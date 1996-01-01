Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Who arranged the periodic table in order of increasing atomic number? Henry Moseley.

How are the elements arranged? By increasing atomic number.

Metals are located where on the periodic table? On the left and center.

Which of the following would be classified as a metalloid? Silicon (Si) would be classified as a metalloid.

Which element is considered a metalloid? Arsenic (As) is considered a metalloid.

In what order did Mendeleev arrange the elements in the periodic table? By increasing atomic mass.