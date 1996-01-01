Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is the most specific classification for the element europium? Europium is a lanthanide.

In the modern periodic table, how are elements arranged? By increasing atomic number.

Is magnesium a metal or a nonmetal? Magnesium is a metal.

What do we call rows in the periodic table? Periods.

Which properties are most common in nonmetals? Nonmetals are dull, poor conductors, and brittle.

Which scientist created the periodic table and arranged elements in increasing atomic mass? Dmitri Mendeleev.