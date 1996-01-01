Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #6 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #6
Which of the following is the most specific classification for the element europium?
Europium is a lanthanide.In the modern periodic table, how are elements arranged?
By increasing atomic number.Is magnesium a metal or a nonmetal?
Periods.Which properties are most common in nonmetals?
Nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.Which scientist created the periodic table and arranged elements in increasing atomic mass?
Metalloids are not a family; they are a classification.Is hydrogen a metal or a nonmetal?
Hydrogen is a nonmetal.What property did Mendeleev use to develop and organize his periodic table?
Elements along the staircase from boron to astatine are metalloids.Do metalloids contain properties of both metals and nonmetals?
Yes, metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals.Who developed the original periodic table which listed elements by increasing atomic mass?
Henry Moseley.Which statement describes the location of metalloids on the periodic table?
Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.Which elements are in the same period?
Elements in the same horizontal row are in the same period.Which characteristic of an element determines its placement in the periodic table?
Periods.Dmitri Mendeleev was the first known scientist to order elements into a table?
Metalloids can conduct electricity like metals.Which elements are metalloids? Check all that apply.
Boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.What is the difference between a period and a group on the periodic table of elements?
A period is a horizontal row; a group is a vertical column.What is the significance of the periodic table of elements? Choose the best answer.
It organizes elements by their properties, making chemical behavior predictable.In which set of elements would all members be expected to have very similar chemical properties?
Elements in the same group (vertical column) have similar properties.Consider the fourth period elements Ca. What is its classification?
Calcium (Ca) is a metal.Which element is likely to be the most brittle: selenium, cobalt, platinum, or zinc?
Selenium is likely to be the most brittle.Which metalloids would behave more like metals? Which metalloids would behave more like nonmetals?
Metalloids closer to metals (like antimony) behave more like metals; those closer to nonmetals (like boron) behave more like nonmetals.Where are the most reactive nonmetal elements found on the periodic table?
The most reactive nonmetals are found in Group 17 (halogens) on the right side.Which elements have similar behavior: barium, silicon, aluminum, strontium, osmium, beryllium?
Barium and strontium have similar behavior; both are alkaline earth metals.Which element is magnetic: calcium, chromium, carbon, or cobalt?
Elements in the same group, such as sodium and potassium, have similar characteristics.Which statements accurately describe trends found in the periodic table? Check all that apply.
Elements in the same group have similar properties; metals are on the left, nonmetals on the right; atomic number increases left to right.Which of these grouping of elements could have the characteristic of luster (shiny)?
Metals have the characteristic of luster.Which significantly helped chemists organize the many facts associated with the elements?
The periodic table helped organize facts about elements.Which of these best shows that calcium is different from all other elements?
Calcium has a unique atomic number.