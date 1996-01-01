Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #4 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #4
Which of the following is a property of metalloids?
Metalloids can conduct electricity but are brittle.How are elements in the periodic table arranged?
By increasing atomic number.What do we call the rows of the periodic table?
Periods.Which is a property of metalloids?
Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.What are the properties of nonmetals?
Nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.What is the basic theme of organization in the periodic table?
Elements are organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.Which of the following is a characteristic of the modern periodic table?
Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.Which of the following elements is a transuranium element?
Plutonium (Pu) is a transuranium element.How did Mendeleev arrange the first periodic table?
By increasing atomic mass and grouping similar elements.How are the elements organized into the periodic table?
By increasing atomic number and similar properties.What are unique about metalloids?
Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals.Elements from period 3 of the periodic table are highlighted. Which element is a metalloid?
Silicon (Si) is the metalloid in period 3.How are the elements in the current periodic table arranged?
By increasing atomic number.How are the elements in the periodic table arranged?
By increasing atomic number.What does it mean that the relationship is “periodic”?
It means that certain properties repeat at regular intervals as atomic number increases.Which class of elements is malleable?
Metals are malleable.How many elements are in your periodic table?
There are 118 elements in the periodic table.Which elements have properties of both metals and nonmetals?
Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals.What did Dmitri Mendeleev create?
He created the first periodic table.Where are metal atoms located on the periodic table?
On the left and center of the periodic table.What do sodium and chlorine have in common?
Both are elements found on the periodic table.Which of the following is not a characteristic of metals?
Brittleness is not a characteristic of metals.What are properties of metals?
Metals are shiny, good conductors, opaque, and malleable.How is the modern (current) periodic table organized?
By increasing atomic number.What kind of properties do metalloids have?
Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.What is Mendeleev is known for?
Creating the first periodic table.Which group of elements contains a metalloid?
Group 14 contains metalloids such as silicon and germanium.Which of the following groups on the periodic table does not contain a metal?
Group 18 (noble gases) does not contain a metal.Which elements are found on the right side of the periodic table?
Nonmetals are found on the right side.In which block of the periodic table is uranium (U) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block?
Uranium is found in the f block.Which element is a transuranium element?
Plutonium (Pu) is a transuranium element.Where on the periodic table are metalloid elements most likely found?
Along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.Which type of element has properties that are intermediate between metals and nonmetals?
Metalloids.What is the fundamental organizing principle of the periodic table?
Increasing atomic number.Where are metals found on the periodic table?
On the left and center.What is the law of octaves?
The law of octaves is an early observation that properties of elements repeat every eighth element.How are the elements arranged in today's modern periodic table?
By increasing atomic number.Which of the following is a property of a nonmetallic element?
Nonmetals are brittle.Which of the following sets of elements has the most similar physical and chemical properties?
Elements in the same group, such as the halogens, have similar properties.Which of the following are characteristic of the modern periodic table?
Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties.