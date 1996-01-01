Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Metalloids are located where on the periodic table? Along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.

Which is a metalloid? Boron (B) is a metalloid.

Which of the following is not a nonmetal: sulfur? Sulfur is a nonmetal.

Are the non-metal elements located on the left or right side of the periodic table? Nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table.

Which of the following elements is a nonmetal? Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal.

How is copper (Cu) classified based on its location on the periodic table? Copper is classified as a metal.