloids?
    Metalloids are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, found along the staircase on the periodic table.
  • Which describes how elements are arranged in the periodic table?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties.
  • What statement is true about the eight elements on the periodic table termed metalloids?
    Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals and are found along the staircase.
  • Which of these elements is a metalloid?
    Arsenic (As) is a metalloid.
  • What scientist is usually credited with inventing the periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev.
  • What is Mendeleev known for?
    Mendeleev is known for creating the first periodic table.
  • How are elements on the periodic table organized?
    By increasing atomic number and similar properties.
  • Who organized the periodic table in order of increasing atomic number?
    Henry Moseley.
  • Which of the following compounds contains a metal?
    NaCl (sodium chloride) contains a metal (sodium).
  • Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
    Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.
  • Which elements are found on the left to middle of the periodic table?
    Metals are found on the left to middle of the periodic table.