Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #3 Flashcards
Metalloids are located where on the periodic table?
Along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.Which is a metalloid?
Boron (B) is a metalloid.Which of the following is not a nonmetal: sulfur?
Sulfur is a nonmetal.Are the non-metal elements located on the left or right side of the periodic table?
Nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table.Which of the following elements is a nonmetal?
Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal.How is copper (Cu) classified based on its location on the periodic table?
Copper is classified as a metal.What type of element make up the majority of the elements?
Metals make up the majority of elements.Where on the periodic table would this element most likely be found?
Metals are found on the left and center, nonmetals on the right, and metalloids along the staircase.How are the elements on the modern periodic table arranged?
By increasing atomic number.What defines an element’s position in the periodic table?
An element's atomic number defines its position.Is boron a metal?
Boron is a metalloid.Which of the following is a nonmetal?
Nitrogen (N) is a nonmetal.How are the elements arranged in the periodic table?
By increasing atomic number.What is Dmitri Mendeleev best known for?
Creating the first periodic table.Which element is classified as metalloid?
Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.By what property did Mendeleev arrange the elements?
By increasing atomic mass.How are elements in the periodic table organized?
By increasing atomic number and similar properties.Are most of the elements on the periodic table classified as a metal or a non-metal?
Most elements are classified as metals.What are the rows and columns of the periodic table called?
Rows are called periods; columns are called groups or families.Which elements are examples of metalloids?
Boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.Which of the following is a metalloid?
Arsenic (As) is a metalloid.What does the periodic table organize?
It organizes elements by atomic number and properties.Are most elements metals?
Yes, most elements are metals.What are the rows on the periodic table called?
Periods.Metalloids?
Metalloids are elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals, found along the staircase.How are the elements on the periodic table organized?
By increasing atomic number and similar properties.What are the characteristics of metalloids?
Metalloids have properties of both metals (like conductivity) and nonmetals (like brittleness).Which statement describes the location of most metalloids on the periodic table?
Most metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.Which of the following pairs of elements do you expect to be most similar?
Elements in the same group, such as sodium and potassium, are most similar.Which of the following elements is classified as a metal?
Copper (Cu) is classified as a metal.Which elements are located between the metals and the nonmetals on the periodic table?
Metalloids are located between metals and nonmetals.How many elements are in the lanthanides series?
There are 15 elements in the lanthanide series.Which groups on the periodic table are the most reactive?
Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 17 (halogens) are the most reactive.Which of the following elements is a not a metal?
Oxygen (O) is not a metal.What is the difference between metals and nonmetals?
Metals are shiny, conductive, and malleable; nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.What are metalloids? Which elements are placed in this class of elements?
Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals; examples are boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.What pattern did Mendeleev discover when he arranged the elements?
He discovered that properties of elements repeated periodically when arranged by atomic mass.How are elements in the modern periodic table arranged?
By increasing atomic number.How did Henry Moseley change the periodic table in 1913 to its modern form?
He arranged elements by increasing atomic number instead of atomic mass.How are elements on the periodic table organized by their properties?
Elements with similar properties are grouped in columns (groups or families).