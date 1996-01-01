Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a property of metalloids? Metalloids can conduct electricity but are brittle.

How are elements in the periodic table arranged? By increasing atomic number.

What do we call the rows of the periodic table? Periods.

Which is a property of metalloids? Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.

What are the properties of nonmetals? Nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.

What is the basic theme of organization in the periodic table? Elements are organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.