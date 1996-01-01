Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #5 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #5
Who arranged the periodic table in order of increasing atomic number?
Henry Moseley.How are the elements arranged?
On the left and center.Which of the following would be classified as a metalloid?
Silicon (Si) would be classified as a metalloid.Which element is considered a metalloid?
Arsenic (As) is considered a metalloid.In what order did Mendeleev arrange the elements in the periodic table?
By increasing atomic mass.What are the rows of the periodic table of elements called?
By similar chemical properties and increasing atomic mass.What does the table organize the elements by?
By atomic number and chemical properties.Which of the following is a metal?
Iron (Fe) is a metal.Which of the elements listed is a metalloid?
By increasing atomic number.Which set of elements contains a metalloid?
By increasing atomic mass and grouping similar elements.Which of the following is not a metalloid?
Phosphorus (P) is not a metalloid.What is an example of a metalloid?
Silicon (Si) is an example of a metalloid.Who arranged the periodic table by the atomic mass?
There are 7 metalloids on the periodic table.Who arranged the elements into the first periodic table?
Increasing atomic mass.Which of the following does not describe a metal?
Atomic mass.Which characteristic belongs to metalloids?
Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals.Elements organized by columns
There are 7 metalloids.Which is an example of a metalloid?
Henry Moseley.Which list of elements consists of metalloids?
Boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.Which scientist organized the known elements into the periodic table?
By increasing atomic number.What are the left to right rows on the periodic table called?
Periods.What do we call the arrangement of elements with similar properties?
A group or family.What category of elements is found between the metals and nonmetals on the periodic table?
Metalloids.Which group of elements belongs to the f-block?
By increasing atomic number.