Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #4 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #4
  • Which of the following is a property of metalloids?
    Metalloids can conduct electricity but are brittle.
  • How are elements in the periodic table arranged?
    By increasing atomic number.
  • What do we call the rows of the periodic table?
    Periods.
  • Which is a property of metalloids?
    Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
  • What are the properties of nonmetals?
    Nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.
  • What is the basic theme of organization in the periodic table?
    Elements are organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of the modern periodic table?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Which of the following elements is a transuranium element?
    Plutonium (Pu) is a transuranium element.
  • How did Mendeleev arrange the first periodic table?
    By increasing atomic mass and grouping similar elements.
  • What are unique about metalloids?
    Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals.
  • Elements from period 3 of the periodic table are highlighted. Which element is a metalloid?
    Silicon (Si) is the metalloid in period 3.
  • What does it mean that the relationship is “periodic”?
    It means that certain properties repeat at regular intervals as atomic number increases.
  • Which class of elements is malleable?
    Metals are malleable.
  • How many elements are in your periodic table?
    There are 118 elements in the periodic table.
  • What did Dmitri Mendeleev create?
    He created the first periodic table.
  • Where are metal atoms located on the periodic table?
    On the left and center of the periodic table.
  • What do sodium and chlorine have in common?
    Both are elements found on the periodic table.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of metals?
    Brittleness is not a characteristic of metals.
  • What are properties of metals?
    Metals are shiny, good conductors, opaque, and malleable.
  • What is Mendeleev is known for?
    Creating the first periodic table.
  • Which group of elements contains a metalloid?
    Group 14 contains metalloids such as silicon and germanium.
  • Which of the following groups on the periodic table does not contain a metal?
    Group 18 (noble gases) does not contain a metal.
  • Which elements are found on the right side of the periodic table?
    Nonmetals are found on the right side.
  • In which block of the periodic table is uranium (U) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block?
    Uranium is found in the f block.
  • Where on the periodic table are metalloid elements most likely found?
    Along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • What is the law of octaves?
    The law of octaves is an early observation that properties of elements repeat every eighth element.
  • Which of the following is a property of a nonmetallic element?
    Nonmetals are brittle.
  • Which of the following sets of elements has the most similar physical and chemical properties?
    Elements in the same group, such as the halogens, have similar properties.
  • Which of the following are characteristic of the modern periodic table?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties.