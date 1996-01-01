Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Metalloids are located where on the periodic table?
    Along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • Which is a metalloid?
    Boron (B) is a metalloid.
  • Which of the following is not a nonmetal: sulfur?
    Sulfur is a nonmetal.
  • Are the non-metal elements located on the left or right side of the periodic table?
    Nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table.
  • Which of the following elements is a nonmetal?
    Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal.
  • How is copper (Cu) classified based on its location on the periodic table?
    Copper is classified as a metal.
  • What type of element make up the majority of the elements?
    Metals make up the majority of elements.
  • Where on the periodic table would this element most likely be found?
    Metals are found on the left and center, nonmetals on the right, and metalloids along the staircase.
  • How are the elements on the modern periodic table arranged?
    By increasing atomic number.
  • What defines an element’s position in the periodic table?
    An element's atomic number defines its position.
  • Is boron a metal?
    Boron is a metalloid.
  • Which of the following is a nonmetal?
    Nitrogen (N) is a nonmetal.
  • How are the elements arranged in the periodic table?
    By increasing atomic number.
  • What is Dmitri Mendeleev best known for?
    Creating the first periodic table.
  • Which element is classified as metalloid?
    Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.
  • By what property did Mendeleev arrange the elements?
    By increasing atomic mass.
  • How are elements in the periodic table organized?
    By increasing atomic number and similar properties.
  • Are most of the elements on the periodic table classified as a metal or a non-metal?
    Most elements are classified as metals.
  • What are the rows and columns of the periodic table called?
    Rows are called periods; columns are called groups or families.
  • Which elements are examples of metalloids?
    Boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.
  • Which of the following is a metalloid?
    Arsenic (As) is a metalloid.
  • What does the periodic table organize?
    It organizes elements by atomic number and properties.
  • Are most elements metals?
    Yes, most elements are metals.
  • What are the rows on the periodic table called?
    Periods.
  • Metalloids?
    Metalloids are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, found along the staircase.
  • How are the elements on the periodic table organized?
    By increasing atomic number and similar properties.
  • What are the characteristics of metalloids?
    Metalloids have properties of both metals (like conductivity) and nonmetals (like brittleness).
  • Which statement describes the location of most metalloids on the periodic table?
    Most metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • Which of the following pairs of elements do you expect to be most similar?
    Elements in the same group, such as sodium and potassium, are most similar.
  • Which of the following elements is classified as a metal?
    Copper (Cu) is classified as a metal.
  • Which elements are located between the metals and the nonmetals on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located between metals and nonmetals.
  • How many elements are in the lanthanides series?
    There are 15 elements in the lanthanide series.
  • Which groups on the periodic table are the most reactive?
    Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 17 (halogens) are the most reactive.
  • Which of the following elements is a not a metal?
    Oxygen (O) is not a metal.
  • What is the difference between metals and nonmetals?
    Metals are shiny, conductive, and malleable; nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.
  • What are metalloids? Which elements are placed in this class of elements?
    Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals; examples are boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.
  • What pattern did Mendeleev discover when he arranged the elements?
    He discovered that properties of elements repeated periodically when arranged by atomic mass.
  • How are elements in the modern periodic table arranged?
    By increasing atomic number.
  • How did Henry Moseley change the periodic table in 1913 to its modern form?
    He arranged elements by increasing atomic number instead of atomic mass.
  • How are elements on the periodic table organized by their properties?
    Elements with similar properties are grouped in columns (groups or families).